Former NY demorat AG dodges criminal charges for violent sexual encounters

From NY Post: Former New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has dodged criminal charges in the domestic assault allegations that forced him to resign in disgrace, the special prosecutor in his case announced Thursday.
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said she made the decision following an intensive investigation — and despite being convinced that the accusations were credible.
“I personally interviewed each of the women who cooperated with our investigation along with their attorneys,” Singas said.
“I believe the women who shared their experiences with our investigation team, however, legal impediments, including statutes of limitations, preclude criminal prosecution.”
In his own statement, Schneiderman admitted that his lucky break “does not mean I have done nothing wrong,” and revealed that he underwent inpatient therapy following his stunning fall.
“I accept full responsibility for my conduct in my relationships with my accusers, and for the impact it had on them,” Schneiderman said.
“After spending time in a rehab facility, I am committed to a lifelong path of recovery and making amends to those I have harmed.”
“I apologize for any and all pain that I have caused, and I apologize to the people of the State of New York for disappointing them after they put their trust in me,” he added.
Schneiderman, a Democrat, quit his post as the state’s top law enforcer in May, hours after the New Yorker published allegations that he physically abused four women — two of whom spoke on the record — during the course of personal relationships with them.
At the time, Schneiderman claimed that while he had “engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity,” he never “assaulted anyone” or “engaged in nonconsensual sex.”
FYI: Some of the allegations against Schneiderman (from Vox):
“One told Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow of the New Yorker that Schneiderman choked her and slapped her so hard in the ear that she could feel the effects months later. Another said the abuse got to the point that “we could rarely have sex without him beating me.”
“…Mayer and Farrow reported that four women had accused Schneiderman of slapping, choking, or otherwise abusing them. One of them, Michelle Manning Barish, said she suffered problems with her ear for months after Schneiderman slapped her there; at one point, blood trickled down to her collarbone. She also said he threatened her, telling her after she made a reference to him on social media, “Don’t ever write about me. You don’t want to do that.”
“I am the law,” she said he once told her.”
