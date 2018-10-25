Florida middle school girls plotted to kill students, drink their blood

These middle school girls are 11 and 12.
At age 11 or 12, all I was plotting to do after school was: Baseball, Barbies or Brady Bunch reruns.
Unreal.
From Fox News: Two middle school students in Florida were arrested Tuesday after they concocted an alleged “plot to kill students” via a variety of weapons, including a pizza cutter, police said.
The girls — aged 11 and 12 years old — “wanted to kill at least 15 people,” Bartown Police Chief Joe Hall said at a news conference Wednesday. The two “were waiting in the bathroom for (an) opportunity to find smaller kids that they could overpower to be their victims.”
Both girls were searched in a Bartow Middle School office, where a butcher knife was located on one of the students. Knives, scissors and a pizza cutter were also found, according to Fox 13.
The girls admitted to investigators that they were “Satan-worshippers.” The girls, Hall claimed, said “they were willing to drink blood, and possibly eat flesh.”
“As I sat there last night [and] watched these interviews, I do not believe this was a joke,” Hall said.
After the girls were taken into custody, authorities reportedly searched their houses and discovered more additional attack plans. A hand-drawn map of the school was allegedly discovered with the words, “Go to kill in bathroom,” written on top of it.
One of the text messages exchanged in a conversation found by authorities reportedly read: “We will leave body parts at the entrance and then we will kill ourselves.”
In a statement posted to Facebook, Hall said no one was harmed in the incident, and thanked school staff for “thwarting this plot from becoming a tragedy.”
The police chief said that all safety protocols put in place worked on Tuesday, and reiterated the key law enforcement phrase: “If you see something, say something.”
“It worked in this incident,” he said.
DCG
All those who hate God love death.
Sounds like a meeting of the “Young Demonrats”.
These girls call to mind an image of evil girl scouts we have seen portrayed in movie comedies, except the these girls are actually evil.
Yep, don’t eat the cookies. Troop 666, Pelosi Pack. Their motto is: “Feed Me Seymour”.
God help us!
To call Bartow Middle School students under-performers is an under-statement: Only 31% and 25% of its students are “proficient” in English & Math, respectively.
47% of its students are white; 48% non-white (26% Hispanic, 22% Black).
https://www.greatschools.org/florida/bartow/2627-Bartow-Middle-School/
According to police, the girls planned to drink their victims’ blood out of the goblet they were found with. They also discussed eating their victims’ flesh and leaving body parts at the school’s entrance before killing themselves. “Killing all of these students was in hopes it would make them worse sinners ensuring that after they committed suicide … (they) would go to hell so they could be with Satan,” the arrest affidavit reads.
https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/region-polk/bartow/pd-2-satan-worshiping-girls-armed-with-knives-plotted-to-kill-15-students-at-middle-school-
Eleven- and twelve-year-old girls? I’d get them help and start hanging those behind the TV shows, music videos, and Hollywood movies who are inculcating such stupefying evil in the minds of our precious little boys and girls. And anyone anywhere claiming such evil is First Amendment-protected free speech ought to be thrown in jail.
The Dems make no secret of worshipping evil, while the Republicans almost always insidiously consent to meeting evil halfway by doing nothing or blaming leftist courts they can now override at will. How about their FULLY funding Planned Parenthood and thinking they could do it behind our backs?
I’ve been a lifelong Republican, but now see their betrayal as worse than the Dems’, who at least are open in their hatred of what’s left of white Christian America.
Where are their parents?
Kids just don’t wake up one morning, pack a butcher knife with their lunch and go off to school to kill their classmates. This “Satan worship” would have been accompanied by paraphernalia in their rooms, a certain way of dressing like black clothing and weird jewelry choices, and internet viewing that would have given them away. This is what happens with no supervision at home.