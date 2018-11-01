Florida demorat governor candidate Gillum’s campaign staff member: “Florida is a f**ked up cracker a** state”

Wow, just wow.
Project Veritas is at it again: Exposing the demorats dirty tricks and willingness to say and do anything to get elected.
Last night James O’Keefe and his team released an undercover video of demorat Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum (running against republican candidate Ron DeSantis) in which his campaign staff members (specifically, Omar Smith) said the following:
- You whip ‘em up, the poor, into a frenzy. You have to whip them up into a frenzy in order for them to vote.”
- “Do the voters know that? That’s not for them to know.”
- “Gillum is a progressive. He’s part of the crazy, crazy, crazies.”
- “You have to appeal to white guilt.”
- On gun control: “I don’t think he can say it [be]cause he’s trying to get the moderates” … “three day waiting period for everybody,” “small steps” to ban assault rifles.
- “Alright? This is a f**ked up ass state.”
- “It’s a cracker state.”
- “In order to get this agenda through, you’re going to need it by force. Is that, am I reading you correctly? Yes.”
#WalkAway Florida, just #WalkAway.
DCG
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Please follow and like us:
If we allow them to have (((their))) way, they will turn the US into SA/Zimbabwe which was once Rhodesia.
AUDIO INTERVIEW: The Horror of South Africa Today
https://americanfreepress.net/afp-podcast-the-horror-of-south-africa-today/
Yea you can say that about dem Whitey Crackas but substitute any other group in those comments and what do you think would happen to comrade staffer?
What is anybody gonna do about it? Pay for their own demise with a happy face so that no one has the bad feelz. Feelings Über Alles!
I am a positive person but I don’t like the way this is turning out to be.
Gillum is another Mandela or Obama proxy-puppet who’ll step and fetch it for Soros, Steyer, and the others of their ilk funding this narcissistic psychopath’s posing as a champion of “workers rights” to get elected. And here yet again we see mega-billionaire Jewish “capitalists” funding communist blacks who’ll play along with whatever their handlers want, so long as these black proxy-puppets and their friends and family get to live like kings.
This is the underlying reality of all black politics in America, going way back. Julian Bond, for example, revealed that no blacks could hold any position at all in the NAACP unless they signed a loyalty oath—to America? no, to the Jews; nor was there a non-Jewish president until something like the 60’s. Cynthia McKinney on the other hand is one brave black woman for revealing that every last member of Congress has signed a loyalty oath—to America? no, to Israel, virtually entailing that everything from that cesspool is blowing smoke in our eyes. Israel Shahak, for example, wrote that most of the rabbis supporting MLK back when were actually anti-black racists who supported him only as a tool. So, what else is new, right?
And I thought it was a cuban refugee state…