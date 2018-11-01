Florida demorat governor candidate Gillum’s campaign staff member: “Florida is a f**ked up cracker a** state”

Wow, just wow.

Project Veritas is at it again: Exposing the demorats dirty tricks and willingness to say and do anything to get elected.

Last night James O’Keefe and his team released an undercover video of demorat Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum (running against republican candidate Ron DeSantis) in which his campaign staff members (specifically, Omar Smith) said the following:

You whip ‘em up, the poor, into a frenzy. You have to whip them up into a frenzy in order for them to vote.”

“Do the voters know that? That’s not for them to know. ”

“Gillum is a progressive. He’s part of the crazy, crazy, crazies. ”

” “You have to appeal to white guilt.”

On gun control: “I don’t think he can say it [be]cause he’s trying to get the moderates” … “three day waiting period for everybody,” “small steps” to ban assault rifles .

. “Alright? This is a f**ked up ass state.”

“It’s a cracker state.”

“In order to get this agenda through, you’re going to need it by force . Is that, am I reading you correctly? Yes.”

#WalkAway Florida, just #WalkAway.

DCG

