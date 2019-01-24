Flight attendants forced to wipe obese man’s butt

Rate this post

Once considered a glamorous job, being an airline stewardess is now a nightmare if the flight attendants of EVA Air, a Taiwanese international airline, are an indication.

Chris Dyer reports for the Daily Mail that on Saturday, January 19, 2019, during a flight from Los Angeles to Taiwan’s Taoyuan airport, a 440-lb. male passenger, believed to be an American, forced flight attendants to assist him to poop by stripping him and wiping his butt as he “moaned with pleasure”.

A flight attendant, known only by her last name Kuo, who was also Chief Purser on the flight, said in a press conference that the passenger, whom she estimates to weigh 440 lbs, boarded the plane in a wheelchair and requested three adjoining seats in economy class due to his size. As the flight was not full, he was granted his request.

But the passenger soon escalated his demands.

He asked to use the plane’s business-class toilet because he would not fit in the economy cubical. Then he claimed that an injury to his right hand prevented him from fully undressing himself in order to use the toilet. He asked the cabin crew to pull down his pants in order for him to relieve himself. Kuo said:

“I told him we couldn’t help him, but he started yelling. He told me to go in there immediately and threatened to relieve himself on the floor. As the passenger’s genitals were now exposed, one of my colleagues brought a blanket, which I used to cover his modesty. But he very angrily slapped my hand away, saying he didn’t want it and only wanted me to remove his underwear so he could use the toilet.”

The flight attendants acceded to the man’s demands, only to be called into the toilet to wipe the man’s butt. The passenger then humiliated the flight attendants when he began moaning in pleasure as the chief attendant, wearing three pairs of latex gloves, wiped his butt. Kuo, who was holding the passenger to keep him steady, recalled that the man moaned, “Oh, mmm, deeper, deeper,” and then accused the chief attendant of not properly cleaning his backside, and demanded that she do it again.

The chief attendant wiped the man’s butt three times, at which point the passenger said: “You can pull my pants back up now.”

The press conference was held by the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union, which is representing Kuo and her colleagues. The union argues that the problem is systemic, stemming from a service industry culture that frowns upon those who do not meet the customer’s every demand. According to Focus Taiwan, the union calls the incident a clear case of sexual harassment and asks that:

EVA, which only has female flight attendants, hire male cabin crew.

EVA sue the passenger, who had defecated in his underwear during a previous flight in May 2018, but was not blacklisted.

EVA establish standard operation procedures, including making sure that disabled passengers are accompanied by a caretaker.

Flight attendants have the final say when asked to do something that makes them uncomfortable or they consider unreasonable.

On Monday, EVA Air issued a press statement saying that:

Flight staff are perfectly entitled to refuse passenger’s requests they consider inappropriate, even passengers requiring special assistance.

The male cruise captain had also helped the passenger in question during the flight.

The company backs the flight staff completely and are prepared to offer assistance, if needed, to sue the passenger.

Daily Mail asks anyone who was on the flight or who knows the identity of the obese passenger to email the reporter at chris.dyer@mailonline.co.uk.

~Eowyn

