First 100 of 7,000-14,000 troops have arrived to secure US-Mexico border

Yesterday evening, a Defense Department official told Fox News that:
- The first 100 active-duty troops of Operation Faithful Patriot had arrived at the U.S.-Mexican border at a port of entry in McAllen, Texas to provide support for Border Patrol agents.
- There are about 2,600 troops now at staging bases, largely in Texas.
- Several thousand more troops are expected to flow in through the weekend and move into California and Arizona.
The Pentagon said more than 7,000 active-duty troops are being sent to the southern border, with more possible. President Trump said the number could reach 15,000, which is the equivalent of nearly an entire military division. A divisional unit in the U.S. Army typically consists of 17,000 to 21,000 soldiers.
There are about 1.3 million active-duty service members in the U.S. armed forces.
And as Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, who as head of U.S. Northern Command is leading Operation Faithful Patriot, said in a press conference on October 29, the troops that are deployed to the border will be armed.
Also yesterday, in a speech on immigration, President Trump, as Commander In Chief, gave the military mobilizing at the border permission to use lethal force. He said that if “migrants” try to throw rocks at soldiers, they should act as though the rocks are “rifles”.
Trump also said he will sign an executive order sometime next week which would ban migrants from claiming asylum if they cross the border illegally. “Migrants” claiming political asylum would not be let into the U.S., but would be held in vast tent cities.
Operation Faithful Patriot is set to last only 45 days.
Below is a video of hundreds of military vehicles being transported to the border (h/t Kal ©):
H/t CSM
See also:
- ‘Caravan migrants’ set fire to Mexican immigration facility, as Independent voters and FoxNews express sympathy
- Operation Faithful Patriot: more than 5,200 U.S. troops deployed to secure US-Mexico border will be armed
- Shocking video of second ‘migrant caravan’ tearing down Mexico-Guatemala border fence; one invader killed
- Thousands of ‘migrant caravan’ invaders break through Mexico border fence – Video
- ‘Caravan migrants’ turn down offer to stay in Mexico. Bishop says God will reward those who help the invasion
- Texas Border Patrol begs for help, besieged by ‘migrant caravan’ advance mob. Troops deployed at border?
- Central American ‘caravan’ invaders are in Mexico, now number more than 9,000
- Who’s behind the ‘migrant caravan’ invasion? – George Soros and the telltale Star of David
- CA Catholic church to install hideous 40-ft $2M statue of Mary to welcome illegal border-crossers and refugees
- 144 House Democrats approve of illegal aliens voting in U.S. elections
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
God Bless Our Troops! I am certainly glad that our President has taken this action.
So, what happens in 45 days? They leave the tent cities and enter the US, right? AFter all, the election will be over.
I would hope that within 45 days that those who still wish to seek asylum will feel the futility of the entire venture. I can only imagine that if these marauders and those coming after this wave have not abandoned their quest–then there would be extensions put in place.
I am very happy that our President is taking this action. To do nothing and allow foreign invaders walk right into our country is ridiculous . . . unfortunately, all the past Presidents evidently have not have sufficient levels of testosterone to take the action necessary to avert this wholesale attack on our country. I blame each and every one of them for just allowing foreign marauders to break our laws and defy our Constitution. There should have been a heavy handed response years ago to this problem. The problem is that all these illegals were allowed to enter and flout our laws, and have the unmitigated gall to present themselves to the various agencies to qualify for Federal aid–thus stealing from the average US taxpayer. Enough is enough. End birthright citizenship now! We have more than enough indigent people in our country, without importing more and more and more.
Mass Migration: Mortal Threat to Red State America
http://buchanan.org/blog/
This is NOT an asylum issue. It is an invasion. The President has the power to use whatever force he deems necessary to stop that. This won’t end well if they allow them in, even to tent cities.
Being poor is not a valid reason for asylum. He should, at a minimum, put the whole thing on Mexico and tell them “I’ll entertain legitimate petitions, one at a time, after they are properly filed on your side of the border”. It may take YEARS to get through them all, but who cares?
But, I know that won’t happen (too bad).
While I agree with both Auntie and Lophatt on most of their points, I think that low-fat is quite correct when she says that it would be a mistake to even let them into tent cities. it is my understanding that once they get their feet on the ground they automatically obtain certain benefits, and it becomes much more difficult to send them out of the country. And that is why they must NOT be allowed to in at all without processing.
It has been reported that a group of these slimy illegal invader animals ambushed two Border Patrol Agents and smashed their skulls with rocks killing on and seriously injuring the other. Time to put an end to this crap and start shooting to kill any of these animals that set one foot on U.S. soil. The blood of all of the people that have been murdered by an illegal invader alien, (remember Kate Steinle and Molly Tibbetts?) are on the hands of every democRAT that supports open border. Nasty Pelosi, Chuck U. Schumer and that horrible vile old hag Maxipad Waters are responsible.
Stop all foreign aid to these countries immediately where these illegal criminal invaders are coming from, including Mexico. Stop all wire transfer of monies to these countries. Watch the American dollars dry up and things will change pretty quick.