Feminist professor screams at her 71-year-old husband: ‘I hate all men and wish you all dead!’

Nearly a hundred years after the suffragettes won women the right to vote with the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, this is what feminism has degenerated into.
Note: In 1869, Wyoming was the first U.S. state to grant women voting rights.
Victoria Bissell Brown, 69 (she will be 70 in January), is a retired history professor at Grinnell College, a private liberal arts college in Grinnell, Iowa. She now lives in Havertown, PA, with her 71-year-old husband, James Wilton Brown.
Victoria Brown completely bought Christine Blasey Ford’s lying testimony at the Senate hearing on now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, although Ford has no corroborating witnesses and cannot remember the date or place of the alleged sexual assault.
Below is Brown’s Oct. 12 op-ed in the Washington Post, “Thanks for not raping us, all you ‘good men.’ But it’s not enough,” describing her spitting rage at her thoroughly browbeaten husband, whom she admits is a “good man”:
I yelled at my husband last night. Not pick-up-your-socks yell. Not how-could-you-ignore-that-red-light yell. This was real yelling. This was 30 minutes of from-the-gut yelling. Triggered by a small, thoughtless, dismissive, annoyed, patronizing comment. Really small. A micro-wave that triggered a hurricane. I blew. Hard and fast. And it terrified me. I’m still terrified by what I felt and what I said. I am almost 70 years old. I am a grandmother. Yet in that roiling moment, screaming at my husband as if he represented every clueless male on the planet (and I every angry woman of 2018), I announced that I hate all men and wish all men were dead. If one of my grandchildren yelled something that ridiculous, I’d have to stifle a laugh.
My husband of 50 years did not have to stifle a laugh. He took it dead seriously. He did not defend his remark, he did not defend men. He sat, hunched and hurt, and he listened. For a moment, it occurred to me to be grateful that I’m married to a man who will listen to a woman. The winds calmed ever so slightly in that moment. And then the storm surge welled up in me as I realized the pathetic impotence of nice men’s plan to rebuild the wreckage by listening to women. As my rage rushed through the streets of my mind, toppling every memory of every good thing my husband has ever done (and there are scores of memories), I said the meanest thing I’ve ever said to him: Don’t you dare sit there and sympathetically promise to change. Don’t say you will stop yourself before you blurt out some impatient, annoyed, controlling remark. No, I said, you can’t change. You are unable to change. You don’t have the skills and you won’t do it. You, I said, are one of the good men. You respect women, you believe in women, you like women, you don’t hit women or rape women or in any way abuse women. You have applauded and funded feminism for a half-century. You are one of the good men. And you cannot change. You can listen all you want, but that will not create one iota of change.
In the centuries of feminist movements that have washed up and away, good men have not once organized their own mass movement to change themselves and their sons or to attack the mean-spirited, teasing, punching thing that passes for male culture. Not once. Bastards. Don’t listen to me. Listen to each other. Talk to each other. Earn your power for once.
The gender war that has broken out in this country is flooding all our houses. It’s rising on the torrent of memories that every woman has. Those memories have come loose from the attic and the basement where we’ve stashed them. They are floating all around us and there is no place left to store them out of sight. Not just memories of sexual abuse. Memories of being dismissed, disdained, distrusted. Memories of having to endure put-downs at the office, catcalls in the parking lot, barked orders at a dinner party. And, for some reason, the most chilling memory of all, the one Christine Blasey Ford called up and that we all recognized: the laughter. The laughter of men who are bonding with each other by mocking us. When Ford testified under oath that the laughter is the sharpest memory of her high school assault, every woman within the sound of her voice could hear that laughter, had heard that laughter, somewhere, somehow.
No man right now understands the flood that is rushing through women’s brains, and only women in the deepest denial have evacuated their minds before the flood could reach them.
When good men like Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) give heartfelt, sincere speeches about how we must listen to women, I don’t know whether to coo or laugh or cry or yell. Think about “listen to women” as a program for change. It says to women: You will continue to suffer these abuses, men will continue to do disgusting things to you, the storms will keep coming, the tide will continue to rise, but now, we will listen and help you rebuild.
Pay attention people: If we do not raise boys to walk humbly and care deeply, if we do not demand that men do more than just listen, we will all drown in the flood. And there is no patriarchal Noah to save us.
Were he not already gelded and fitted with a pussy hat, Victoria Brown’s husband should have her arrested for spousal and elder abuse.
~Eowyn
Ahhh, once again, a man without a chest. He should have left this idiotic bitch long ago. But he’s too weak and stayed with a screaming lunatic who hasn’t a clue of Bible love between a man and a woman. I personally doubt 98% of these ridiculous METOO claims. Oh and there’s lots of gals that if they didn’t get attention in high school like goofy ass Blasey Ford, would go home and weep thinking they weren’t pretty enough.
Ford is a liar, and the mere fact that Palo Alto where she works is the same place Feinstein’s husband works tells me everything I need to know. Coincidence? Balderdash!
From what I understand, CBF got PLENTY of attention in HS; I understand that she did the football team and then some! Why do you think her social media was totally scrubbed before she came forward? Sure there was much leftist agitprop there, but there were, shall we say, provocative pictures of CBF in her youth also.
Don’t vote for mean girls. I will think twice about voting for some of the women on the ballot in my area. What did it for me was when some women senators and representatives went out to demonstrate while congress was in session. They are being paid to be legislators not activists. If they can’t be where they are supposed to be and do what they are paid to do, why vote for them?
I’m sorry, lady. Did you say something?
Political correctness has its origins in the Frankfurt School (FS) of Marxism, beginning in the 1920’s, whereby communist intellectuals re-cast Marxist communism from economic into cultural terms: the result is known as Cultural Marxism (CM). These individuals set out to undertake what they termed the “long march” through the various pillars of Western culture, with the ultimate goal of a classless society, and a central government controlling all aspects of life. Their vision is fairly accurately rendered in the lyrics to John Lennon’s song, “Imagine”.
Cultural Marxism — Part 1 — Overview
http://thebereanwatch.org/wordpress/?p=378
What a nut job. Coo coo. Coo coo. Feminism has ruined Western society. Look at this raving nut job!!
Maybe we should embrace the Muslims and their ways? Sharia law…Where the testimony of 2 women equal that of one man. Where a dude can have more than one wife, and if she gets out of line, “POW! Right in the kisser!!!!”
Where she rides in the back of the pick up with the rest of the animals.
Where her clitoris can be circumcised.
Huh??
Lets face it…women are the weaker sex. Why are us dudes letting them get away with this crap?
Allah akkabar!!! Feminist bitches need to be taken to our slave markets and sold as sex slaves!!! That will teach them some respect.
Go back to your 8th century ass backwards country you came from.
I suspect he forgot the “/sarc” tag at the end.
While I don’t want Sharia Law instituted here, I can understand where the Muslims are coming from. For feminine heroines, we have the likes of Madonna, Britney Spears, Ke$ha, Lady Gaga, Ashley Judd, etc. If you had a still MORAL culture, would YOU want the likes of the aforementioned female ‘icons’ influencing YOUR women? Would you want YOUR women turning out like that? Would you want your women emulating these feminist icons? If you look at what society was like more than 50 years ago, there’s been a sea change. The Arabs are trying to prevent the same thing from happening to them.
Let’s not talk about women in power! Look at Diane Frankenfeinstein, Camel Toe Harris, or Crooked Hillary. Is that what we want leading us? Don’t trot out the exceptions, either; they only prove the rule, not refute it.
Kato the Elder said it better than I ever could: Woman is a violent and uncontrolled animal, and it is useless to let go the reins and then expect her not to kick over the traces. You must keep her on a tight rein . . . Women want total freedom or rather to call things by their names total licence. If you allow them to achieve complete equality with men, do you think they will be easier to live with? Not at all. Once they have achieved equality, they will be your masters . . . – Cato the Elder 234149 B.C., quoted in Livys History of Rome
Sorry dude but you are exactly what this woman is speaking of. And I at first read thought she, the author, of the husband story was nuts. But after reading your comment I must do as she asked. I’m calling you out Abdul Mohammed Abdul. You can not in America refer to women in this manner. It is NOT acceptable and is NOT condoned. You are a backwards ass you has created this problem. Of course not you personally but this way of thinking. I am dumbfounded that this thinking can still exist.
It would have served her right if her husband had quietly got up and packed his bags and walked, out never to return. And after he told his children and grandchildren of the abuse. They all turned their backs on this raging lunatic. And every abused man should do the same. Let’s see how well these women do without someone supporting them financially and emotionally.
Thank goodness she no longer teaches, since she is unable to tell the difference between manufactured stories and the truth. Not for one minute do I believe one word Ford said, nor do I believe anything ever happened to her. Her actions have resulted in real victims possibly getting no justice down the road. Shame to all these liberals for their self serving agendas. Thanks a lot.
If he divorced her, he’d be royally SCREWED! It’s probably cheaper to keep her, so he puts up with the abuse.
According to Spokeo, the house they live in in Havertown, PA, has only her as the owner.
Even if the house were in both of their names or his alone (e.g. he had the house prior to marriage), she’d get it anyway should they divorce.
ah! the ole toxic masculinity raises it’s ugly head. still, perhaps she would prefer a strong fellow to help her rather than a girly man yelling ‘stop’ if a criminal was assaulting her. does she think that men have never been bullied, criticized or endured put downs in school or the workplace? this is earth, not utopia. It is human nature, so get over it. grow up.
He needs to take her camping deep in the woods in the dead of winter and then walk away. This would,of course,be only for survival skill training.
Hee! Hee! Hee! (And then set the forest ablaze!)
Most ironic part of her rant: “…good men have not once organized their own mass movement to change themselves and their sons or to attack the mean-spirited, teasing, punching thing that passes for male culture. Not once. Bastards.” She has a complete lack of self awareness; a hypocrite of the highest order.
I remember when I was in high school, Grinnell College was the first to send recruitment material to apply to their school, and it seemed like they spent 3-4X as much as every other school.
I see they also waste a lot of money on scary professors, too. If I went there, I probably would’ve had her teaching some of my classes because I enjoy history.
If only they could recognize and then be this upset over stupidity, ignorance and naïveté. I could open a mirror store on the West coast and make a bundle.
Like the Bolshevik takeover of 1917 that resulted in the slaughter of over 100 million mostly white christains.Feminism was created by the self appointed God’s “chosen people”.
Any husband worth his salt, when confronted with a screaming nut case, would have gotten up and slapped her into submission. BUT, Feminist, most of who are Lesbians are aggressive and competitive and believe they are stronger and more well suited to running things than men. MEN who also believe that are what we are calling “CUCK BETA MALES” because they have become weak and ineffectual men.
For me, it is tantamount to allowing females to cut our balls off in our pursuit of “Pu”ssy.
Way back when suffragettes were in flower, it was said that a suffragette was a woman who has ceased to be a lady but hadn’t yet learned to be a gentleman.
Giving women the vote was the BIGGEST mistake we ever made! With that one act, we sowed the seeds or our destruction…
Ok, ok, you got that out. Now go make me a sandwich.
While your at it, stop feeling sorry for yourself.
Unreal… I have no words to adequately say what needs to be said. All I know is if I were screamed at like that it would be the last time. I would calmly say “Turn around, go out the door and come back in speaking in a civil tone. I refuse to be spoken to like that.. You are not screamed at and I will not take it from you”….. I had to do that 3 times in 10 years at my last job as Chief…. None of the 3 that I told to start over like that ever came in my office speaking in a manner like that again…
Thank you watertender. Very apt approach to an extremely sensitive topic.
Reasonable approaches only work on reasonable people.
Another one on whom reason in such approaches do not work.
“Gabriela “Gabby” Skwarko, a student at Ryerson University in Ontario who works for the school’s Office of Social Innovation and is part of the Ryerson Reproductive Justice Collective, is seen in a video attacking two members of Toronto Against Abortion (TAA).”
https://www.foxnews.com/world/pro-life-activist-assaulted-by-unhinged-abortion-activist-on-campus
Crazy CHick Gazette. Apparently self billed as an intelligent woman, she cannot garner that she is being played. God’s speed all
Is VBH afflicted with temporary madness? Select a response: she is not mad; she is mad; her madness is not temporary.
What an utterly selfish, despicable hag. How dare she? So, tell me, why should men be considered lesser lifeforms? Precisely WHAT is her complaint. Does she think that men’s roles should be that of servants for her abusive pleasure?
I would not listen to that for five minutes. There is no relationship without respect. How they condition these idiots to project all of their inner frustrations onto the opposite sex is a mystery. I don’t walk around hating women and wishing them dead. That’s not because women are so much superior either.
I suspect the husband has really good ear plugs.
Wow, there’s a lot of mixed emotions here in response to this hateful “feminist” and her wimpy husband. I hope to God we don’t return to the Dark Ages, as suggested above (by Abdul), but the current batch of raging, irrational feminazis should NOT be in either politics or education. As it now stands, I will never vote for a feminist at any level in government.
Well, if those days return I suspect she’ll be either dead or in the women’s hut.
Dr. Brown says she wants us to raise boys to walk humbly and care deeply. That sounds like Christianity to me. If we desire to be like Jesus, then our goals include humility and love. From her tone, however, her focus is on getting others to change rather than changing herself. She does not take responsibility for her loveless, self-absorbed tirade at a man who has acquitted himself well for 50 years. Yet the slightest imperfection in attitude launched this primal scream. SHE is not walking humbly and SHE doesn’t care deeply (or even at all). Physician, heal thyself.
He is indeed a sad example of modern gelding.
Well there ya go! A blatant admission from a feminazi kamikazi that she hates ALL MEN, even GOOD MEN & even rage at a man who patently listens to her hellish tirade without giving her the back handler across the face she really deserves. Because if a man did that to a woman she would absolutely give him a back hander & probably have a restraining order taken out on him.
Well bravo to her for at least admitting her foul behaviour. But that black heart of hers is still there…..& that my dear is ABUSE!
You don’t deserve good men!
You can’t play “damned if ya do damned if ya don’t”
You hate bad men & you hate good men….. could it actually be that you just hate yourself?
Calling all nutjob feminists….you can be empowered & a victim too!
Men are absolutely over you’re BS!
The photo of the female prof sets off my gaydar big time. How sad that she boasts about mistreating her poor husband and that the “Washington Poop” circulates and thus endorses her temper tantrum and irrationality.
“When shall we meet again? In thunder, in lightning, or in rain?” —Macbeth
Upon reading the Genesis account of the Fall, we read God telling Eve that she would bear children with great pain. Yes, God imposed a penalty upon Adam, and it seems He DOUBLED the penalty for Eve.
I have never been married or even close to it. But I have observed enough to say that, IMPLICIT in God’s Displeasure and Wrath at both Adam and Eve after the Fall, that women (at least a good number of them, perhaps not all) have an intrinsic desire—overt or covert, open or hidden, realized or not—to pull rank with the man. I have seen enough, in almost every place I’ve ever been in, that many women harbor an impulse or desire to INSUBORDINATE the man.
This is what it seems. Long before the identity politics of Lenin and Trotsky came on the scene, we have seen witches, harlots, hags and she-devils ensnare and entrap men only to roast them! The only difference these days, it seems, is that, thanks to feminism, we’ve run out of David’s, Sampson’s and John the Baptist’s to roast!
Let the Grendel from Grindell get a butch haircut. Go Ahead, Honey. And take a load off your mind! (Or whatever’s left of it!)
This pitiful woman is Pusillanimous: definition= weak of spirit. (My definition in pedestrian terms: drooling idiot)
There. Rest easy now, I have defined the motivation/trajectory of this stupid human being, the subject of this post. God help the subject of her pusillanimous thrust…her poor husband (and the rest of us). May she be condemned in death to an eternity of people like herself: definition, Hades, Hell, whatever….. I am so overwhelmed/underwhelmed by her summary charges against her own husband, as a “stand-in” rep of ALL males forever and forever….GEEZ FREAKIN’ Louizeeee…..I’ve taught in many past years my 7th-grade Language Arts classes the difference between massive generalization and specific FACTS enumerated that support a thesis…AND I’m so disappointed to find/read/learn of this retired college professor’s inability/neglect to follow the same paradigm……so……..excuuuuuuuussse me!
“The gender war that has broken out in this country is flooding all our houses.”
Speak for yourself, you miserable creature.
Us women who are comfortable with the gender differences have no wars in our homes. That’s probably because we appreciate our men instead of berate them.
“The National Coalition for Men Files a Title IX Complaint Against Georgetown & Professor Christine Fair (Who Called For Violent Threats Against White Men)”
“The nation’s oldest men’s group filed a Title IX complaint Thursday against Georgetown University, calling for the termination of the professor who tweeted that white GOP senators “deserve miserable deaths.”
According to the October 4 complaint, filed with the D.C. branch of the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights office, Georgetown Professor Christine Fair has “has openly called for violence and terrorism against men as a class… and several specific men.”
https://www.reddit.com/r/MensRights/comments/9lw6i8/the_national_coalition_for_men_files_a_title_ix/
If Brown’s cuddly hubby is not entirely cucked maybe he can give them a call. I don’t know if it would do any good since she is retired.
The National Coalition for Men [NCFM]
https://ncfm.org/