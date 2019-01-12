FBI/VAULT/Uranium one transaction

Many people think the Uranium one transaction is just a made up story. A fabrication to distract the public from President Trumps involvement with Russia, “Russian collusion”. Fortunately for those people I have found evidence that should put their minds to rest. I doubt that it’s the answer they wanted but it should save them from further humiliation.
My last story on Bob Mueller is directly connected the individuals in these documents. These documents come directly from the FBI. You will find some of our modern day traitors in these documents. Bill Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, Hillary Clinton, etc.
Here are four screenshots of the documents. For better screen resolution and complete file click on link at bottom of page
Uranium One Transaction Part 01 of 01
Yea. But just try to get the DOJ to do anything about it. Hitliary will never be prosecuted. I’ll have to take solace in knowing that she’ll die miserable and live eternity in Hell.
All of O’vomits pet lap dogs became rich on thos deal, including weasel Mueller. Everyone of these thugs dhould be sent to GITMO. Gove the 3 Clinton’s a joining cells. Hildabeast, Slick Willey, and that fake ugly daughter Cheesy Chelsie.