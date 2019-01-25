Fake News Swarm

Rate this post

Operation Mockingbird

Choking Off The Truth

A Youtube search for Roger Stone on the morning of his arrest returned results that amount to a Swarm of Mockingbirds

What you see in the picture is the top results of my search, all or most are Mockingbird Media. Mockingbirds in the order of their appearance: CBS, CNN, CBC, ABC, NBC, CNN, Fox, MSNBC, ABC, MSNBC, MSNBC, USA TODAY, CNN, TODAY, Fox, CNBC, ABC, Global News, USA TODAY, TIME, TIME, CNBC, AP, ABC. It amounts to scrolling 5 times the height of my browser window. A rule of “Search Engine Optimization” is that most results that require scrolling down will be ignored, thus making searchers give up on finding out anything CNN doesn’t want them to see.

The Roger Stone arrest happened on a Friday morning to dominate the news narrative for the weekend. The intent is to try to make patriotic Americans and Trump supporters feel their efforts are futile, that Trump’s regime will fall. In an election cycle this would be called attempted “Voter Suppression.”

But take heart

One thing the Deep State didn’t count on is a President and a voting population who like a good fight.

And they still have no ability to defend against a President who can take back the news narrative at any time, even mid-weekend, with a little bird of his own.

♞

