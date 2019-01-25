Fake News Swarm

Operation Mockingbird
Choking Off The Truth
A Youtube search for Roger Stone on the morning of his arrest returned results that amount to a Swarm of Mockingbirds
What you see in the picture is the top results of my search, all or most are Mockingbird Media. Mockingbirds in the order of their appearance: CBS, CNN, CBC, ABC, NBC, CNN, Fox, MSNBC, ABC, MSNBC, MSNBC, USA TODAY, CNN, TODAY, Fox, CNBC, ABC, Global News, USA TODAY, TIME, TIME, CNBC, AP, ABC. It amounts to scrolling 5 times the height of my browser window. A rule of “Search Engine Optimization” is that most results that require scrolling down will be ignored, thus making searchers give up on finding out anything CNN doesn’t want them to see.
The Roger Stone arrest happened on a Friday morning to dominate the news narrative for the weekend. The intent is to try to make patriotic Americans and Trump supporters feel their efforts are futile, that Trump’s regime will fall. In an election cycle this would be called attempted “Voter Suppression.”
But take heart
One thing the Deep State didn’t count on is a President and a voting population who like a good fight.
And they still have no ability to defend against a President who can take back the news narrative at any time, even mid-weekend, with a little bird of his own.
♞
Time for serious PRAYER & FASTING to drive out these dev!ls!!!
Seriously – the Prince of Darkness fears spiritual weapons far more than he does conventional political battle and even Jesus Christ said certain dev!ls can only be driven out with PRAYER & FASTING. And, of course, renunciation and repentance of all personal sin.
The new abortion law in NY is no doubt intended to facilitate even more demonic child sacrifice intended to advance the Left’s power, so now is the time to give your all to God!
Remember when Chucky said the “intelligence” community has seven ways to Sunday to get back at you?
The coup is almost complete but who will be new and improved Dear Leader?
Nancy, Hillary, Cortez, Hussein Hopenchange?
It’s hardly like we didn’t know this would happen. We’ve been discussing it ever since they allowed all these propaganda hypers to consolidate into roughly six “companies”. Actually there is only one “Company” that controls them all.
We are in the middle of a coup. I suspect that some people think they are going to “announce” this or something. They will not. We are smack, dab in the middle of it.
If someone doesn’t assert themselves HARD, its done. I think Trump needs to start his own “morning raids”. Sedition is illegal. Let’s enforce the laws.
“Sedition is illegal. Let’s enforce the laws.”
Exactly. I am not a Trump worshiper who thinks he is a genius ” playing 3 D chess” but my god surely if the man has two brain cells to rub together he has to see what has to be done, and he does have the reason and the means. There were players from the get go that could have been charged with sedition. If he does not assert himself, I can only surmise that he has been threatened on a whole other level ( think Jeffrey Epstein) that would mortify and destroy him in a personal way, or that being part of the club, he has agreed to play the part of a clown voluntarily. If he doesn’t fight back he not only screws his own presidency, his has screwed those of us who voted for him royally too.