Fake Hate Crime: Ohio University lesbian student arrested for sending death threats to herself

The latest in a long string of hate-crime hoaxes by the Left comes from Ohio University, where a lesbian journalism student was arrested by police on Oct. 8, 2018, for fake death threats that she’d sent to herself.
The university’s student paper The Post identifies the student, Anna Ayers, as “an LGBTQ”, member of the Student Senate, and commissioner of the Senate Appropriations Commission. She is also a columnist and member of the publishing board of The Post.
Ayers reported receiving three threatening messages, two in the Student Senate office and one at her residence, including:
- A “hateful, harassing” note referencing her LGBTQ identity and calling her a derogatory term.
- Another note in her desk that included a threat against her life.
Ayers said she had spent the weekend “angry, frustrated and disappointed” after finding the first note. After receiving the death threat, she spent hours with the threat “ringing over and over again in (her) head.”
Student Senate President Maddie Sloat said the note likely came from someone within Student Senate because whoever left the note had to know which desk in the senate office belonged to Ayers. Sloat said in a statement:
We are still processing and encouraging our members to take time to heal and utilize campus support resources right now. We’re complying with the investigation and OUPD. We hope Anna receives the help that she needs.
At a special Student Senate meeting to discuss the threats, several senators said they were shocked the threat had happened on a campus they had long considered safe and accepting. Others said it was important to remember hate exists everywhere. The meeting discussed the importance of standing up to injustices and examining personal biases, and the need for cultural competency courses.
Ayers said it was hard to comprehend that the notes might have come from someone within Student Senate:
“Senate will never be the same for me. The friendships will continue to grow, and our successes will always evoke pride, but the memory of my time in senate and at OU will be marred by this experience. We will all have a memory of a time when this body failed one of its own.”
Despite all that, Ayers would not quite the Senate. She said “I could have quit senate Friday after the first note. I mean, nobody would have said I didn’t have the right to do that. But it never crossed my mind.”
Addressing the writer of the notes, Ayers said she hoped that person was in the room and called that person weak, cowardly and worthless. She said:
“You may find me revolting and worthy of a threat on my life, but in reality, it is your beliefs that are repulsive. You need to get this through your head, you f—ing a–hole: I am proud to be who I am, and nothing you could say or do will ever change that.”
The university even had the locks on the Student Senate doors changed.
The Post reports that on October 8, 2018, after an investigation found that Ayers had sent the three threatening notes to herself, Ohio University police arrested and charged her with three counts of making false alarms. Each count is a first-degree misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The next day, Ayers resigned from her positions as commissioner of the Senate Appropriations Commission and as a member of The Post Publishing Board.
On Wednesday, Oct. 10, Ayers pleaded not guilty to the three counts. She was scheduled to appear in Athens County Municipal Court yesterday morning, but will appear at a later date.
“Others said it was important to remember hate exists everywhere.” ( in the minds of leftists.)
Ah drama! “Poor Pitiful Me” has replace accomplishment. College is just the celebration of victimhood. Someone chooses a perverse lifestyle and then whines and demands “acceptance”.
What does “acceptance” mean exactly? Personally, if she can find someone else with low enough self-esteem to want to let her paw them, good for her. They can commit sin together all they like, then go to Hell.
I really don’t know anyone who goes around threatening queers, (voluntary or otherwise). From my position on the outside, these people look like they have severe mental issues. I think they need treatment and counseling, not “acceptance”. I automatically discount accounts of “threats”. It may happen, but its VERY rare.
Any relation to Bill (Ayers), If so no wonder she is a self hating nut job.
LOL, few remember the Weather Underground & their dupes.
So funny!
At least she knows how to cuss herself; You may find me revolting and worthy of a threat on my life, but in reality, it is your beliefs that are repulsive. You need to get this through your head, you f—ing a–hole
I could add a few choice words but at least she has an idea of what she really is.
Guilt coming out in a form of self abuse? Too much of this has happened of late to convince me these ‘victims’ are not beginning to suffer from a very deep resentment of what they have become. Sexual deviants must reach a point when they become like self hating criminals and lose touch with reality. Otherwise they become hopeless reprobates.
Competition to be the biggest victim for attention by a mentally ill moron. Nothing more.
summary
One of the most important promoters of the idea of a hate crime epidemic is the Southern Poverty Law Center. In this article, the SPLC selectively point to a few hate crime hoaxes committed by conservative white people, ignoring the epidemic committed by Jewish, black, gay and liberal supporters of the SPLC’s agenda.
http://www.fakehatecrimes.org/media/201
SPLC needs to be shut down when they do not admit their omissions of facts.
Ok, on this one here I see not so much the usual ugly far left wacko democrat.
I think this girl here is just acting out as a way to say I need help. Me, I an going to show some humanity on this one. Hope she gets well.
Hello, Dan Schroeder;
I can’t imagine why anyone would give your very sensible comment a thumbs down, because as a Christian I think it was a charitable and humane response to a tortured soul. I see that Alma posted a similar comment shortly after yours, so you are not alone here.
I don’t see anything of her demeanour in this photo that shows she is accepting of herself, so I agree that whatever her sexual choices are she’s not happy and definitely must give counseling ASAP. And God help her, as he must help all of us in our weaknesses.
Get some counseling, lose some weight, get a haircut and makeover, learn a trade and stop ruining everybody’s day.
DemocRATS and liberals are all fake. The democRATic party has degenerated into a mob of vile, vicious violent hate-filled thugs.
This one is in need of psychological help ASAP. She’s not confused but she has a distorted mind, her actions indicate she hates herself for being a lesbian.
Yes, hate exists everywhere – especially SELF-HATE!
Proof once again that doctors had it right decades ago – homosexuality is a mental disorder.
It sure is. But wait, they want to “celebrate” it. They need treatment, not praise.
Just sad. I’d suggest she get some psychological counseling. I fear she’s projecting her own suicide…