Facebook took down FOTM just in time for Nov. 6 mid-term election

What I had expected finally happened.

As of last night when I got offline and closed my laptop, Fellowship of the Minds‘ Facebook page was still up.

Ten minutes ago, I discovered that, like rats and cockroaches that come out cloaked in the darkness of night, the Demonrats of Facebook took down FOTM.

This is the message when I tried to access our page:

Recall that in the darkness of the early morning hours of August 15, 2018, our former hosting server WordPress burned down FOTM.

It took us eight days before we restored FOTM with a non-U.S. hosting server. See:

When WordPress took us down, I had asked our readers to send me their email addresses so that we could maintain contact before the restoration of FOTM. I compiled a list of hundreds of email addresses, many of which are those of our Facebook readers.

I expect Twitter will censor by banning FOTM as well.

So if you are a (former) Facebook reader or Twitter reader of FOTM, please bookmark FOTM or subscribe to FOTM and leave Facebook and Twitter. Surely, you don’t really want to associate with a corporation that censors our U.S. Constitution First Amendment right to freedom of speech.

To subscribe for email notifications of new posts, just scroll down our page until you see "SUBSCRIBE TO BLOG VIA EMAIL" on the right. Then type your email address in the box, and click "Subscribe".

~Dr. Eowyn

