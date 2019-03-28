Facebook Insider Talks

Project Veritas
Facebook Insider Leaks Docs; Explains “Deboosting” “Troll Report” & Political Targeting in Interview
James O’Keefe and his brave team have just pointed a flashlight at the dirty tricks played by the ever-so-friendly Facebook. I first became suspicious of Facebook when their fingerprints were all over the “spontaneous uprisings” of the Occupy movement and the Arab Spring. And now Project Veritas is unmasking the covert menace called Facebook.
Thank you Mr. O’Keefe.
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg
Born: May 14, 1984 – Wikipedia
I used to have a file on this. I lost it when I lost my last hard drive. Anyway, there were CIA connections to black funding for this. It was always envisioned as a means to collect data, manipulate opinion and control politics.
On top of that this Zuckerberg looks like “Data” from Startrek. I wouldn’t be surprised to find that he’s AI.
Lophatt, you nailed it! I couldn’t put my finger on just what was strange about Zuckerberg’s appearance. But when you said he looks like “Data” on Startrek the lights turned on. 😀
He’s AI, he dyes his hair brunette! He’s AI, just like AL Gore. The Office of Information Awareness is just Facebook thinly disguised. 😉
I despise…DESPISE…FB. Left them in 2014 and will NEVER go back!
“…lifeless eyes,black eyes…..like a dolls eyes….” Quint