Evil WordPress shadow-bans Whatfinger News

Shadow banning (also called stealth or ghost banning) is the act of blocking or partially blocking a user or their content from an online community such that it will not be readily apparent to the user that they have been banned. As such, shadow banning is a form of sneaky censorship.
Whatfinger News is a relatively-new but rapidly-rising link-news site like Drudge Report, only better. As it describes itself:
Whatfinger News was founded by military people and 100% unapologetic for being patriotic. That doesn’t mean we don’t show opposing views, sites and papers. We do and label them on the homepage in sections as right wing or left wing, unlike other sites that might trick you into clicking into sites that you would never want to visit. Not us!
FOTM‘s readers have seen our promotion of Whatfinger at the bottom of our posts. Even before we started doing that, Whatfinger had posted links to our posts, which was how I discovered Whatfinger. Each day, we get hundreds and often thousands of referrals from Whatfinger, for which FOTM is most grateful.
Beginning yesterday, I noticed something odd: There were no referrals from Whatfinger! Here’s a screenshot I took of yesterday’s referrals:
So I went on Whatfinger to find out what had happened.
I saw that Whatfinger did post links to our posts, but also this statement:
Many sites have now sent screenshots, sites that we send thousands of people to daily who are all noticing WordPress ‘shadowbanning of stats’ – we all now need to know the truth. Are all conservative sites targets? Will they blame some ‘algorithm as Facebook likes to do? Can’t be just Whatfinger, since we are new and no where near the size of other sites just yet.
So I went to FOTM‘s stats page, only to discover that WordPress had changed the referrals of the day before, Oct. 11, to remove all referrals from Whatfinger! The problem is, a day before, I had seen thousands of referrals from Whatfiinger, which now had vanished, retroactively expunged by WordPress.
I then clicked on the referrals for September 29, 2018 — a day when FOTM had a record 35,438 unique views. I remember seeing there were thousands of referrals from Whatfinger that day, which WordPress now has retroactively expunged:
What WordPress is doing is dishonest, deceptive, and plain evil. By shadow-banning referrals from Whatfinger, WordPress’ intention is to damage Whatfinger by alienating FOTM from Whatfinger.
Well, WordPress, we are on to you and your evil doings. FOTM will continue to promote Whatfinger News. Despite your evil machinations, Whatfinger News will continue to thrive and hopefully overtake sold-out Drudge Report some day.
Note: On August 15, 2018, WordPress arbitrarily and with no just cause, took down Fellowship of the Minds — the digital equivalent of burning down an entire library, of tens of thousands of blog-posts in nearly 9 years, many of which are the products of original research and genuine investigative journalism that the corporate MSM lackeys no longer undertake. Although FOTM is restored on another server, we use WordPress’ $99 Jetpack software because our readers are familiar with the format and features.
~Eowyn
WordPress is evil. I maintain a conservative website there so I understand exactly what you are talking about. Half the time on this site my ratings do not register, so know that your postings and comments are getting FAR more likes than actually appear.
Related: Any information about Dr Fetzer’s site?
Also: couldn’t “shadow banning” be considered a conspiracy in restraint of trade?
Fetzer moved from Blogger to a new host server. His blog’s new URL is https://jamesfetzer.org/
It was difficult to corroborate your story by searching google, but other search engines produced this:
wordpress censorship – Europe Today News
https://europetodaynews.wordpress.com/tag/wordpress-censorship/
Try typing in some words found in the above article, such as: ““Community Guardian” censorship programs wordpress” and there are tons of results. here’s another:
WORDPRESS finds itself caught up fire-storm for censoring news sites, blogs and Wikis | Internet News
https://internetdates101.wordpress.com/2017/04/16/wordpress-finds-itself-caught-up-fire-storm-for-censoring-news-sites-blogs-and-wikis/
Just so a search for ““Community Guardian” censorship programs wordpress”
The left wants to censor free speech. They only want to allow speech that they agree with. If you want to preserve our Constitution and free speech in this country, NEVER vote for a DemocRAT again.
“There are now well-developed networks of Americans targeting other Americans with purposefully designed manipulations,” This was said with conservative ideas in mind….I wonder how it does not also apply to the liberals or anyone who would like to shape public policy?
While this is detestable, it is also understandable. The CIA contributed greatly to the founding of these “social media platforms”. Why do you think they did that? I’ll make a wild guess. Could it be to control the narrative?
By establishing control over widely-used portions of the internet they can control what bypasses the controlled TV and print media. It is closing in on the election season. They want to shut down any voices of reason that may be out there.
People that know how to do so should be forming alternatives to these that are not under quasi-government control.
Can’t have the plebs talking amongst themselves.
IF WORDPRESS WANTS TO JOIN FACEBOOK IN ATTACKING CONSERVATIVES, WE’LL JUST HAVE TO SWITCH TO AN ALTERNATIVE https://winningwp.com/alternatives-to-wordpress-compared/ !!!
Fox News shadow bans commentors since liberdull Disney bought it. Suddenly, no thumbs up for comments of any sort. It’s obvious, but they don’t care.
I have bookmarked WhatFinger. I like their visually appealing layout.
Alex Jones has done an awful lot this year discussing and explaining censorship, and it looks like the fight is on. He has explained that as Google, Facebook, etc., were funded initially by the CIA, Darpa, etc., that that does not entitle them to censor, as they were, initially, taxpayer-funded.
There is also the fact that as these platforms are so universally used, they are, or they are functioning as, public utilities and/or monopolies, and that the same rule applies to them as to the phone or the electric company, or even the U.S. Mail: They MAY NOT LEGALLY BAN PEOPLE based on political opinion (or even citizenship status).
Alex Jones has also explained (and this is where it really gets tricky) that these practices—from shadowbanning to pressuring credit card companies and banks and payment platforms not to process these conservative and right-leaning sites’ payments is, legally and in effect, RACKETEERING, prosecutable under the RICO Statutes—which I believe it is.
Ex-CIA talk-meister Robert David Steele has weighed in on this, and he mentioned FOTM in one of his interviews within the past two weeks. He mentioned that “WordPress has even banned Fellowship of the Minds—a great site…”
Winston Churchill—whom I consider to be a classic villain—summed it up correctly: “In the future, the fascists will call themselves anti-fascist.”
Looks like past is prologue.
Control the present, re-write the past, design the future. It’s 1984.
Except this is real life, not fiction, and such activity is diametrically opposed to the 1st Amendment. If only the FCC or even DOJ or (U.S. Congress) would get involved. But they won’t. It’ll take a SCotUS case.
It’s everywhere. In related news, *I* have apparently been shadow banned from posting my generally VERY *moderate* opinions and responses — Christian conservative based — on the CBN News site. Go figure.
It began when I noticed I was *not* getting the usual “thanks for adding to the discussion” response from the board moderator the way even the obvious fake Christian posters were getting… ditto when I said something on their FB page…
I really didn’t see why *their* (fake) posts were getting published, but it’s not my call. Then I got a “Your post is awaiting moderation” pop-up after trying to post a message. It never went live, although posts by obviously fake Christian posters were getting published. Talking about folks posting opinions in clear opposition to tenets of our faith, the Bible, etc. — Leftist polemics.
My further posts simply didn’t even get that much, and didn’t post. This happened during the whole Kavanaugh Confirmation hearing etc. I stopped even trying to post; why waste my time?
OTOH, for fun, check out the comments sections of the VERY leftist Yahoo news site drivel… The Right has established itself a stronghold there. I almost think Yahoo’s writers are keeping so far left *specifically* to draw in the responses from the right. It’s still getting them page views… thus income.
That’s terrible news, that even with a non-WP host, WP can “sneak-attack” via their Jetpack software! Good thing you discovered their underhanded game.
I wonder if WP-via-Jetpack can attack via “Al-Gore-ithms”? As an FYI: Here’s a good twitter thread by “Stealth Jeff” aka @DrawAndStrike explaining how he discovered the sneaky algorithms trick twitter is using to mum Conservatives & what he did about it:
https://twitter.com/drawandstrike/status/1048422353619890176
Badically, he wrote:
1_Christians, Conservatives, etc. self-identify via their twitter profiles & tweets.
2_Twitter then activates “Interests” subjects in each user’s twitter Settings based on the above “Self-Identifying” tweets/profiles.
3_Then twitter created algorithms to SUPPRESS the sharing of those same Christian, Conservative, etc. “Interests” which twitter so kindly activated for you in your Settings based on your tweets+profile.
4_Stealth Jeff says to thwart twitter’s game, you have to constantly UNCHECK all those “Interests” in Settings (as twitter will constantly reset them).
_He then did an experiment based on that & when he did, he gained 6,000 followers in three weeks.
Hope that makes sense. He explains it better. 🙂
Typo: Basically, not Badically. :-/
Another FYI: One of the people also purged by WP in August, @MonicaPerezShow in Atlanta (& her co-host Binkley @FreedomActRadio) did a show about it the day after her WP-axing (8/25/18), though I only found the link/listened to it the other day. Good listening for anyone with the time.
She (a Libertarian) had never covered Sandy Hoax “conspiracies,” but she had posted the Pozner kid photo after the Pakistani “school massacre” because she thought it very STRANGE.
Fast Forward to early 2018 & WP notified her re the Pozner kid photo objection but WP said they would stand behind her right to post an official NEWS (BBC) photo of the kid.
Fast Forward to August 2018, & WHAM!, WP shut down her blogs without warning. She feels WP “set her up,” & she doubts Lenny Pozner is even a Real Person. (Has that slime ever shown up for any court appearances or depositions yet?)
Perez’ 8/25/18 show link is in this tweet, an audio file:
https://twitter.com/freedomactradio/status/1041382277194895361?p=p