Eric Holder: “MAGA is inconsistent with who we are as Americans”

Go suck an egg, Holder. You should be in prison for your Operation Fast & Furious gun-running, which led to the death of U.S. Border Patrol agent Brian Terry.
Sorry, Eric, but YOU are the one who is “inconsistent with who we are as Americans”. I think that’s pretty clear.
you took the words right out of my mouth.
Yes. I can tell he’s unhappy, so is his little friend. They should go to communist China.
Holder is a Deep Stat3 traitor
Fast and furious Eric Holder should stay away from the limelight, out of sight out of mind. The native Americans are relegated in their territories, so Eric and his comrades should realize they are the ones inconsistent with MAGA, they want to shove down our throats their racism, their socialism and their globalism at any cost. Eric, learn to be a magician and perform a disappearing act on yourself, and accept that MAGA is for all American that love The United States.
This is the guy that stood there in front of God and everyone and stated, ” we don’t prosecute our people.” Not exactly someone I want in any leadership role. He knows nothing about what MAGA stands for and the people that love this country. This country has always been great and his profiting from her should silence him. He is just another swarmy character in the cast of thousands that want to destroy what others have built. They put in nothing, they have nothing to lose.
Just shut up and go home Eric, you are not wanted here.
Holder, and his little beach hustler buddy should move to communist China.
Methinks he doeth project too much.
Exactly, Anon—while he completely jumps over/denies/blocks out/neglects to mention the entire history of reconstruction post Civil War, the policies and activism that brought the amendment that gave Blacks and American Indians the right to vote AHEAD of ALL WOMEN, I might add…..as WELL as the advancements of Johnson’s “Great Society” in the efforts to “level the playing field/offer “reparations” in real time………Holder, like so many others, completely negates a century of progress in his day-to-day “victimism” and promotion of such amongst “minorities.” (Quotations around “minorities” b/c they are no longer in this present time in a “minority” representation in numbers in our country anymore, and for sure, not in a slew of states in this USA where they actually are the MAJORITY).