Eric Holder: “MAGA is inconsistent with who we are as Americans”

Posted on March 29, 2019 by | 10 Comments
See the whole interview with Holder here.

10 responses to “Eric Holder: “MAGA is inconsistent with who we are as Americans”

  1. Dr. Eowyn | March 29, 2019 at 7:00 am | Reply

    Go suck an egg, Holder. You should be in prison for your Operation Fast & Furious gun-running, which led to the death of U.S. Border Patrol agent Brian Terry.

     
  2. Lou Minati | March 29, 2019 at 7:07 am | Reply

    Sorry, Eric, but YOU are the one who is “inconsistent with who we are as Americans”. I think that’s pretty clear.

     
  3. Doctor Moebius | March 29, 2019 at 7:18 am | Reply

    Holder is a Deep Stat3 traitor

     
  4. Alma | March 29, 2019 at 8:01 am | Reply

    Fast and furious Eric Holder should stay away from the limelight, out of sight out of mind. The native Americans are relegated in their territories, so Eric and his comrades should realize they are the ones inconsistent with MAGA, they want to shove down our throats their racism, their socialism and their globalism at any cost. Eric, learn to be a magician and perform a disappearing act on yourself, and accept that MAGA is for all American that love The United States.

     
  5. Glenn47 | March 29, 2019 at 8:52 am | Reply

    This is the guy that stood there in front of God and everyone and stated, ” we don’t prosecute our people.” Not exactly someone I want in any leadership role. He knows nothing about what MAGA stands for and the people that love this country. This country has always been great and his profiting from her should silence him. He is just another swarmy character in the cast of thousands that want to destroy what others have built. They put in nothing, they have nothing to lose.
    Just shut up and go home Eric, you are not wanted here.

     
  6. Lophatt | March 29, 2019 at 12:28 pm | Reply

    Holder, and his little beach hustler buddy should move to communist China.

     
  7. Anonymous | March 29, 2019 at 2:17 pm | Reply

    Methinks he doeth project too much.

     
    • CalGirl | March 29, 2019 at 8:33 pm | Reply

      Exactly, Anon—while he completely jumps over/denies/blocks out/neglects to mention the entire history of reconstruction post Civil War, the policies and activism that brought the amendment that gave Blacks and American Indians the right to vote AHEAD of ALL WOMEN, I might add…..as WELL as the advancements of Johnson’s “Great Society” in the efforts to “level the playing field/offer “reparations” in real time………Holder, like so many others, completely negates a century of progress in his day-to-day “victimism” and promotion of such amongst “minorities.” (Quotations around “minorities” b/c they are no longer in this present time in a “minority” representation in numbers in our country anymore, and for sure, not in a slew of states in this USA where they actually are the MAJORITY).

       

