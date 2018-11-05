Elephant Artist

Posted on November 5, 2018 by | 2 Comments

Suda the elephant painting…

Dr. Eowyn, as an animal lover, this post is for you.

Please follow and like us:
0
 
This entry was posted in Animal altruism, Animal saints, Animals, God and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

2 responses to “Elephant Artist

  1. Joseph BC69 | November 5, 2018 at 7:28 am | Reply

    I don’t know about the rest of you, but this indicates to me that the intelligence in the Elephant is on the same level as a human. Therefore this animal is a victim of economic slavery, since the income it earns goes to its human, not to it, except perhaps for minimal food.

     
  2. Dr. Eowyn | November 5, 2018 at 7:30 am | Reply

    So precious!
    Suda paints way, way better than “modern art crap” artists!

     

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *