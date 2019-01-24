Donna Brazile’s cryptic “President Pelosi” tweet and rumors of plot to assassinate Trump

Donna Brazile, 59, is a Democrat apparatchik, Al Gore’s presidential campaign manager in 2000, and the interim chair of the Democratic National Committee in Spring 2011 and, again, during the 2016 presidential campaign when she deliberately sabotaged Hillary Clinton’s rival, Bernie Sanders. See:
- Hacked emails show Democratic National Committee to be corrupt arm of Hillary
- Hey, Bernie supporters! This is what new DNC chair Donna Brazile thinks of your man
On January 18, 2019, Brazile posted this curious tweet (archived here), with a short time-frame reference:
#MadamSpeaker today
#PresidentPelosi shortly thereafter
#MLKWeekend is underway
Keep Hope Alive!
According to the 1947 Presidential Succession Act, if a sitting U.S. president is incapacitated, the line of presidential succession is:
- Vice President
- Speaker of the House of Representatives
- President pro-tempore of the Senate
- Eligible heads of federal executive departments who form the president’s Cabinet.
This means House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could only succeed as president if President Trump and Vice President Pence were both incapacitated, as in assassinated.
Rumors began to fly across the Alternative Media when netizens put together Brazile’s curious January 18 tweet and President Trump’s banning of Pelosi’s planned overseas trip a day before, on January 17.
As an example, here’s a series of tweets posted by netizen Greg Rubini:
why Nancy Pelosi was so eager to fly away from the country? with other 92 persons (Dem reps, +families) +a lot of luggage?
why on a Military plane? why Pelosi wanted to personally select the crew of the Military airplane?
Nancy wanted to be sure to have “Pelosi allied” Military guys as crew, perhaps?
why Pelosi first stop was Bruxelles – NATO headquarters?
“the Pelosi delegation planned to meet NATO commanders, US Military leaders” “and key allies”
Key allies = Soros cabal Merkel (Germany). Rothschild cabal Macron (France), DeepState cabal (UK) EU boozey Juncker
why was also [Rep.] Adam Schiff [D-CA] on that trip?
“prior to the John F. Kennedy assassination in Nov 1963, the Entire Cabinet was flown to Tokyo, Japan.” “at the time of the JFK assassination, the Entire Cabinet was out of the country”
-same pattern with Pelosi and Adam Schiff? -preparing a new Nancy Pelosi Cabinet?
why Pelosi wanted to fly away at all costs?
why Pelosi wanted to fly away with Adam Schiff, plus other 6 Dem congressmen, plus 85 family members?
during a Gov’t shutdown? isn’t it weird?
is this a DeepState plot to assassinate Trump and Pence and replace them with Nancy Pelosi as President of the USA ?
we know from a trusted source – Dr. Dave Janda – that there have been “a dozen of assassination attempts on President Trump” cc: Dr. Janda
@docdhj
In light of Brazile’s January 18 “PresidentPelosi” tweet, Roger Stone’s January 18 warning of a deep state coup to remove President Trump now makes sense. Stone is a GOP consultant and advisor to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
As reported by InfoWars‘ Paul Joseph Watson:
Political strategist Roger Stone says that the deep state is planning to remove both President Trump and VP Mike Pence from office so that they can install Nancy Pelosi as President as part of a coup that will eventually see Hillary Clinton return as President.
“The deep state seeks to fabricate some misdeed by the Trump campaign that is sold as Russian collusion,” said Stone.
“That way they can remove both Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, paving the way for Nancy Pelosi to become president.”
“Pelosi will then appoint Hillary Clinton to the vacant Vice Presidency after which Pelosi would resign as president allowing Hillary to take the White House which alluded [sic] her grasp in 2016.”
~Eowyn
