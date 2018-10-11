Democrats, Party of Evil: Hillary Clinton & Eric Holder call for violence

Finally, a public figure is openly saying what so many of us have been thinking.
A week ago, in a discussion on Twitter on the despicable tactics deployed by the Left, Marjus Persson @notch, the 39-year-old Swedish self-made billionaire who created the Minecraft video game, tweeted his 3.7 million followers (h/t Infowars):
I know people don’t like it when I point this out, but the left has been taken over by evil.
And I mean that literally.
— Notch (@notch) October 4, 2018
The latest example of the evil Left is a special-ed teacher in Rosemount, Minnesota who, as “Spooky Spam” on Twitter, urged that Justice Brett Kavanaugh be killed:
“So whose [sic] gonna take one for the team and kill Kavanaugh?”
As reported by LifeNews.com, the teacher, an instructor at the Intermediate School District 917’s Alliance Education Center, quickly deleted her tweet and even her Twitter account. But netizens captured her tweet and reported her to the FBI and U.S. Secret Service. The FBI in Minneapolis confirmed they are aware of her tweet (see below).
Intermediate School District 917, based in Rosemount, provides services to special education students in nine public school districts across the southeast metro area. The Alliance Education Center serves students ages 5 to 21 who have autism spectrum disorders, developmental disabilities, behavioral disorders and other disabilities.
The (Minnesota) StarTribune refuses to name the teacher “because she has not been charged with a crime.” Calls to a phone number listed for the teacher were not immediately returned.
On Oct. 8, two days after the homicidal tweet, in a statement on the school district’s website, ISD 917 Superintendent Mark Zuzek said that “Pursuant with the (Minnesota) Data Practices Act, we are limited to providing additional information regarding this matter,” but that the teacher did not make the post on Twitter while at school, and that she had been placed on paid administrative leave “pending the outcome of the investigation.”
The next day, StarTribune reported that the teacher had resigned.
Instead of chastising this teacher and the Democrat Party’s rank and file, leaders of the Party of Evil are openly calling for violence.
On Sunday, Oct. 7, speaking to a crowd of campaign volunteers at a rally in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in Stockbridge, Georgia, former Attorney General Eric Holder flatly rejected Michelle Obama’s call for civility. Holder instead urged Democrats to use violence against their political opponents:
“It is time for us, as Democrats, to be as tough as they are, to be as dedicated as they are, to be as committed as they are…. Michelle always says, ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. When they go low, we kick ’em.”
Responding to Holder’s call to violence, the crowd cheered and chanted “Fight!”.
Two days later, on Tuesday, Oct. 9, in an interview with Fake News CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Hillary Clinton, who during the 2016 presidential election called millions of Americans over whom she meant to rule “deplorables”, said:
“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. That’s why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again. But until then, the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength.”
Below is CNN’s tweet about the interview:
Hillary Clinton: “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for” https://t.co/8QI5BoEN6t pic.twitter.com/P04am7WREQ
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 9, 2018
Here’s the link to the YouTube video of the interview, if you can stomach hearing Hillary’s grating voice and seeing her ever so self-satisfied face. It is noteworthy that the comments on YouTube are overwhelmingly anti-Hillary.
That same day, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky) — who was attacked and beaten by a Democrat neighbor last Fall, and chased and verbally harassed by anti-Kavanaugh activists at Washington’s Reagan National Airport just last week — said what many of us have thought. He told a Kentucky radio show that heated political rhetoric has the potential to turn deadly:
“I fear that there’s going to be an assassination. I really worry that somebody is going to be killed, and that those who are ratcheting up the conversation … they have to realize they bear some responsibility if this elevates to violence.“
Senator Paul Paul was not being hyperbolic. He was at the congressional baseball practice last summer when a Bernie Sanders supporter, James T. Hodgkinson, opened fire, hitting House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La) in the hip and injuring two Capitol police officers and an aide.
Paul’s wife, Kelley, revealed in a Breitbart interview on Friday that she sleeps with a “loaded gun by my bed,” has updated their home’s security system and has “deadbolts all around my house.” Kelley also wrote an op-ed published by CNN in which she called on Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) to tone down his rhetoric. In June, Booker told his supporters “get up in the face of congresspeople.”
See:
- Deranged Left: Republican Colorado senator’s wife received text with attachment showing beheading, family members doxxed
- Young female Kavanaugh protester taunts & assaults elderly man
- Unhinged Demorats: Washington man says truck was torched for having Trump stickers
- Unhinged Google exec slams GOP over Kavanaugh nomination: ‘F-ck. You. All. To. Hell.’
- Anti-Kavanaugh protesters claw on Supreme Court door; glad his life is ‘ruined’
- U. of Southern Maine professor offered students course credit to harass Sen. Susan Collins on Kavanaugh
- Your tax dollars at work: Planned Parenthood threatens senators if they vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh
- Former NY Post sports writer Bart Hubbuch calls for every gun owner to be hanged
See also these threats to assassinate President Trump:
- Rising-star Democrat senator Kamala Harris ‘jokes’ about killing President Trump
- Swedish government official calls for assassinating President Trump
- Johnny Depp: It’s time for an actor to assassinate President Trump
- Rapper Snoop Dog assassinates President Trump in music video
- Rosie O’Donnell sparks outrage with Trump-killing game
- Sean Penn’s debut novel calls for the assassination of president identical to Trump
- Magnatone CEO Tells People ‘Rest Easy,’ Predicts Trump Assassination Within 100 Days
H/t Big Lug
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
What is it about these unhinged women with the thick black eyebrows? Is this a thing now for feminazis?
She’s going for the Groucho Marx look. If their idiocy does’t make you laugh, the eyebrows will.
Gawd I was so overwhelmed by the eyebrows that I didn’t see the pink hair until the second glance! They really are going in big for the bozo the clown look! It’s like a walking giant neon sign flashing “ crazy”!
Whew! From the top: What has become “The Democrat Party” is not what it was twenty years ago. It was garbage then, but its become delusional and dangerous now. It is merely a vehicle for Global Socialism.
The teacher that “resigned” shows how effective the conditioning is on uneducated, brainwashed, drones who lack morals and direction. Now that she has “resigned” I hope that criminal prosecution is soon to follow.
Holder is, quite simply, a POS, like his little friend. To me it seems obvious that they have reached a stage in The Plan where they think they can force collapse by inciting violence. I am seeing more and more examples of this every day now. It is getting at least tacit approval from TV apparatchiks.
Hillary is the Wicked Witch that doesn’t know when to stop. She truly doesn’t care if people hate her guts. Any woman who thinks that Hillary cares about them needs state confinement. Those “celebrity” endorsements are all bought and paid for. If the celebrity state models don’t cooperate, they lose their jobs and benefits.
Without law there is no order
Without order there is no civility
Without civility all that’s left is evil
Remember after Trump’s election psychopaths Billery came out dressed in their purple ” color revolution” outfits ? So it was already planned from day one and, now it has gone from signalling revolution, to actual endorsement and call for violence. EVIL, JUST PURE EVIL.
Looks like she comes through on her promises- that is if it is of benefit to her quest for tyranny. According to the video below Bill Still says she vowed to destroy Matt Lauer after he asked her the wrong question. To my knowledge no one has pointed out the coincidence that shortly after he was outed as a predator.
Indeed I do remember her set to with Later. I haven’t commented on it, but I DID notice and register him mentally as another of her victims. This is how she keeps doing what she’s doing. They are all afraid of her.
You can learn a lot by simple observation. If these elections were on the up and up they wouldn’t dare risk running her again. But of course, none of them actually care about anything they claim. As long as their owners are happy, they’re happy.
I don’t put too much emphasis on the elections because I think they’re all rigged. Trump “may” have been an anomaly. We’ll see what happens this time around.
If we could get everybody to turn off their cell phones and TV sets we might be able to improve things. As long as they can’t pass a simple citizenship test but know Lena Dunham’s shoe size, we’re in trouble.
That’s “Lauer”. My computer again.
I figured. At least you can blame your mistakes on your computer! I don’t have that excuse.
Ain’t it Grand how our machines know better than we do what we’re supposed to say and think?
Did you or anyone else catch Chaffetz spill on Sessions a couple weeks ago on Fox? He said he asked Sessions himself why he did not enforce the subpoena on Brian Pagliano. Sessions reply? “It’s too close to Hillary”.
That rather sums it up doesn’t it? Worse than the mafia. The bankers call the shots, but Hillary is so high up in their pyramid that no one dares touch her because she can kill and destroy with impunity.
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/jason-chaffetz-strzok-testifies-but-ex-lover-lisa-page-snubs-hill-subpoena-thanks-to-a-bad-call-by-sessions
For future reference, I request all sane individuals to cease with use of the word Democrat. From this moment forward, please use the more fitting term, DemonRat. Good day & God bless.
“Violent Lefist idiots” works too.
Keep it up, commie-lib traitors.
Please.
One guess why they do:
https://i.imgur.com/eFNl7Op.jpg
I’ve intentionally “drifted away” from friends of over 30 years b/c of our political split. We used to meet once a month for dinner and fellowship after school. We all started out together in the same school, but as our district grew over the last 25 years….we scattered, yet, kept contact through our delightful once-a-month dinner experiences together. UNTIL—the Black woman who interned in my room, and with whom I shared years of experience, mentoring, etc, after she was successfully hired…called us all together for our “usual” fellowship, and used it to express her almost religious fervor /support for Collin Kapernick and his “sacrifice” against his White suppressors…etc etc.
I was literally stunned and could not speak. Did not speak. We had never ever allowed poitics to interject into our professional or friendly relationships. And, having come from Pennsylvania, where most of my lineages of both lines, most of them Quaker and Mennonite–driving the anti-slavery politics of the day…..had sacrificed lives for the Union/Abolishing Slavery….leaving many orphans…being mostly expelled from their pacifist churches….I was doubly STUNNED and insulted. People today do NOT know history and believe me my friends…some of our history is NOT FAR AWAY from us…..my Civil War widow who was left with 6 fatherless children…lived until 1929–almost a century old upon her death—–at which time my grandfather was aged 13, while she lived in his household…..and….her story, the story about how this soldier’s death affected our family into the mid-1900’s….and I, in turn, grew up in my early years in my grandfather’s household….and so….the history of my family was lived every day. The people from our past sort of “sat” at our dinner table through the family history related there during our mealtime gatherings…..And then….with people whom I’d always believed to be my colleagues, my intellectual and professional equals, people whom I mentored into their jobs, people whom I cared for and loved…..I just became overnight a “White Oppressor.” The evidence? I am White.
Over and Out. I was done.
I could not then, and never will, get “OVER” the provinciality upon which my Black friend, colleague, dear shared-journeyman-teacher, based her assumptions upon when it came to her particular “ism” to support through Kapernick. She was ignorant of the history of half or more of this country and their living descendants…SOME OF WHOM, like me…KNOW their history…
I was hurt that she would call us together to confront us with this, instead of coming together, as we had in all years past, to touch base with each other’s well-being, health concerns, professional highs and lows, etc….I was hurt that she called us together in order to pass judgment for or against us according to “Black or White.” Pretty much, I realized right then and there that I’d “lost” her to the “Obamanization” of our populace. There was nothing I could say or do to “regain” my friend and colleague at this point. She’d passed a judgment upon me after more than 20 years of friendship, according to racial and political definitions.
I am sad. But, I am NOT stupid or humbled or ashamed of the standards upon which my “friend” judged me and cast me aside. It was her decision, her judgment …NOT mine.
Calgirl, Thank you for sharing that compelling family history and experience.
I am curious, did you try to speak to this woman to tell her your story and your POV?
I would add that most people have no idea that only one in four persons in the South owned slaves. That means three quarters of the Southern population had nothing to do with slavery. Whites were also enslaved and there were Black slave owners though obviously not near as great in numbers.
https://www.amazon.com/Black-Slaveowners-Masters-Carolina-1790-1860/dp/0786469315#customerReviews
https://www.amazon.com/They-Were-White-Slaves-Enslavement/dp/0929903056
Dear CalGirl, if I were to write as you have, I’m sure it would be virtually the same; history mentors us all, we disregard it at our peril.
As a Friend by convincement of 50 years, it has been painful and sad to bear the unceasing distancing –if not outright resentment or worse– by former Friends, friends, and now even my children, starting w/my oldest, 48 this year. So it goes, apparently….
Like you, there is nothing I can do but maintain myself as best we can, in our Christian hope that one day they will see the Light, even experience it.
CalGirl, your black friend is representative of how the Left insist on and have politicized EVERYTHING — not just politics, but music, movies, shops (transgender access to rest rooms & changing cubicles), drinks (tax on soda), shoes (Nike), social media (Twitter, Facebook), etc. There is no escape. In so doing, they have drawn the lines of divisions, and are the source and cause of alienating Americans from each other.
Thank You, Dr. E.! Nothing more to be said!
Maybe one more thing needs to be said, Alma.
“FBI’s 2017 Crime in United State Report Shows Blacks and Hispanics Responsible for 73.9% of arrests for murder and 75.6% of arrests for robbery”
“Our friends at the FBI recently published 2017 Crime in the United States report, with Table 43 breaking down arrests by race.
We learn blacks, just 13 percent of the United States population, are responsible for:
•53.1 percent of arrests for murder
•28.7 percent of arrests for rape
•54.3 percent of arrests for robbery
We learn the FBI breaks down ethnicity by Hispanic or Latino, lumping this group with whites, then breaking them out separately:”
http://stuffblackpeopledontlike.blogspot.com/2018/10/fbis-2017-crime-in-united-state-report.html
Samuel Adams has something to say on this subject and our daily confrontations with evil, even when voiced in ignorance:
“The liberties of our Country, the freedom of our civil constitution are worth defending at all hazards: And it is our duty to defend them against all attacks.
We have receiv’d them as a fair Inheritance from our worthy Ancestors: They purchas’d them for us with toil and danger and expence of treasure and blood; and transmitted them to us with care and diligence.
It will bring an everlasting mark of infamy on the present generation, enlightened as it is, if we should suffer them to be wrested from us by violence without a struggle; or be cheated out of them by the artifices of false and designing men.
Of the latter we are in most danger at present: Let us therefore be aware of it. Let us contemplate our forefathers and posterity; and resolve to maintain the rights bequeath’d to us from the former, for the sake of the latter.
— Instead of sitting down satisfied with the efforts we have already made, which is the wish of our enemies, the necessity of the times, more than ever, calls for our utmost circumspection, deliberation, fortitude, and perseverance.
Let us remember that “if we suffer tamely a lawless attack upon our liberty, we encourage it, and involve others in our doom.” It is a very serious consideration, which should deeply impress our minds, that millions yet unborn may be the miserable sharers of the event.”
“Samuel Adams, Essay, written under the pseudonym “Candidus,” in The Boston Gazette (14 October 1771), later published in The Life and Public Services of Samuel Adams (1865) by William Vincent Wells, p. 425”
https://thefederalistpapers.org/founders/samuel-adams/samuel-adams-the-liberties-of-our-country-are-worth-defending
I have not confirmed the below, and I’m not clear exactly what the article’s ambiguous way on certain statements mean, but it says in part:
“Hillary Clinton lost security clearance”
“Hillary Clinton has given up her security clearance in the wake of the scandal over her handling of secret information on her email server, the Senate Judiciary committee revealed Friday.
Chairman Charles E. Grassley also revealed top Clinton aide Cheryl Mills and four others no longer have clearance.
The names of the four additional aids besides Ms. Mills were redacted from the state department letter that the committee released.”
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/oct/12/hillary-clinton-lost-security-clearance/
Sam has another apt one pertaining to situations such as CalGirl’s “friend”.
“Freedom, Liberty and rights
“Neither the wisest constitution nor the wisest laws will secure the liberty and happiness of a people whose manners are universally corrupt.”
“The truth is, all might be free if they valued freedom, and defended it as they ought.”
http://www.samuel-adams-heritage.com/quotes/popular.html