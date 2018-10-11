Democrats, Party of Evil: Hillary Clinton & Eric Holder call for violence

Finally, a public figure is openly saying what so many of us have been thinking.

A week ago, in a discussion on Twitter on the despicable tactics deployed by the Left, Marjus Persson @notch, the 39-year-old Swedish self-made billionaire who created the Minecraft video game, tweeted his 3.7 million followers (h/t Infowars):

I know people don’t like it when I point this out, but the left has been taken over by evil. And I mean that literally. — Notch (@notch) October 4, 2018

The latest example of the evil Left is a special-ed teacher in Rosemount, Minnesota who, as “Spooky Spam” on Twitter, urged that Justice Brett Kavanaugh be killed:

“So whose [sic] gonna take one for the team and kill Kavanaugh?”

As reported by LifeNews.com, the teacher, an instructor at the Intermediate School District 917’s Alliance Education Center, quickly deleted her tweet and even her Twitter account. But netizens captured her tweet and reported her to the FBI and U.S. Secret Service. The FBI in Minneapolis confirmed they are aware of her tweet (see below).

Intermediate School District 917, based in Rosemount, provides services to special education students in nine public school districts across the southeast metro area. The Alliance Education Center serves students ages 5 to 21 who have autism spectrum disorders, developmental disabilities, behavioral disorders and other disabilities.

The (Minnesota) StarTribune refuses to name the teacher “because she has not been charged with a crime.” Calls to a phone number listed for the teacher were not immediately returned.

On Oct. 8, two days after the homicidal tweet, in a statement on the school district’s website, ISD 917 Superintendent Mark Zuzek said that “Pursuant with the (Minnesota) Data Practices Act, we are limited to providing additional information regarding this matter,” but that the teacher did not make the post on Twitter while at school, and that she had been placed on paid administrative leave “pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The next day, StarTribune reported that the teacher had resigned.

Instead of chastising this teacher and the Democrat Party’s rank and file, leaders of the Party of Evil are openly calling for violence.

On Sunday, Oct. 7, speaking to a crowd of campaign volunteers at a rally in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in Stockbridge, Georgia, former Attorney General Eric Holder flatly rejected Michelle Obama’s call for civility. Holder instead urged Democrats to use violence against their political opponents:

“It is time for us, as Democrats, to be as tough as they are, to be as dedicated as they are, to be as committed as they are…. Michelle always says, ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. When they go low, we kick ’em.”

Responding to Holder’s call to violence, the crowd cheered and chanted “Fight!”.

Two days later, on Tuesday, Oct. 9, in an interview with Fake News CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Hillary Clinton, who during the 2016 presidential election called millions of Americans over whom she meant to rule “deplorables”, said:

“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. That’s why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again. But until then, the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength.”

Below is CNN’s tweet about the interview:

Hillary Clinton: “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for” https://t.co/8QI5BoEN6t pic.twitter.com/P04am7WREQ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 9, 2018

Here’s the link to the YouTube video of the interview, if you can stomach hearing Hillary’s grating voice and seeing her ever so self-satisfied face. It is noteworthy that the comments on YouTube are overwhelmingly anti-Hillary.

That same day, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky) — who was attacked and beaten by a Democrat neighbor last Fall, and chased and verbally harassed by anti-Kavanaugh activists at Washington’s Reagan National Airport just last week — said what many of us have thought. He told a Kentucky radio show that heated political rhetoric has the potential to turn deadly:

“I fear that there’s going to be an assassination. I really worry that somebody is going to be killed, and that those who are ratcheting up the conversation … they have to realize they bear some responsibility if this elevates to violence.“

Senator Paul Paul was not being hyperbolic. He was at the congressional baseball practice last summer when a Bernie Sanders supporter, James T. Hodgkinson, opened fire, hitting House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La) in the hip and injuring two Capitol police officers and an aide.

Paul’s wife, Kelley, revealed in a Breitbart interview on Friday that she sleeps with a “loaded gun by my bed,” has updated their home’s security system and has “deadbolts all around my house.” Kelley also wrote an op-ed published by CNN in which she called on Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) to tone down his rhetoric. In June, Booker told his supporters “get up in the face of congresspeople.”

See:

See also these threats to assassinate President Trump:

H/t Big Lug

~Eowyn

