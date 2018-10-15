Democrat women can’t stop dreaming about sex with Trump

It is said liberalism is a mental disorder.

Here’s more very bizarre evidence.

Self-afflicted with the Trump Derangement Syndrome, the Left are so obsessed with President Trump that women (and some men too) are having dreams about sex with him, and they loath themselves for having those dreams.

Curiously, their dreams of having sex with Trump go back to 2015.

Here are some of their tweets (source):

Below are some more recent tweets:

I've had like four sex dreams about Trump. Feminists: plz tell me how to feel about this. — SoftTittyBitch (@kelseyclairehag) October 11, 2018

Have you ever been so single that, after watching Weekend Update before bed, you end up having a sex dream about Donald Trump Jr.? 😬😬😬 @hinge @bumble @Tinder — Sophia Cassum (@sophcassum) October 13, 2018

In response to Nancy Lee Grahn’s (@NancyLeeGrahn) tweet asking:

Does anyone else wake up in the middle of the night with unwanted thoughts about the state of our country? We should exchange numbers or start a club. I feel you. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) October 9, 2018

A man named Paul Karle @KarlePaul, who describes himself as a Fort Lauderdale “radio host”, tweets back that he had a sex dream sbout Trump:

Jordyn Taylor of Mic reports that psychologist and dream expert Ian Wallace said in a phone interview that “A lot of women are having lots and lots of dreams about Donald Trump, even though they find him completely abhorrent.”

The Left’s self-loathing for having sex dreams about Trump prompted Wallace and another dream analyst Lauri Loewenberg to come to their rescue.

Loewenberg said sex dreams rarely represent a physical union, and that you may dream about sex if there’s a psychological or emotional connection you need, or have recently had, with another person.

For his part, Wallace reassured the Trump sex dreamers that “It can seem strange when you create a sex dream about someone you’re absolutely not attracted to in waking life.” But dreaming about Trump doesn’t mean you want to have sex with him. It’s actually “about some aspect of our own character that that person symbolizes for us.” Wallace explains that Trump is “a person who’s absolutely full of confidence, who has power to make some change — to do something of apparent value to other people,” and those are qualities people may wish to adopt, even if they’re repelled by him.

Even worse than sex dreams about Trump, the Left are losing sleep and very stressed out because of him, as indicated in the responses to Nancy Lee Grahn’s tweet. Below is a sample:

@GingerVoight: “My problem is getting to sleep :/” @SusanLong123: “I have not had a good night sleep since he was elected. What scares me the most is what others allow him to do and say what he does. Scary times.” @DeniseCis: “My stress level with what is happening to this country is skyrocketing.” @LPonch: “I wake up every morning with a pit in my stomach, thinking ‘what;s gonna happen today?'” @Pat1Sox1: “I wake w/nightmares, cold sweats.” @dmtweety: “Have a hard time falling asleep and staying asleep. Lucky if I get 4 hours at most” @BrendaYoung1: “My stress began the night they announced he “won” the election & has been climbing steadily since. I don’t sleep.” @MOAFAA: “My son is autistic. He is high functioning with an IQ of 137. For two years he has fretted and worried about this country and his future. The other day he swore he was getting an ulcer because of this Kavanaugh fiasco.” @LuvChicagoCubs: “Been up since 2:30. I’m exhausted with these monsters in charge!” @cmboon: “It’s really scary right now and my anxiety is peaking” @mattmcvilla: “I haven’t had a good night’s sleep in over 2 years.” @Rhondasam: “I don’t sleep at all. It’s frightening.”

Distressed and disturbed as I was about Obama in the eight long years of his administration, never once did I lose sleep or had insomnia because of him. And I most definitely never ever had a sex dream about Obama.

I suspect other conservatives are the same.

Put simply, there is something very wrong about the Left.

~Eowyn

