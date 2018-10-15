Democrat women can’t stop dreaming about sex with Trump

It is said liberalism is a mental disorder.
Here’s more very bizarre evidence.
Self-afflicted with the Trump Derangement Syndrome, the Left are so obsessed with President Trump that women (and some men too) are having dreams about sex with him, and they loath themselves for having those dreams.
Curiously, their dreams of having sex with Trump go back to 2015.
Here are some of their tweets (source):
More
Below are some more recent tweets:
I've had like four sex dreams about Trump. Feminists: plz tell me how to feel about this.
— SoftTittyBitch (@kelseyclairehag) October 11, 2018
Have you ever been so single that, after watching Weekend Update before bed, you end up having a sex dream about Donald Trump Jr.? 😬😬😬 @hinge @bumble @Tinder
— Sophia Cassum (@sophcassum) October 13, 2018
In response to Nancy Lee Grahn’s (@NancyLeeGrahn) tweet asking:
Does anyone else wake up in the middle of the night with unwanted thoughts about the state of our country? We should exchange numbers or start a club. I feel you.
— Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) October 9, 2018
A man named Paul Karle @KarlePaul, who describes himself as a Fort Lauderdale “radio host”, tweets back that he had a sex dream sbout Trump:
Jordyn Taylor of Mic reports that psychologist and dream expert Ian Wallace said in a phone interview that “A lot of women are having lots and lots of dreams about Donald Trump, even though they find him completely abhorrent.”
The Left’s self-loathing for having sex dreams about Trump prompted Wallace and another dream analyst Lauri Loewenberg to come to their rescue.
Loewenberg said sex dreams rarely represent a physical union, and that you may dream about sex if there’s a psychological or emotional connection you need, or have recently had, with another person.
For his part, Wallace reassured the Trump sex dreamers that “It can seem strange when you create a sex dream about someone you’re absolutely not attracted to in waking life.” But dreaming about Trump doesn’t mean you want to have sex with him. It’s actually “about some aspect of our own character that that person symbolizes for us.” Wallace explains that Trump is “a person who’s absolutely full of confidence, who has power to make some change — to do something of apparent value to other people,” and those are qualities people may wish to adopt, even if they’re repelled by him.
Even worse than sex dreams about Trump, the Left are losing sleep and very stressed out because of him, as indicated in the responses to Nancy Lee Grahn’s tweet. Below is a sample:
@GingerVoight: “My problem is getting to sleep :/”
@SusanLong123: “I have not had a good night sleep since he was elected. What scares me the most is what others allow him to do and say what he does. Scary times.”
@DeniseCis: “My stress level with what is happening to this country is skyrocketing.”
@LPonch: “I wake up every morning with a pit in my stomach, thinking ‘what;s gonna happen today?'”
@Pat1Sox1: “I wake w/nightmares, cold sweats.”
@dmtweety: “Have a hard time falling asleep and staying asleep. Lucky if I get 4 hours at most”
@BrendaYoung1: “My stress began the night they announced he “won” the election & has been climbing steadily since. I don’t sleep.”
@MOAFAA: “My son is autistic. He is high functioning with an IQ of 137. For two years he has fretted and worried about this country and his future. The other day he swore he was getting an ulcer because of this Kavanaugh fiasco.”
@LuvChicagoCubs: “Been up since 2:30. I’m exhausted with these monsters in charge!”
@cmboon: “It’s really scary right now and my anxiety is peaking”
@mattmcvilla: “I haven’t had a good night’s sleep in over 2 years.”
@Rhondasam: “I don’t sleep at all. It’s frightening.”
Distressed and disturbed as I was about Obama in the eight long years of his administration, never once did I lose sleep or had insomnia because of him. And I most definitely never ever had a sex dream about Obama.
I suspect other conservatives are the same.
Put simply, there is something very wrong about the Left.
~Eowyn
As a person who has analyzed lots of dreams I can attest to what the therapist said above. Sex dreams are about trying to incorporate into yourself the attributes of whatever the other person in the dream symbolizes. What I find interesting is the very symbol of president, even without Trump, is one of power. So to sum up here, these leftists seem to be people that are imbalanced and subconsciously looking for a way have more control and power, and perhaps to be more decisive which makes a lot of sense if you are someone who is DENYING YOUR DESIRE for CONTROL and POWER. Classic case of psychological projection. It ends up explaining their hatred of Trump. What you deny in yourself, you are liable to project on another, and then start throwing the darts at them.
It also explains the sheer irrationality of these people. If asked why they are upset to the point that they cannot sleep because of Trump, I am sure not one of them could articulate one salient reason based in fact or reality in any action Trump taken.
I too never lost sleep over Obummer, and if so many leftists are, I can only conclude the same as Dr. Eowyn- they are mentally ill.
Maybe they want a strong “daddy” figure who will give them everything they ask for without them having to be responsible? If they start having dreams about J. Edgar Hoover in a mini-skirt its time for a shrink.
So, “Biker Dyke” wakes her “partner” in the middle of the night screaming Trump’s name? I sense a murder mystery in the making.
I had a seance with Dr. Freud, and I contacted Dr. Ford and spoke to Alex Delarge, and they all agree: They’re deprived of being depraved! Hee! Hee! Hee!
They need a busier life, or a life, or a real man and a life.
Wheeeee! This gets better & better.
What a movie in real life. Who needs Hellyweird?
Some real oddballs & scripts these days.
There is no doubt about it . . . these folks really are one brick short of a load!
I think it’s more than one brick.
“The tactics by which the liberal agenda finds its victims or targets, is broken down into bullet points by Dr. Lyle Rossiter below, and these ploys are used to prey on the weakness and feelings of inferiority in the population by the following factors:
creating and reinforcing perceptions of victimization;
satisfying infantile claims to entitlement, indulgence and compensation;
augmenting primitive feelings of envy;
rejecting the sovereignty of the individual, subordinating him to the will of the government.”
Author Dr. Lyle Rossiter Calls The American Left, The Democrats And Mainstream Media “Mentally Ill”
http://www.brainstain.co.uk/2018/08/29/author-dr-lyle-rossiter-american-left-democrats-mainstream-media-mentally-ill/
LOL – Even lesbos need to jump on a REAL stick once in a while.
I bet they didn’t have the same dreams about beta boy Obama. 😉
There would’ve been all sorts of confusion & self-doubts if they did.
It seems to me that these folks are demonstrating a variety of mental disorders. They display signs of paranoia, depression, manic or impulsvive behavior, feelings of abandonment, sexual disorentation, or social entitlement and a litiney of other dysfunctional behaviors. I say pull the plug. Stopping ‘entitlement’ is like stopping smoking. Tapering off ain’t gonna work.
The Kavanaugh confirmation erased any doubt:
