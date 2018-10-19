Delta Airlines suspends male flight attendant for sex with male porn star in cabin restroom

When Delta Airlines coined its current corporate motto “Keep Climbing”, little did the company knew one of its flight attendants would give new meaning to the slogan.

Ben Ashford reports for the Daily Mail, Oct. 17, 2018, that a Delta Airlines male flight attendant has been suspended after two 4-min. video clips were posted on Twitter of him having sex with male porn star Austin Wolf inside a Delta cabin restroom.

The attendant was off duty at the time but wearing his Delta uniform when he hooked up with Wolf mid-flight, spending more than eight minutes locked inside the cramped restroom.

A spokesman for Delta said: “This video does not reflect the standards of professionalism expected of our employees while representing the Delta brand or traveling as passengers on Delta aircraft. We have suspended the employee and are conducting a full investigation.”

Daily Mail refuses to name the flight attendant, a recent hire in his 20s, because he says he did not consent to having the footage made public. Reportedly, he told Delta he had no idea the sexual encounter was being filmed and had no part in posting the video online. He said on WhatsApp, “I just want to be left alone please. I’m just trying to get my life back on track.”

Insiders at Delta said: “If the two guys had gone into the stall, done their thing and discreetly left it at that, maybe he would have gotten away with it. But when the clips were posted online it spread around the airline like wildfire. Someone even put together a meme along the lines of this man’s career going down the toilet. It was such a stupid thing to do – and then to have it posted online, the poor guy must be mortified.”

The video clips have since been taken down. The attendant faces being fired, pending a full investigation into whether he had breached Delta’s standards of behavior. The airline will also consult legal experts on whether the posting of the video without consent violated “revenge porn” laws.

According to a 2011 survey, one in five air travelers claimed “membership” in the Mile High Club, and as many as 95% of travelers indicated interest in joining the club.

These “Mile High Club” enthusiasts should know that they risk being hit with indecent exposure charges or even interfering with the flight crew, which carries a maximum 20-year jail sentence. Some examples:

In October 2013, Christopher Martin and Jessica Stroble were each fined $250 for engaging in oral sex in front of other passengers on an Allegiant Air flight from Medford, Oregon to Las Vegas.

In November 2017, an unnamed man and woman were cited by the FBI for lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct after they were spotted having sex on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Detroit.

In March 2018, two strangers who were filmed having sex aboard a packed Virgin Atlantic jet from London to Cancun were met by Mexican police when they landed. The two were banned from future Virgin flights.

New York-based Wolf has appeared in numerous hardcore homosexual pornogrpahic films and advertises his services online as a $1,200-per night “rent boy”.

He is a one-man public health hazard, engaging in and boasting on his Twitter account of “bare back” (unprotected) anal sex. See:

Wolf’s only non-sex tweet is against President Trump’s policy on illegal immigration — no surprise there. See also:

