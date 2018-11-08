President Trump takes on CNN’s demorat hack Jim Acosta who is now banned from White House

During this feisty presser yesterday, CNN hack Jim Acosta put his hand on a young staffer’s arm to try and stop her from doing her job. See the video here.

Sarah Sanders announced last night that Acosta has been banned from the White House until further notice. From her tweets:

“We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern. This conduct is absolutely unacceptable. It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter’s colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question.”

Expect Acosta to be on a massive, whiny rant for the next few days (heck more like the rest of President Trump’s presidency).

DCG

