President Trump takes on CNN’s demorat hack Jim Acosta who is now banned from White House

During this feisty presser yesterday, CNN hack Jim Acosta put his hand on a young staffer’s arm to try and stop her from doing her job. See the video here.
Sarah Sanders announced last night that Acosta has been banned from the White House until further notice. From her tweets:
“We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern. This conduct is absolutely unacceptable. It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter’s colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question.”
Expect Acosta to be on a massive, whiny rant for the next few days (heck more like the rest of President Trump’s presidency).
The Secret Service took away Acosta’s press credentials. HA HA HA HA!
Go, President Trump!
I love what Sarah Sanders had to say. She says that President Trump and his administration will not tolerate anyone that would put their hands on a women (the intern) who was simply doing her job. How are they gonna respond to that?
Jim’s mommy needs to spank his little bottom for acting out of turn like that.😇
It appears that the MSM lost whatever was left of its collective mind yesterday.
That’s how stupid and egotistical they are. Can you imagine, taking on the President of the United States? I can’t.
Long overdue. His constant rants and grandstanding was making it harder for legitimate journalists. You could actually see several of them squirm when he took the floor.
No love lost with him. Let him cry, I noticed others didn’t actually jump on his wagon.
Another happy ending story, keep them coming.
Glenn,
Peter Alexander from NBC news tried to defend Acosta but President Trump had some choice words for him too. At one point I really thought Trump was going to go and grab the microphone from Acosta after he pushed that intern because he stepped back from the podium and started to walk to the side. I had an OMG moment!
Ben Shapiro also defends Acosta.
I would have liked to see him bounce Acosta’s head off the podium a few times.
What took them so long?
Now the MSN will say that Trump is censoring the news media!
NO. He’s banning one reporter for unethical and disrespectful behavior. He’s said many times that CNN is welcome to send another reporter.
When I was getting my degree in journalism many years ago, my class dealing with the art of conducting interviews specifically cautioned against disrespecting the person you were interviewing. It especially cautioned against deliberately phrasing questions in a manner that would deliberately embarrass the person you were interviewing. The reason behind this was that you were representing a news agency and you always wanted to leave an impression of being respectful of your information source. You wanted to reflect an image of being a responsible source of information.
Reporters today often engage in blatantly unethical behavior. It’s embarrassing and shameful to their news organizations.
Back in the day, my father would have clocked a punk like Acosta OUT—with one punch. And Acosta deserved it, too.
Jim Acosta is actually WORSE than Rachel Maddow or Rosie O’Donnell!
But is he as bad as “Lying Larry O’Donnel”?
As of today he is banned from the Whitehouse press corp. Ha, ha, ha, ha. Also, they cancelled Alec Baldwin’s show, ha, ha, ha, ha. And, in case that’s not enough, there’s this: Ruth Bader Ginsburg is in the hospital with three broken ribs. Somebody call a buzzard.
It’s gonna be a fine day!
POTUS sure knows how to make me happy, you see he owes nobody thus he’s got the power. This President can stand on his own. El Comandante in Chief. Go POTUS!
I’m a little meaner. When he pushed that little girl I would have had the Secret Service truss him up like a pig and haul him to jail.
Life is GOOD!
You bet it is gooooooood!
This is funny:
Ha, ha, ha. If it were me he’d have scars. The Secret Service should have tased. him.
If a deplorable had done that to WH staff with microphone there would be cuffs. I noticed the greatest thespian ever AKA Alec Baldwin didn’t get the perp walk and cuffs either.
Some are more equal than others in the glorious man made utopia.
Indeed. It would have been such fun to watch Acosta twitching on the floor.
This too is interesting. Tucker Carlson got a visit from the Antifa thugs at his home. You may recognize one of them from previous articles:
