Creepy Joe Biden blames sexual assaults on “white man’s culture”

This guy Biden, THIS OLD WHITE MAN, is “still well-liked by Americans.”
According to a Gallup poll on March 7, even though he has not declared his candidacy, 56% of Americans have a favorable opinion of Creepy Joe Biden. According to the NY Intelligencer, a “a Biden–Abrams Ticket Is a Brilliant Idea for Both Biden and Abrams.”
Wonder how the mainstream media will push (or not) Biden forward once his latest nugget of knowledge (aka, selling identity politics) comes out.
Where do we start…
From NY Post: Women have been suffering in “a white man’s culture” — which has continually turned a blind eye to sexual assault and misconduct, according to former Vice President Joe Biden, who propped up Anita Hill as an example.
“To this day I regret I couldn’t come up with a way to give her the kind of hearing she deserved,” Biden said Tuesday while speaking at an event to combat sexual violence on college campuses. “But I also realized there was a real and perceived problem the [Senate Judiciary] committee faced: They’re a bunch of white guys.”
The 76-year-old Democrat continued, “No, I mean it sincerely — a bunch of white guys…hearing this testimony. So…when Anita Hill came to testify, she faced a committee that didn’t fully understand what the hell it was all about.”
Biden, who was Judiciary chairman for the 1991 Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings, got criticized heavily for his handling of the Hill situation. Thomas was accused of harassing Hill, who is black, while he was her supervisor.
“Last fall, you saw it all over again in the Kavanaugh hearing,” Biden blasted. “Almost 30 years…the culture — the institutional culture — has not changed. We have an obligation to change the culture in this country.”
Later on during his speech, Biden brought up a widespread misconception about the “rule of thumb” being an old reference to British common law and it’s tolerance of domestic abuse.
“This is English jurisprudential culture — a white man’s culture,” Biden said, describing how people think the “rule of thumb” was a law that allowed husbands to beat their wives with sticks no thicker than their thumbs. “It’s got to change,” he repeated.
Describing sexual assault, Biden claimed it was “about the abuse of power.”
“It’s not about sex,” he said. “It’s about power. The most insidious abuse of power of all. And right now we live in a culture where the abuse of power is allowed to penetrate the highest offices of government, where it lives in board rooms and global corporations, and it poisons entire industries — from Hollywood to hotel workers. It pushes down women all around the world.”
Biden spoke for more than a half hour during Tuesday’s event, which was held at the Russian Tea Room in Manhattan. He repeatedly condemned violence against women throughout his speech.
“No man has a right to lay a hand on a woman, no matter what she’s wearing, she does, who she is…Never,” Biden said. “If you see a brother taking an inebriated co-ed up the stairs at a fraternity house and you don’t go and stop it, you’re a damn coward. You don’t deserve to be called a man.”
There’s ample evidence that Biden is a pedophile. Below is a compilation of pics of him pawing, touching little girls.
Old man Biden is yet another example of the Left’s psychological projection. Not only has Biden pawed women, he’s a pedophile, as seen in countless images of him touching little girls and holding them against his crotch.
Why too many Americans don’t know about this, I can only attribute to their stubborn insistence on relying on the MSM for their news, and their willful ignorance in refusing to avail themselves of the Alternative Media.
I have no words to describe how tired I am of hearing this incessant “white privilege” nonsense. It is purely an Odor movement aimed at destroying Western Civilization.
I read today where Holder is running around saying “when was America ever great?”. He cites “enslavement”. Boo, hoo. I doubt that he ever picked any cotton. That whole Obongo assault was horribly damaging. We could not survive another round of that.
What they are doing is obvious. People willing to cooperate with treasonous acts like this should be dealt with. I’m not ashamed to be white and nobody else should be either. It is just a racist to single out Whitey as it is to single out any other race.
“White man’s Culture”? Well, has the old goat Biden changed his color? What color is he adopting now? Back, brown, mulatto, yellow? Way to go now Joey, a chameleon! He too claims to be catholic -with perverse ideas and uncontrolled pedophiles instincts. I don’t care what they say about him running, he’s not going to make it against the new wave sweeping the party.
Why he’s a herniated, left-handed Hopi Indian. I heard he had leprosy too. He always reminds me of a creepy undertaker.
Lophatt, I couldn’t have described him any better!e
Can’t wait for CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, MSNBC to report on ‘funny uncle’ Joe.
He is part of the Main Stream Media tribe. Instead of outing him, they are more likely to “Whitewash” him and support him as “the adult in the room.”
Hey, maybe he was part of that gang that beat up Smollet.
Anita Hill? Gee, I thought Clarence Thomas was black! How is that a “white man’s” issue? Yeah, we see that all the time. Black women just aren’t safe on the streets because they’re constantly getting jumped by Whitey. Not!
This bastard will say or do anything to stay in politics. What a loser.
Talk about the pot calling the kettle black! Here is Joe Biden, who has a real problem in pawing children, lecturing us on “the white man’s culture” and that we need to take in illegal alien children because “they’re our children,” he said.
Not only is Biden clinically insane, he is, for all intents and purposes, mentally retarded. Yet he has a “reverse image” problem: Instead of being seen for the degenerate he really is, people like him. (Whereas the Left, which cannot see its own projection, will accuse Trump of anything that will stick!)
If Joe Biden were initiated into the Mafia (impossible because he is not of their ethnic stock), he would be whacked for running his big mouth and for his behavior. The continued toleration of Biden is circumstantial proof that these politicians have other people behind the scenes controlling them. He serves some purpose, although for the life of me I cannot determine what that use is!
Biden is precisely the type of person seen at a Masonic hall. Before you say it, I know, he claims to be Catholic. B.S.. He’s as Catholic as Mao Tse Tung.
There is this psycho-religious dysfunction where you preach and rail against your own sin. That’s Joe Biden, seen openly and publically fondling young girls and teenagers, yet self-righteously and judgmentally castigates others for the same behavior and other men for not confronting them. He knows he will be protected by the leftist political-media establishment.
Worry non, he is not going rto make, his excuse? “ My wife Jill, Dr. Biden says I should spend more time at home. “ Awwww.
Biden has shown he is racist.
Biden would claim to be a purple Gnu and walk on all fours to get elected.
Makes one think,he is just deflecting from all his crimes. Like the above mentioned, the extremely lucrative contracts he got his son, he even told us OBama was clean and smelled good, was that racists or what?
And to know what he is really like, look up his charitible donations, less than 1%. He is no prize in any department,
i was born a poor black child
Looks like he fell off the wagon:
Time for creepy “Uncle Joe” to fade away into the reflection of his “glory days.” He was put on Obama’s ticket just to give Obama political “legitimacy” after being only 100 days in the Senate…..”elected” b/c his opponent dropped out 3 days before the election. OTOH….IF he is the Demorat front-runner, he has to run on Obama’s “record” of abysmal economic policies, stifling and wasteful energy policies, smothering regulations, the mulitple “apology tours” and downright depressing pronoucements and finger-waggings in the faces of the average American. Despite his years and years and years….ad nauseum….of “public service” in absence of any other job, he’s about as clueless as a California “Valley Girl” when it comes to the state of our country at local, national and international levels…..AND furthermore, has no clue or contact with the middle of American, or the Middle Class in America, or the “average American….” I respect that he maintained his home in Delaware, many days riding the train home at night to the home in which he took care of his aging mother and his children (after his wife and another child were killed in a car accident.) Kudos…but…..he doesn’t know or react to much outside of that corridor, or the corridor between his Delaware home and his roots in NE Pennsylvania. He’s had many years and many national campaignes in which to expand his national experience, and did not do so, year after year after year after year..