Coming to America: Canadian man fined $55,000 for ‘misgendering’ a ‘transgender’

Yesterday, our Grif published an important post, “Democrats file legislation to force all Americans to accept the LGBTQ agenda,” on a bill in the House, H.R. 5: Equality Act, introduced by Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), which would add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as protected classes under federal civil rights law.
If the so-called Equality Act becomes law, it would impact essentially every part of American life. Everyday Americans, especially Christians, would be penalized for not conforming to the Left’s LGBT dicta and agenda, including:
- Employers and workers must conform to new sexual norms or else lose their businesses and jobs.
- Hospitals and insurers must provide and pay for “transgender” therapies and surgeries against their moral or medical objections.
- Parents would be forced to provide sexual reassignment treatments for their children who are confused about their sexual identity.
- Religious (read: Christian) institutions would be forced to provide adoptions to permit same sex couples to adopt children.
Canada is already doing that — penalizing anyone who doesn’t conform to the LGBT dicta.
The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal is a quasi-judicial human rights body in British Columbia (BC), Canada. It was established under the British Columbia Human Rights Code and is responsible for “accepting, screening, mediating and adjudicating human rights complaints.”
The Tribunal is comprised of three members: Diana Juricevic, Norman Trerise and Devyn Cousineau.
On March 27, 2019, the BC Human Rights Tribunal fined Christian activist William Whatcott $55,000 CAD (US $41,298) for violating Section 7 of the BC Human Rights Code by misgendering Morgane Oger (birth name Ronan Oger), a male-to-female “transgender” and a 2017 New Democratic Party candidate, calling Oger a biological male (which is what he is) in street flyers and on the Internet.
In the Tribunal’s 105-page ruling, authored by Devyn Cousineau, Oger — a biological male — is referred to as “Ms.,” “she” and “her”.
The Tribunal says:
Mr. Whatcott created a flyer entitled “Transgenderism vs. Truth in Vancouver‐False Creek” [Flyer]. In it, he called Ms. Oger a “biological male who has renamed himself… after he embraced a transvestite lifestyle”. He expressed a concern “about the promotion and growth of homosexuality and transvestitism in British Columbia and how it is obscuring the immutable truth about our God given gender”. He described being transgender as an “impossibility”, which exposes people to harm and constitutes a sin….
When Ms. Oger and her team learned of the Flyer, they had to formulate a response during their election campaign. Ms. Oger went to the police, who advised her of safety protocols. She warned her children to be wary of strangers. She describes the effect of the Flyer as destabilizing, terrifying, and searing. Ultimately, Ms. Oger was not elected in her [False Creek] riding [or electoral district].
After the election was over, Ms. Oger filed a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal [Tribunal], alleging that the Flyer violated ss. 7(1)(a) and (b) of the Human Rights Code [Code]. Those sections prohibit publication of any statement that “indicates discrimination or an intention to discriminate” (s. 7(1)(a)), or “is likely to expose a person or group or class of persons to hatred or contempt” (s. 7(1)(b)). In response, Mr. Whatcott denies that the Flyer violates s. 7 and says that in any event his rights to freedom of speech and religion guarantee his right to distribute it. He says those freedoms are especially important during an election campaign….
In his constitutional argument, Mr. Whatcott argues that the “effect of the BC Human Rights Commission’s decision to proceed to the hearing stage in this case amounts to oppressive government action that violates the respondent’s s. 2, 15 and s.27 of the charter rights….
I can find no merit in Mr. Whatcott’s argument. The Tribunal is a creature of statute. It is bound to enforce and implement the Code, and the means by which it does this is to accept and adjudicate human rights complaints. In this decision, I have found that Ms. Oger has established a violation of s. 7 of the Code. A significant part of my analysis has entailed balancing Mr. Whatcott’s religious rights under the Charter and thus accounting for his religious freedoms. In Saguenay, the Court recognized that the application of human rights legislation may impose reasonable and justifiable limits on freedom of religion: paras. 89‐90….
Mr. Whatcott’s argument, if accepted, would require the Tribunal to reject any complaint for filing if it could impact on a person’s religious beliefs. Not only would this amount to an improper abdication of jurisdiction, but it would itself be an act of preferring one religious belief over another. “True neutrality” requires the Tribunal to abstain from such positions and rather adjudicate each complaint on its merits, weighing religious rights where appropriate: Sageunay at para. 134. That is precisely what it has done in this case.
This argument is dismissed.
I have found that Mr. Whatcott violated s. 7 of the Code. I declare that his conduct in publishing the Flyers was discrimination contrary to the Code and order him to cease the contravention and refrain from committing the same or a similar contravention: Code, s. 37(2)(a) and (b).
Ms. Oger seeks an award to compensate her for injury to her dignity, feelings, and self‐respect: Code, s. 37(2)(d)(iii). She argues that, given the nature of the discrimination in this case, the fact that it is ongoing, and that it had a serious impact on a vulnerable person, an award of $35,000 is appropriate. Mr. Whatcott opposes the award and argues it is unduly punitive….
I accept that the impact on Ms. Oger was serious….
More importantly, though, the Flyer and its potential ramifications terrified Ms. Oger….
Given the high levels of violence and hatred that are still perpetrated against transwomen in our society, it was not unreasonable for Ms. Oger to fear a violent outcome from this Flyer, even though – as Mr. Whatcott, JCCF, and CAFE repeatedly argued – there was no express call to violence within the Flyer itself. As Ms. Oger explained, it was not necessarily Mr. Whatcott she had to worry about, but the person who might be emboldened by the Flyer to act on their own hatred for transwomen….
By using her birth name, Ronan, Mr. Whatcott further caused Ms. Oger to feel hurt and angry….
I accept that the injury to Ms. Oger’s feelings, dignity and self‐respect was severe, and that the effects are ongoing. The circumstances warrant a higher award than in previous cases arising out of s. 7….
I find that an award of $35,000 for injury to dignity, feelings and self‐respect [plus $20,000 in costs incurred by Oger] is appropriate….
In my view, the severity of Mr. Whatcott’s conduct, the fact that it was intentional and flagrant and persisted for the entire duration of the complaint, and the possible deterrent effect it could have on other transgender complainants seeking recourse at this Tribunal, mean that a high award is warranted in this case….
H/t FOTM reader-commenter William and Mass Resistance
~Eowyn
Soon will be time to find out what the purpose of the 2A is.
Friends,
I live in BC but don’t watch TV, and only get Radio 1 Canada news once or twice during the day, so this is the first that I’ve heard of this.
In my humble opinion this is probably the very worst judgement I’ve ever read in my life, taking into consideration both the United states and Canada. It is horribly predicated upon erroneous premises, so the outcome cannot be anything else but erroneous and failed!
Whatever happened to biological reality? If it did not exist, and our sexual nature (gender) did not correspond to it by normality in a system, none of us would be here for God’s sake!
What is wrong with this judge?
A much shorter list would be, what is right with this judge? Zilch
As the days go by, it becomes more and more difficult to even begin to understand the insanity that is gripping the world. We see this craziness in Europe, and in Great Britain, Canada . . . . . and any time now, citizens in the USA will be plagued by these same nonsensical draconian laws. I find this to be extremely dismal to say the least.
Auntie Lulu, why go that far, we already have it here in our own backyard! All limits have been overcome, we have mayors, members of Congress, no end to it, police, teachers it is out in the open and that community is sweeping our society at a fast pace. Depravity, vulgarity and the laws of nature are starting to be defeated. I won’t be around to see it all but confess I have to adjust and pray for those left behind.
Heavy emphasis the word FORCE, won’t happen, we have all the guns.
Ms Oger. How utterly and completely apropos. God really does have a sense of humor
55G for injuries to its dignity and feels and self-respect. Amazing. I long ago used up all the intensifiers required to even come close to describing the monstrous depth of these ongoing outrages. Henceforth I’ll just have to resort to incoherent spluttering
Canadian man fined $55,000 for ‘misgendering’ a ‘transgender’ HAVE FUN TRYING TO COLLECT YOU DOUCHE-BAGS.
I guess “Freak Piece Of Shit” would garner a hefty fine as well….
The way things are going probably a firing squad
When does the war on deviants begin?
Ready when you are
I looked at the photos of both Ogers. I don’t care what it thinks it is. It’s still butt ugly x 2. BTW, the name Oger, could not be a more apt name for what it is. I wonder if it will turn into stone when the dawn sunlight hits it.
For me…if they prefer to be called “Ms./Mr./Miss/madam/sir, inspite of their biological genders…just let them be, but I know what the truth is! Why indulge in argument…stay calm and pray a lot for enlightenment of everyone!
A plug for MassResistance: they do very good work on a shoestring. Check out their site and toss them a few bucks if you can. I live here and have volunteered my services. We have to make a stand against this satanic filth. Collaborating with a well-organized group gives us a thread of power. Trying to do so as an individual avails little, you change zero minds, make lots of enemies, and draw attention to yourself. And the nail that sticks up gets pounded down