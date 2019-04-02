Coast guard pulls off harrowing rescue of dog trapped by ice and garbage

Luvs a happy ending!
DCG
God bless the kind Coast Guard!
The garbage! DCG, any idea where this was?
Milwaukee, WI.
Great post 😁
Wonder who got the dog? Great post love happy endings.
Thanks DCG! My confidence in our first responders is renewed.
Spot on, DCG – Great Find!
Outstanding rescue; especially after the dog was swept under the ice by debris.
Anyone notice the CG Rescue Officer was a lady?
You can learn a lot about our country following the history of the US Coast Guard, founded as “The Revenue Service” under the Department of Treasury. Revenue from “trade” and “commerce”
(2 separate jurisdictions) was its foundation. Thru the years, additional tasks were assigned: Lighthouse Service, Navigation Buoys, etc., gradually moved under the Department of Transportation where it would remain; except wartime – then falling under the Navy by E.O. from President of the Corporation.
November 1, 1941, the most venal FDR assigned the USCG to the Department of Navy. The war he was involved planning would commence the following month. The Press and Politicians knew; however, the sailors who were sacrificed in Hawaii and the people were never told.
After 9/11, the USCG was removed from the DOT then assigned to the Department of Homeland Security.
