Claro que si: Oregon may grant driving privileges to illegal aliens

If illegal aliens live in fear of being separated from their families for being caught driving without a license, then maybe they should – oh, I don’t know – abide by our immigration laws.
Would you ever think to 1) illegally enter a country and 2) expect a privilege be extended to you? Only in America are illegal aliens rewarded for breaking the law.
From Oregon Live (via AP): Every time Mariana Alvarez leaves her home, she crosses herself in prayer in hopes she will be able to return to her three children. Alvarez moved to Salem from Mexico, and lives in Oregon without proof of legal residence. Under state law, that means she isn’t eligible for a driver’s license.
A quick trip to the grocery store or to the doctor’s office could end in her deportation, and she told a crowd of hundreds of immigrant rights activists on Tuesday that she constantly lives “in fear of being separated.”
But a federal overhaul of state driver’s licenses could give Oregon the chance to grant driving privileges to Alvarez and the state’s estimated 100,000 undocumented immigrants. Legislators are considering a measure expanding driver’s license access to all Oregon regardless of immigration status, as long as they pass their driver’s test and meet other DMV requirements.
“Driver’s licenses are such a core, basic need for families,” said Andrea Williams, executive director of the immigration rights group Causa. “While we may disagree what to do federally about immigration reform, families should not be separated over a traffic stop.”
Twelve states, plus the District of Columbia, currently provide driver’s licenses regardless of immigration status.
Oregon’s implementation of the 2005 federal Real ID Act, said Williams, is an opportune moment for the state to also make such a change. The Real ID Act, passed after 9/11, sets minimum security standards for all state IDs and requires that these enhanced IDs be presented to enter federal buildings and board domestic flights without a passport.
The Department of Homeland Security allows states to issue non-compliant cards for those who don’t have the documentation to prove their lawful presence in the country, including victims of domestic violence and those experiencing homelessness.
Oregon, like many other states, will create a two-tier identification system and issue both Real IDs and standard driver’s licenses, which are federally non-compliant.
Immigration rights advocates are pushing the legislature to drop citizenship as a requirement for standard driver’s licenses, which would allow undocumented immigrants to legally drive. At least 12 other states are considering a similar measure.
The issue has become somewhat of a hot potato for Oregon, which, for years, was only one of eight states in the nation to grant licenses to unauthorized immigrants. Lawmakers initially reversed the practice in 2008 to comply with federal ID laws, then backtracked and voted to reinstate licenses for undocumented immigrants in 2013.
But that 2013 law never took effect, because opponents, including the group Oregonians for Immigration Reform, were able to put the issue to the ballot. Oregon voters overwhelmingly repealed the measure 66 to 34 percent.
This time an emergency clause in the bill would immediately implement the law upon passage, making it far more difficult for the group to repeal it at the ballot box through the state’s robust referendum process.
“This is a slap in the face for citizen participation,” said Jim Ludwick, communications director for Oregonians for Immigration Reform. “You would think that after Oregon overwhelmingly voted against this, the legislature would at least bring it back to the voters to decide.”
Williams, the leader of Causa, said that the emergency clause is necessary as the DMV will need the time to implement the change before the department starts issuing Real IDs in October 2020.
“It’s not our Oregon values to have families be separated for trying to live their daily life,” she said. “Nobody should have to live in fear of deported from their family for going to work or taking their children to school.”
DCG
If the traditional, common law concept of “outlawry” were still in effect she would have to live in fear of being captured dead or alive by any means by any citizen.
If they are going to hand them a legal drivers license why don’t they just hand them a social security number too. It might cut down on the theft of 39 million social security numbers from LAW ABIDING citizens.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/illegal-immigrants-cited-in-theft-of-39-million-social-security-numbers
Rodent politicians care nothing about their own legal constituents when there’s money and power to be had.
We shouldn’t be too hard on rodents by associating them with politicians. Beavers are rodents too. I’m trying to think of a lower life form that would be more appropriate. Fungus? Slime mold? Mildew? I’d go lower but these leftard politicians have no bottom
Oregon may grant driving privileges to illegal aliens although 68% of Oregon voters reject driver’s licenses for illegals. To quote our Lophatt: “They don’t work for us.”
Once again, the miracle of democracy. There was a referendum here several years ago to make all elections state-funded and get corporate and PAC money out of the process. It passed overwhelmingly and then the politicians in Boston ignored it. Their attitude was, what are you going to do about it? We’re in power and you’re not. God forbid the citizens should have any say in how their state is run
Thanks. You stole my thunder. We should stop calling them illegal aliens and simply call them DemonRats.
Giving them licenses is a bad idea anyway. Their driving skills are, shall we say, substandard. Last summer I was sitting stationary waiting to turn when an “immigrant” rear-ended me and totaled my car. An eyewitness said he was texting. He wasn’t drinking that I could tell but the cops arrested him. They wouldn’t say why – you don’t need to know that. But illiegal I’m sure and catch-and-release, I’m sure of that too. Illegal immigrants have “rights” here in the land of press-one-for-English. I thought constitutional rights only extended to American citizens. Did I just dream that?
I’m not surprised at all, just wait for the next presidential elections and citizenship will be granted to everyone of them, and….ask them anything and they say: sori me no spik. I know such character!
There is a logical reason behind doing this. If a state chooses to be lenient about “non-documented visitors” to allow them to get driver’s licenses and insurance helps the rest of the states population. If they have insurance and have an accident not likely to run off. If they know they are not going to be deported because of it (unless it’s a crime) they are likely to cooperate instead of flee or shut up. There are reasons that make sense to allow a more lenient methodology in dealing with people there without papers. One that is never discussed is there are human beings that are brought into the US and used as slaves, under the radar. So the trafficker gets caught, serious crime, gets thrown in jail, hooray. But what about those slaves left to fend for themselves, government doesn’t even know they exist, where they are, or any of that. If people in neighborhoods who are there illegally know about what was going on in the area, know exactly who some of these slaves are, knowing that they won’t be questioned about their status, they are highly likely to help police find and HELP these slaves. Anyone that lumps all illegals into one category as bad, broke law, ship em out, and all that hysterical hard nosed approach, is not understanding the complexities.
The key word here is “IF” they have insurance. No guarantees that an illegal criminal will comply with DMV laws. Why bother since they haven’t complied with immigration laws?
As for the slaves brought in by traffickers, that is a valid point to strengthen our borders, vetting process and immigration laws. Maybe if government knows about who exists in our country they can do a better job at preventing humans from becoming slaves because they aren’t invisible anymore.
As for your “lenient methodology” theory…try that angle on a toddler, teenager, over-worked employee or a liberal. Rules, laws and order are in place for a reason.
Your kidding, right? Insurance? Think dented up, smoky old pickup with exhaust system flapping around under the truck shooting sparks. The cops NEVER stop them until they’ve killed somebody or hit an immovable object.
The logic behind what Oregon is trying to do has nothing to do with altruism or concern for the plight of the poor refugees. The demon party is only interested in exploiting their situation for political gain. And so they facilitate the illegal entry of these people into the country in the first place. Admittedly there are complexities re: the immigrants who are here now. Those who can, with proper consideration for all of the variables in individual circumstances, should be immediately returned to their country of origin. This is not their country and they don’t belong here. It’s just the way it is. And the best solution to a complex problem is often the simplest one: secure the borders. For real
These are the very people why we responsible car owners have to purchase non insured and under insured motorists insurance, costing us hundreds more each year. And we did nothing wrong.
Smart move Oregon, again you are not protecting your citizens.
The individual states leadership in is country sucks and the sooner we dethrone these duds, the better for us.
Come on people these people that we pay their salaries are not working in our interest, we have to push back.
How the hell do the politicians square this? You would actually have to be able to speak/read english. Or will they put up bilingual road signs.
There’s bilingual everywhere, and trilingual and a myriad of languages printed on the back of insurance statements, ENGLISH is the language spoken here, any other language is to the advantage of he/she that knows it. Ink, paper, typesetting, etc. costs money at the payees expense. Try another country, if you don’t speak their language you are not going to make it, but here politians, as everything they do, is to their advantage. SPEAK ENGLISH, and that’s not being racist!
Just my humble experience: my son was T-boned while sitting in a left-hand turn lane waiting for a light, by an illegal that came out of his lane during the turn light. My son’s girlfriend was T-boned by an illegal who got out and ran away after he T-boned her by pulling out of a lane onto a main road. My husband was backed into by a pick-up truck, borrowed, unisured, by an illegal alien, in a parking lot. My late mother’s late boyfriend was T-boned by an illegal (in Florida) pulling out of a fruit market onto a main street. He was seriously injured and never recovered, died of his injuries months later after much suffering and doctoring. The illegal woman of his cause of death was uninsured, and driving a “borrowed” car.