Chicago Police finally have the solution to solve their crimes: Diversity and relationships based on color

Call me skeptical…maybe because I’m a “privileged” white girl. And I don’t live in Chiraq.

I’m guessing you can’t reduce crime if you can’t properly identify the cause of crime (unless by skin color)?

According to the Chiraq Police and the good mayor Rahm Emanual, you can reduce gang and gun violence by hiring people who have the same skin pigmentation as the criminals.

When I moved to my community in Oklahoma, I joined a neighborhood group where we watch out for each other. We make sure everyone is safe. Our group has a relationship and it’s not based on color. It’s based on safety and we’ve seen a reduction in crime.

And I’m glad we all have a relationship that changed our neighborhood for the better, without seeing any color. None of us had to take a “test” to see change…because we see our neighbors as just neighbors. Not colors…

From MyFoxChicago: Chicago just got another infusion of new police officers to help communities ailing from crime.

The city’s top brass says their hiring surge and new policing strategies are working to reduce crime in Chicago.

And as FOX 32’s Sally Schulze reports, these new officers look more like the people they serve and protect. “They’ll be in every neighborhood in every part of the city, strengthening the backbone of the police department which is the beat officer,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said.

With the announcement, the city steps more than halfway toward the goal of hiring 1000 new officers.

CPD is also working to increase their diversity with 61-percent of officers hired since last year identifying as minorities.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says they’re seeing recruits from minority neighborhoods who want to help.

“You want to help change your community? Trust me, you fill out that application, you take that test, I will put you back in that neighborhood that you said you want to see changing,” Johnson said.

Eight of the 107 new officers will work at the 11th District on the city’s West Side and community members say they’re glad to hear more minorities will be in the ranks.

“The police department actually listened to what we are saying, you can’t police someone if you don’t have a relationship with that person and our relationship is our color,” said West Side resident Jimmy Simmons.

CPD is also getting help to solve carjackings and thefts, adding 200 squad cars equipped with automatic license plate readers.

Plus, seven more districts will get strategic policing centers as Chicago uses new tech and new faces to fight crime.

DCG

