Cesar Sayoc, package bomber: The pieces that don’t fit

This morning, October 26, 2018, a man was arrested in Broward County, Florida, in connection with at least 12 packages containing what appeared to be pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats.

All of the packages listed the return address as the office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) in Sunrise, Broward County, Florida.

The suspect, Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, of Aventura, Florida was taken into custody at the Auto Zone auto parts store in Plantation, FL, after the FBI used DNA evidence and a fingerprint on the package mailed to Maxine Waters to identify him, sources said. (New York Post)

Sayoc was charged with five federal crimes — including interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives and threats against former presidents. He will be prosecuted in Manhattan, and faces up to 48 years behind bars. (CBS News)

This is what the media say about Sayoc:

His full name is Cesar Altieri Sayoc.

He was born in 1962 in New York.

He’s a registered Republican.

He has a lengthy rap sheet, according to sources and his record, including arrests for theft, battery, and making a bomb threat in 2002 — to either throw, place or discharge a destructive device.

He filed for bankruptcy in 2012 in Miami. His bankruptcy petition said he lived with his mom and “has no furniture”. (New York Times)

On LinkedIn, he identified himself as “Promoter, booking agent Live entertainment, owner, choreographer,” and a veterinary medicine graduate. ( Heavy

He worked at a strip club and was a bodybuilder. ( Weasel Zippers )

) In a recent tweet, he says he’s a Seminole. The Seminoles are federally recognized Native American tribes originally from Florida.

He attended Trump rallies, as shown in this pic:

The Pieces That Don’t Fit the Media’s Narrative

(1) According to the New York Post, at least some of the parcels had passed through a USPS mail processing center in Opa-Locka, Florida. New York Times says: “Though investigators initially believed that some of the packages were delivered by hand or courier, they have now concluded that all 10 were likely sent through the mail, a person briefed on the matter said.”

Strangely, although the packages had gone through the US Postal Service (USPS), they do not have the USPS postmark, stamp cancellation lines, and barcode that must be applied BEFORE a letter or package is delivered to the addressee. (See USPS’s “How A Letter Travels“)

(2) During Sayoc’s arrest, law enforcement officers were seen hauling away a white van covered in stickers, including images of Trump and anti-press messages like “CNN SUCKS.”

The only thing wrong with that picture is this: those stickers violate Florida driving laws. How did Sayoc get away with driving that van around Florida?

From AAA Digest of Motor Laws: Windshield Stickers:

FLORIDA No person shall drive any motor vehicle with any sign, poster, or other non-transparent material upon the front windshield, sidewings, or side or rear windows of such vehicle which materially obstructs, obscures, or impairs the Driver’s clear view of the highway or any intersecting highway. Exempts GPS devices or similar satellite receiver devices.

(3) Strangely, for a registered Republican and Trump enthusiast, Cesar Sayoc doesn’t follow any Republicans or conservatives on Twitter, not even President Trump. Instead, the 32 people Sayoc follows on Twitter include only left-wing personalities like Ellen DeGeneres, Lena Dunham, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Myers, Barack Obama, and John Oliver. (Infowars)

(4) The news media claim Cesar Sayoc is registered Republican.

However, he was identifed on MyLife (https://www.mylife.com/cesar-sayoc/e750795670848) as 56 years old; born March 17, 1962; lives in Aventura, FL; previously lived in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Hollywood, FL, and Edison, N.J.; and his political party is Democrat, before MyLife scrubbed all information on Cesar Sayoc. Fortunately, some netizen had archived Cesar Sayoc’s MyLife profile here.

See also “How we know package bombs sent to Democrats are false flags”

H/t Vivian Lee, James Fetzer, DCG and Lophatt

~Eowyn

