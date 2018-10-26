Cesar Sayoc, package bomber: The pieces that don’t fit

This morning, October 26, 2018, a man was arrested in Broward County, Florida, in connection with at least 12 packages containing what appeared to be pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats.
All of the packages listed the return address as the office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) in Sunrise, Broward County, Florida.
The suspect, Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, of Aventura, Florida was taken into custody at the Auto Zone auto parts store in Plantation, FL, after the FBI used DNA evidence and a fingerprint on the package mailed to Maxine Waters to identify him, sources said. (New York Post)
Sayoc was charged with five federal crimes — including interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives and threats against former presidents. He will be prosecuted in Manhattan, and faces up to 48 years behind bars. (CBS News)
This is what the media say about Sayoc:
- His full name is Cesar Altieri Sayoc.
- He was born in 1962 in New York.
- He’s a registered Republican.
- He has a lengthy rap sheet, according to sources and his record, including arrests for theft, battery, and making a bomb threat in 2002 — to either throw, place or discharge a destructive device.
- He filed for bankruptcy in 2012 in Miami. His bankruptcy petition said he lived with his mom and “has no furniture”. (New York Times)
- On LinkedIn, he identified himself as “Promoter, booking agent Live entertainment, owner, choreographer,” and a veterinary medicine graduate. (Heavy)
- He worked at a strip club and was a bodybuilder. (Weasel Zippers)
- In a recent tweet, he says he’s a Seminole. The Seminoles are federally recognized Native American tribes originally from Florida.
- He attended Trump rallies, as shown in this pic:
The Pieces That Don’t Fit the Media’s Narrative
(1) According to the New York Post, at least some of the parcels had passed through a USPS mail processing center in Opa-Locka, Florida. New York Times says: “Though investigators initially believed that some of the packages were delivered by hand or courier, they have now concluded that all 10 were likely sent through the mail, a person briefed on the matter said.”
Strangely, although the packages had gone through the US Postal Service (USPS), they do not have the USPS postmark, stamp cancellation lines, and barcode that must be applied BEFORE a letter or package is delivered to the addressee. (See USPS’s “How A Letter Travels“)
(2) During Sayoc’s arrest, law enforcement officers were seen hauling away a white van covered in stickers, including images of Trump and anti-press messages like “CNN SUCKS.”
The only thing wrong with that picture is this: those stickers violate Florida driving laws. How did Sayoc get away with driving that van around Florida?
From AAA Digest of Motor Laws: Windshield Stickers:
FLORIDA
No person shall drive any motor vehicle with any sign, poster, or other non-transparent material upon the front windshield, sidewings, or side or rear windows of such vehicle which materially obstructs, obscures, or impairs the Driver’s clear view of the highway or any intersecting highway.
Exempts GPS devices or similar satellite receiver devices.
(3) Strangely, for a registered Republican and Trump enthusiast, Cesar Sayoc doesn’t follow any Republicans or conservatives on Twitter, not even President Trump. Instead, the 32 people Sayoc follows on Twitter include only left-wing personalities like Ellen DeGeneres, Lena Dunham, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Myers, Barack Obama, and John Oliver. (Infowars)
(4) The news media claim Cesar Sayoc is registered Republican.
However, he was identifed on MyLife (https://www.mylife.com/cesar-sayoc/e750795670848) as 56 years old; born March 17, 1962; lives in Aventura, FL; previously lived in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Hollywood, FL, and Edison, N.J.; and his political party is Democrat, before MyLife scrubbed all information on Cesar Sayoc. Fortunately, some netizen had archived Cesar Sayoc’s MyLife profile here.
See also “How we know package bombs sent to Democrats are false flags”
H/t Vivian Lee, James Fetzer, DCG and Lophatt
~Eowyn
If I was the Federal agent interviewing him, I would have only one question:
Mexican, Asian, Hispanic, Black, White supremacist……..which ones do you want to ream out your seat every day and night?
Or………… you can start spilling your guts.
(I am trying to be low key….Dr. Eowyn may read this)
Well, the media will not address the pieces that don’t fit their narrative. The narrative is all that matters. Shame, too.
Thankfully Dr. Eowyn has and hopefully other conservatives sites will address these, too.
Yes something still is not right here.
Michael Savage said he was part Filipino whose father fought against the Marxists in the Philippines. Anyone heard that corroborated anywhere else?
I like the “soul [sic] buyer” part. I’ll look for the piece I marked. I think I may have attached it to another thread here already. It said his family in the P.I., owned hospitals, made medical instruments, were plastic surgeons and “soul buyers” for a television sales channel.
I think they’re using the “B” list from SHES.
Be careful with this guys “rap sheet”,…The ink ain’t dry yet.
It seems obvious, without even applying what we know from previous frauds, that the “lone nut bomber” would have a difficult time getting the twelve packages through the postal service without cancellation marks.
I have also noticed, based upon the photos of the packages, that the addresses are taped in such a way that the bundle of postage stamps could remain affixed while one changed the address labels for photographic convenience.
The constant, of course, is that all of the stamps appear identical and they are not cancelled. So, if indeed they were delivered as advertised, (a fact I have trouble believing), that only leaves hand delivery of some sort or the use of some other delivery service.
The suspect claims to have graduated from a school of veterinary medicine. The clip, (attached) from the “Twitter” post appears to have been written by an illiterate. Even if Cesar only attained a “technician” certificate from the school, surely his writing and spelling skills would be better than those displayed. Of course, if one wants to portray oneself – (or somebody else does) – as an “ignorant Trump supporter”, it more aptly fits the mold.
It is odd that he is listed as “Democrat” in the culled bio., but “Republican” in the script. His internet history would also indicate that he is interested in leftist business.
The professionally made window dressings are obviously not the product of our body-builder/would-be veterinarian. Of course he may have other skills we are not being appraised of. X-Ray vision being one of them as he would need that in traffic in order to penetrate the window propaganda in order to see in traffic.
Another source had him as part Filipino. I was reminded of the alleged Las Vegas shooter’s (TM), girlfriend. In that one his family are alleged to be “plastic surgeons and “soul [sic] buyers” for a television sales channel. That would place his relatives in direct completion with The Devil, I would assume.
There appears to be at least two versions of the content of these devices. One states that they contained sulfur (which is not explosive), while others continue to claim that explosives were used. The FBI is apparently still maintaining that he will be charged with manufacturing/transporting explosives. It should be remembered that the FBI, as currently constituted, does not belong to the Trump administration.
I will continue to study this and I thank Dr. “E”, DCG and all concerned for their interest in this. I find these exercises both disgusting and fascinating at the same time. The fact that people believe things this poorly conceived and sloppily executed says much about our condition.
“The professionally made window dressings are obviously not the product of our body-builder/would-be veterinarian. Of course he may have other skills we are not being appraised of. X-Ray vision being one of them as he would need that in traffic in order to penetrate the window propaganda in order to see in traffic.”
ROFL!
Eo, I have to tell you, this thing stinks to high heaven: here is how I see this whole false flag went down.
This Poor Mark is another Oswald set up by the Deep State to simply deliver fake bombs; they probably paid him $10,000, so to him US$ 1000/per package was a Hell of a good deal, Easy Money. Now they time it so he gets busted, they put enough false evidence around him and he’s buried in a federal joint somewhere forever.
That is, if a Latter-Day Jack Ruby doesn’t come around and conveniently snuff him….
Well, it could also be that, once the mock trial is over, he goes back to the “reservation” where the other blue-eyed “Indians” live and plays Canasta with John McStain and Babs Olsen the rest of his days.
It probably pays better than body building/male stripping (or Soul buying).
Dave Janda expressed the possibility that this could be used to stop any trial, military or otherwise, against the intended recipients of the mailings.
Hmmm? I don’t see how, but I could be wrong.
Can you elaborate on that? I don’t understand how.
Looks like somebody’s following you:
http://12160.info/page/michael-sav
Thank you Dr. Eowyn for this in depth presentation. Your remarkable abilities make it easy for someone to spot the chinks in their (old rusty) armor.
Indeed, ROTFL coupled with Lophatt — “Of course he may have other skills we are not being appraised of. X-Ray vision being one of them”
Thank you, Zip, for your kind words.
Your comments are often so chock full of useful info.!
Re: alleged Las Vegas shooter’s (TM), girlfriend
“Cosmic Cowboy” interview reports she was on the FBI payroll and listed them as her employer on a bank loan. FBI said: “Yes, we sent her checks, but she was not on our payroll”. Interesting weasel words!
Anyone think TMZ reported this man’s emails, and when they came to the attention of the appropriate investigator, a search was done for someone indignant from Florida Bankruptcy filings to insure a Public Defender is appointed. BINGO, take it from there.
There is a pattern in the selection of a patsy.
https://twitter.com/MikeTokes/status/1055624964555005952/photo/1
Well, I don’t really believe in “coincidences”.
This is the one I thought I had, sorry:
http://12160.info/photo/magabomber-apparently-went-to-military-school-for-9-years-and-1?context=latest
Deep state, Globalist deep.
No doubt the system works!!! FBI caught Sayoc, ASAP…… he’s been under surveillance for a while……his vehicle had anti-Democrat stickers pasted on his vehicle’s windows…… you should know that the sunshine state, Florida, the sun discolors everthing from paint in cars, skin, roofs, blahblahblah, oh, but how come the stickers plastered show no discoloration whatsoever…….and NOBODY NOTICED? nobody said anything. That he was under surveillance for a long time, that’s ok, he was being watched and had not done any acts of terrorism that we know of, ok, one less terrorist to worry about, oh sooo, how convenient, and oh I forgot, he may show signs of mental illness, plus they can find this guy in less than 48 hours yet they can’t seem to find Killary’s e-mails. Ever heard of the Sacrificial Lamb?
Great point, Alma. Those posters would have been greatly faded by the Florida sun in no time, unless of course they’re fairly new.
Man Taken Into Custody for Suspicious Packages.
An “arsenal of weapons” including handguns, a semi-automatic rifle and a pocketknife with a swastika were discovered in a truck in Miami Beach after officers found a man passed out behind the wheel, Florida police said.
Officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle blocking the alleyway at 14th Street and Ocean Court around 1:30 a.m. Thursday and discovered a man slouched over and asleep at the wheel of a red pickup with the ignition running, Miami Beach Police officials said.
The man, identified as 32-year-old David Goldammer of South Dakota, was awakened and ordered out of the truck, and almost fell as he exited, police said.
The officers noticed two open beer bottles as well as two unholstered and loaded handguns in the truck’s center console, police said. Another loaded handgun was found in Goldammer’s waistband, police said.
Goldammer refused to perform field sobriety exercises and was taken into custody. An officer noted in a police report that there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Goldammer and he had bloodshot, glossy eyes.
When officers searched his vehicle, they found two more loaded handguns, one semi-automatic rifle, a large amount of ammunition, a pocketknife with a swastika on it, and a bullet-resistant vest, officials said.
“What’s alarming in this case is that it’s the early morning hours, it’s Thursday morning, and there’s a man asleep at the wheel under the influence of an alcoholic beverage with an arsenal of weapons in his possession,” police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said. “That is a deadly combination and we need to understand why he was here in Miami Beach, or South Florida for that matter.”
Who Is in Custody in Mail Bombing Case? What We Know Now
Goldammer was booked into jail on charges including DUI, openly carrying a weapon and carrying a concealed firearm. He was being held on $6,500 bond Thursday, and attorney information wasn’t available.
According to the info I have seen, he is actually a registered commie-lib, not a republican.
And those stickers appear to be one-sheet wonders you can have made at any print shop in America, and the ones on this van look awfully fresh to me.
This all looks to me to be a commie-lib orchestrated scam, and a very sloppy one at that.
Yeah, that’s what I have too. Seems there are two versions, the one before he was made a patsy and afterward. I’m sure the stickers came later, so as not to get bleached by the sun.
They get these guys just like they got Obongo. They just snatch HIM up off the gay beach, dipped him for ticks, and voila, “El Presidente”.
http://12160.info/profiles/blogs/online-bio-suggest-caser-sayoc-is-mentally-ill-retarded-remember?xg_source=activity
According to this, he was consider “retarded” and went to a military academy. It further claims that his grandfather in the P.I. perfected a cosmetic eye surgery to “Americanize” Asian eyes and established hospitals.
Another source says he “graduated” from a veterinary school. Honestly, this is “classic” CIA sheep-dipping.
Sessions and his men want to prosecute to the maximum even though there is no explosive in the devices. If we could just get him to show half the interest in the crooks he works with and Hillary Clinton we’d have something.
When one starts piling lies on lies the thing gets out of hand rather quickly.