Central American ‘caravan’ invaders are in Mexico, now number more than 9,000

Words have meaning.

Evil people had always known that words can be manipulated to propandize and mold public opinion.

Who is it in the hate-America media (HAM) who decided to call the THOUSANDS of invaders making their way toward the U.S. border from Honduras and Guatemala the Orwellian new-speak term, “migrant caravan”?

The word “caravan” evokes romantic images of traveling gypsies. The Cambridge Dictionary defines “caravan” as “a wheeled vehicle for living or travelling in, especially for holidays, that contains beds and cooking equipment and can be pulled by a car.”

Do these swarming young, military-age men look like they’re traveling on holiday to you?

The migrant caravan invaders originated in Honduras when about 1,300 people began an organized march to Mexico toward the U.S. border. Despite the Mexican government’s announcement it would enforce immigration laws and turn back those who do not have a visa, the horde grew in size to more than 4,000. (Breitbart)

Last Friday, Oct. 19, the migrants invaders broke through a flimsy border fence in the town of Tecun Uman at the Mexico-Guatemala border, and swarmed onto a bridge leading to Mexico (see above GIF).

We were told that the horde was halted by dozens of Mexican police in riot gear, and that Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto vowed that “Mexico does not and will not allow (people) to enter its territory illegally, let alone violently.” We were also told that the presidents of Honduras and Guatemala declared their respective governments were mobilizing to assist the return of their natives to their homelands. (See “Thousands of ‘migrant caravan’ invaders break through Mexico border fence – Video“)

All empty words.

Kristinn Taylor of Gateway Pundit reports that Mexican authorities gave “little resistance” to the “migrants” invaders who crossed the border from Guatemala into Tapachula, Mexico last (Sunday) night.

Reuters reports that in southern Mexico, police in riot gear shadowed the caravan’s arrival along a southern highway, but did not impede their journey.

“We’re going to make it, we’re going to keep moving so long as they don’t stop us,” said Honduran Jaffe Borjas, 17, marching at the head of the column that stretched far down a Mexican highway to the horizon. Some marchers broke into song. A large crowd shouted in unison: “If you send us back, we will return!”

Not only was there “little resistance from Mexican authorities,” the horde actually increased in size to number over 7,000.

Worse still, a second “caravan” has formed, numbering more than 2,000 people, who left Honduras and were reported to be approaching Chiquimula, Guatemala on Sunday. Photos and videos posted to social media show a long line of migrants invaders marching on the side of a road.

Al Jazeera reports that the “migrants” say “all of Honduras wants to come here” — the U.S.

Meanwhile, on Friday, October 19, protesters in support of the “caravan” invaders burned the U.S. flag at the American embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Put simply, the United States is facing an invasion on our southern border.

President Trump has warned the caravan invasion must be stopped before it reaches the United States, and that all financial aid to Central American countries will be rescinded if the migration is not halted.

This morning, Trump tweeted that:

Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S. We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them.

Followed by this tweet:

Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws!

Last Thursday, Trump had threatened to send U.S. troops to close and protect America’s southern border if Mexico did not stop the invasion.

Mr. President (@realDonaldTrump), the time for threatening words is over. It is time for action. Declare martial law along the U.S.-Mexico border. Send the United States military to the border to show Mexico-Guatemala-Honduras and the American people you mean what you say. If you don’t, you’ll lose the support of the millions of Deplorables who voted for and believed in you.



H/t Lophatt

