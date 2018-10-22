Central American ‘caravan’ invaders are in Mexico, now number more than 9,000

Words have meaning.
Evil people had always known that words can be manipulated to propandize and mold public opinion.
Who is it in the hate-America media (HAM) who decided to call the THOUSANDS of invaders making their way toward the U.S. border from Honduras and Guatemala the Orwellian new-speak term, “migrant caravan”?
The word “caravan” evokes romantic images of traveling gypsies. The Cambridge Dictionary defines “caravan” as “a wheeled vehicle for living or travelling in, especially for holidays, that contains beds and cooking equipment and can be pulled by a car.”
Do these swarming young, military-age men look like they’re traveling on holiday to you?
The
migrant caravan invaders originated in Honduras when about 1,300 people began an organized march to Mexico toward the U.S. border. Despite the Mexican government’s announcement it would enforce immigration laws and turn back those who do not have a visa, the horde grew in size to more than 4,000. (Breitbart)
Last Friday, Oct. 19, the
migrants invaders broke through a flimsy border fence in the town of Tecun Uman at the Mexico-Guatemala border, and swarmed onto a bridge leading to Mexico (see above GIF).
We were told that the horde was halted by dozens of Mexican police in riot gear, and that Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto vowed that “Mexico does not and will not allow (people) to enter its territory illegally, let alone violently.” We were also told that the presidents of Honduras and Guatemala declared their respective governments were mobilizing to assist the return of their natives to their homelands. (See “Thousands of ‘migrant caravan’ invaders break through Mexico border fence – Video“)
All empty words.
Kristinn Taylor of Gateway Pundit reports that Mexican authorities gave “little resistance” to the
“migrants” invaders who crossed the border from Guatemala into Tapachula, Mexico last (Sunday) night.
Reuters reports that in southern Mexico, police in riot gear shadowed the caravan’s arrival along a southern highway, but did not impede their journey.
“We’re going to make it, we’re going to keep moving so long as they don’t stop us,” said Honduran Jaffe Borjas, 17, marching at the head of the column that stretched far down a Mexican highway to the horizon. Some marchers broke into song. A large crowd shouted in unison: “If you send us back, we will return!”
Not only was there “little resistance from Mexican authorities,” the horde actually increased in size to number over 7,000.
Worse still, a second “caravan” has formed, numbering more than 2,000 people, who left Honduras and were reported to be approaching Chiquimula, Guatemala on Sunday. Photos and videos posted to social media show a long line of
migrants invaders marching on the side of a road.
Al Jazeera reports that the “migrants” say “all of Honduras wants to come here” — the U.S.
Meanwhile, on Friday, October 19, protesters in support of the “caravan” invaders burned the U.S. flag at the American embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
Put simply, the United States is facing an invasion on our southern border.
President Trump has warned the
caravan invasion must be stopped before it reaches the United States, and that all financial aid to Central American countries will be rescinded if the migration is not halted.
This morning, Trump tweeted that:
Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S. We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them.
Followed by this tweet:
Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws!
Last Thursday, Trump had threatened to send U.S. troops to close and protect America’s southern border if Mexico did not stop the invasion.
Mr. President (@realDonaldTrump), the time for threatening words is over. It is time for action. Declare martial law along the U.S.-Mexico border. Send the United States military to the border to show Mexico-Guatemala-Honduras and the American people you mean what you say. If you don’t, you’ll lose the support of the millions of Deplorables who voted for and believed in you.
I believe if Trump fails to stop this invasion….he’s done.
I would say WE ARE DONE! And the left won.
We must stop this invasion of defiant marauders at whatever cost there is. It is against our laws our principles our freedom, our sovereignty we must protect our country – do not cross in or you will pay the consequences. President Trump I urge you to take action immediately, whether congress opposes you must exercise your executive powers and get it over with, NOW. You are the chief executive officer, show the world you are the one man that can do it. I humbly ask you, our future is in your hands, thank You from my heart.
Tweet him: https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
I did.
I tried but don’t know if it went through, first time or second I use Twitter.
Presiden TRUMP, if you allow them in all the years I had to wait to become a citizen of this my country will have been in vain.
There are an armored cavalry division and an armored (tanks) division stationed at Fort Hood and Fort Bliss in Texas. Time for them to be deployed.
Initially, repel with water cannon and rubber bullets. If not put mines along the border, in anticipation of the wall being completed.
Periodic ‘mad minutes’ would also help as a deterent.
__”Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country…”
Not Able or Not Willing!?
__”We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them.”
They may not care if ultra-rich Commies, Soros, et al, are bribing those countries handsomely for their willing participation. If that is the case, “financial leverage” by POTUS is worthless.
===
Makow tweeted an InfoWars link this morning that POTUS was considering cutting off UN funds as well, for its part in agreeing to invasions.
When I saw that headline & brief article, I had the same reaction as your tweet to Potus: ENOUGH ALREADY! Threatening “financial squeezes” obviously means NOTHING to those countries.
Some Trump supporters say the “optics” would be bad if the military were called to the border & that may be exactly the “trap” the Dems want. Tough Stuff. We’re tired of the Tail Wagging The Dog!
Potus should have had the Military there already, per his prior “threat.” No More “Boy Cried Wolf” seven times.
There can be no argument that if these clear parasitically ambitioned invaders can actually amass in such numbers as to over whelm and over run borders of nations where they have no legitimate claims, then they can certainly amass in greater numbers with in their own national borders to foment the needed and proper changes in their own political and economic social order.
Time to put up or shut up if we do not stop this now we are doomed to complete ruin of this nation. It’s already draining the bank account now with what we pay for taking care of all the illegals we have here now this would crash all the social programs that are out there now.
We are a sovereign country or not? time for back bone and tough love. bite the bullet and just DO IT.
Brian . . .Bravo! You are right on the money. It is high time to put on our “big girl panties,” or “put on our big boy panties” and lay into this onerous assault which looms before us.
I think that or far to long we have spread our wealth on these other countries, never demanding that they get their own house in order–and this is what we get.
Then there is also the component of the churches, various denominations who enrich themselves by “their compassionate handling of these invaders, in the guise of humanitarian efforts,” all the while gaining large amounts of monies from the US treasury. I find these churches who wish to circumvent the laws and the sovereignty of this nation to be most repugnant. In fact, I do not feel they are endeavoring to actually do Christ-centered ministry, their main purpose is to enrich their own coffers.
Thank you Dr Eowyn for staying on top of this most egregious situation.
Time to put the Marines on the border.
Troops on the border YES! Putting Martial Law in place NO! The troops should be able to handle this, especially is their hands aren’t tied!
FYI – 1,857 miles driving distance from Guatemala —> Texas
Walking time = 2.5 miles per hour
1857 miles / (2.5 miles / hour) = 742.8 hours
742.8 hours = 30.95 Days
Not Allowing For Any Down Time, When Should We Expect Our Invaders?
In ‘The Invasion of Europe by the Barbarians’ concerning the Germanic tribes professor J.B. Bury states: “They did not regard it(Rome) as a foe to be defeated, but as a great institution in which they had a natural right to have a place, seeing that men of their own race had already a large part in it.” Seeing Rome as a “great institution” these barbarians wanted to “belong” and become Romanized. This current crop of invaders doesn’t give a damn about our institutions or becoming Americanized, they just want to reap the benefits off the American taxpayers while the Dems count future votes.
Where the hell is the DHS, DOJ, CIA, FBI and the rest of he Alphabet Agencies? The plot for this invasion was initiated months ago.
These invaders have cell phones.
WHY THE NEWS BLACK-OUT?
Obama has had his finger in this since 2009, Trump was aware of it April this year…see his tweet when there were 1200 invaders from Honduras on the move.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/01/1200-illegal-aliens-from-honduras-march-unimpeded-through-mexico-toward-u-s-border-are-glenn-beck-and-dana-loesch-going-to-greet-again/
Why the hell didn’t Jeff Sessions get off his ass and freeze the assets of Open Society and all the NGO’s associated with them along with Catholic Charities and expose Pope Frankenstein?
The corrupt criminal churches have been used for centuries to conjure up evil plots.
Sorry, if this upsets anyone, but I find using ignorant people as weapons repulsive and coyotes paid around 4 grand a head.
This is from 2014 during Obummers Administration:
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said Thursday that as many as 90,000 unaccompanied child migrants could cross the southwest border before the end of this fiscal year in September.
That will place a huge strain on immigration agencies, which will badly need new money to get through the summer, Johnson says.
The 90,000 number — the highest yet given by the administration — is spelled out in written Senate testimony by Johnson as well as Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell, who must also deal with the border crisis.
“We are preparing for a scenario in which the number of unaccompanied children apprehended at the border could reach up to 90,000 by the end of fiscal 2014,” Johnson’s testimony reads, and he bluntly warns that without an infusion of new funds, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will run out of money in August. (read more)