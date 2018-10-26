Cat uses sign language to communicate with deaf owner

Watch this darling kitty “signs” to his deaf owner he wants food.

Knowing the man is deaf and can’t hear him, instead of meowing, the cat gets the man’s attention by tapping the man’s arm with his right paw.

The man asks the cat if he wants to eat by signing the word “food” — putting his fingers together and tapping them to his lips.

The kitty replies “yes” by signing the word “food” — bringing his kitty paw to touch his mouth.

H/t CSM

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News , the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

