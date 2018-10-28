‘Caravan migrants’ turn down offer to stay in Mexico. Bishop says God will reward those who help the invasion

There is no clearer indication that the so-called “migrant caravan” of more than 14,000 Hondurans, Guatemalans, and who knows what else, is really an invading army bent on entering the United States, regardless of our immigration laws and the consent of the American people.
The Associated Press reports (via NBC News), Oct. 27, 2018, that “Several thousand Central American migrants turned down a Mexican offer of benefits if they applied for refugee status and stayed in the country’s two southernmost states”. Instead, the “migrants” vowed to set out before dawn Saturday to continue their long trek toward the U.S. border.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has offered the “You are at home” plan, offering shelter, medical attention, schooling and jobs to the “migrants” in Chiapas and Oaxaca states if they applied, calling it a first step toward permanent refugee status. Although authorities said more than 1,700 had already applied for refugee status, the bulk of the “migrants” refuse to accept anything less than safe passage to the U.S. border.
As an example, in the town of Arriaga, the “migrants” voted to reject the offer in a show of hands, yelling “Thank you! No, we’re heading north!”. 58-year-old Oscar Sosa of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, said, “Our goal is not to remain in Mexico. Our goal is to make it to the (U.S). We want passage, that’s all.”
Mexico’s government has allowed the migrants to make their way on foot but has not provided them with food, shelter or bathrooms, reserving aid for those who turn themselves in. Police also have been ejecting paid “migrants” off buses by enforcing an obscure road insurance regulation. An official with Mexico’s immigration authority said they’re also cracking down on smaller groups trying to catch up with the main “caravan”, keeping them from swelling the caravan’s ranks. People Without Borders’ Irineo Mujica accused Mexican immigration agents of “terrorizing” the migrants in an effort to stop the group’s advance.
Meanwhile, the Catholic Church continues to promote lawlessness and ignore national sovereignty, under the guise of charity.
Not only is a Catholic organization — Catholic Legal Immigration Network (CLIN) — part of the CARA Family Detention Pro Bono Project coalition that’s supporting the invading “caravan” (Infowars), a Mexican bishop has proclaimed God will reward those who aid the
migrants invaders.
Catholic News Agency reports that Bishop Jaime Calderón Calderón of Tapachula, Mexico praised the generosity of lay people and priests aiding the “migrants” in his diocese: “I am deeply grateful to my brother priests and all those people from our parishes who have gone far beyond their means to be able to provide for others. Know that God will always reward that goodness which you have shown.”
And here’s another fifth-columnist, the truly awful actor George Takei — the homosexual who fondly reminisced about being molested by a pedophile camp-counselor, and who himself is accused of sexual assault.
See also:
- CA Catholic church to install hideous 40-ft $2M statue of Mary to welcome illegal border-crossers and refugees
- St. Thomas Aquinas disapproved of illegal immigration and expected all immigrants to assimilate
- U.S. troops are heading to Mexico border!
- Texas Border Patrol begs for help, besieged by ‘migrant caravan’ advance mob. Troops deployed at border?
- Who’s behind the ‘migrant caravan’ invasion? – George Soros and the telltale Star of DavidThousands of ‘migrant caravan’ invaders break through Mexico border fence – Video
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Do these invaders realize they are going to have a long walk back home when they are refused entry at the U.S. border? Maybe all the sympathetic priests will take them in.😏
Maryaha, I admire you for being a very witty lady. Locust season!
Daniel 11:16 ~ GOD’S WORD® Translation;
The invader will do as he pleases, and no one will be able to withstand his attack. He will rise to power in the beautiful land and it will be completely under his control.
I’m sorry dkolb2010, there’s a beginning and there is an end, and as long as there is a president DONALD J. TRUMP the attack will not succeed.
I am very angry today. Let’s get those invaders go straight to boot camp and prepare them to go to the front lines and fight the Muslims, in turn will send their governments the criminally insane and the life terms invade their countries, it will be an even deal. Why can’t the LOCUST travel to Costa Rica, Panama, Cuba, Chile, Brazil, invade South America!
“Beware of the man inside the cloak, he may conceal a dagger”.
The World Council of Churches support for racist communist terrorists in Africa.
“The World Council of Churches (WCC) in February 1974 approved the distribution of R300 000 to 29 organizations on six continents of which half (R149000) was to be channelled to terrorist movements in Southern Africa and another R67 000 (the largest amount) to the movement fighting against Portuguese forces in Portuguese Guinea. Prior to this the WCC had disbursed a total of R402 000 – more than 60 per cent of it to Southern African terrorists. The organization’s financial support to terrorism in the four years, 1970-74, thus exceeds R700 000. ”
http://rhodesia.nl/wccterr.html
Wow those people look downtrodden, gaunt faces and ribs sticking out with dirty smelly clothes and beat up shoes.
Oh wait.
“We want passage, that’s all.”
http://www.movingsolutions.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/you-cant-always-get-what-you-want-1-e1470943227196.jpg
Might want to listen to this serious analysis of the caravan issue, very attention getting (two parts) https://www.podbean.com/media/share/pb-v2izc-9d4382
Keep in mind, Environmentalists, Carbon tax “Warmists”, Ecologists, Conservationists, etc etc should all be against this Kalergi “Caravan” & immigration, because human population growth IS the #1 factor for environmental degradation, wildlife decline, pollution increase, & increase of those Globull Warming causing GHG’s. That they are not is a perfect example of Liberal cognitive dissonance mental illness & “Doublethink”
(Liberal) Doublethink
Doublethink is the act of simultaneously accepting two mutually contradictory beliefs as correct, often in distinct social contexts.
The Liberal alliance with Judeo-Islam/Kalergi Plan is another example
The fact that they are coming bringing their flags with them proves they are invaders not migrants. If Honduras was such a horrible place to live why celebrate it by carrying its flag? I have known for some time that Catholic socialist charities groups were behind the migration. Since I am a Catholic I intend to complain about this to my local bishop. I want to make certain that I am not supporting any organization connected with these caravans. It is obvious that they are seeking more than asylum.