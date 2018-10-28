‘Caravan migrants’ turn down offer to stay in Mexico. Bishop says God will reward those who help the invasion

There is no clearer indication that the so-called “migrant caravan” of more than 14,000 Hondurans, Guatemalans, and who knows what else, is really an invading army bent on entering the United States, regardless of our immigration laws and the consent of the American people.

The Associated Press reports (via NBC News), Oct. 27, 2018, that “Several thousand Central American migrants turned down a Mexican offer of benefits if they applied for refugee status and stayed in the country’s two southernmost states”. Instead, the “migrants” vowed to set out before dawn Saturday to continue their long trek toward the U.S. border.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has offered the “You are at home” plan, offering shelter, medical attention, schooling and jobs to the “migrants” in Chiapas and Oaxaca states if they applied, calling it a first step toward permanent refugee status. Although authorities said more than 1,700 had already applied for refugee status, the bulk of the “migrants” refuse to accept anything less than safe passage to the U.S. border.

As an example, in the town of Arriaga, the “migrants” voted to reject the offer in a show of hands, yelling “Thank you! No, we’re heading north!”. 58-year-old Oscar Sosa of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, said, “Our goal is not to remain in Mexico. Our goal is to make it to the (U.S). We want passage, that’s all.”

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

