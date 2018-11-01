‘Caravan migrants’ set fire to Mexican immigration facility, as Independent voters and FoxNews express sympathy

On October 22, 2018, asked for their thoughts about the “caravans” of tens of thousands of impressively healthy and well-dressed, mainly young, military-age male “migrants” marching/trucking/bussing across Guatemala and Mexico toward the U.S. border, a panel of independent voters surprised “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy by expressing sympathy for the “migrants” because, as the panel put it, the poor “migrants” are just fleeing poverty, oppression and violence.
One independent voter said:
“I think our immigration laws need to be modernized and updated. But this country is founded on immigration. And all of us come from immigrants.”
Another said:
“There’s a humanitarian crisis taking place in Central America. And yet, this issue gets turned into a complete political football. There’s very little honest discussion about what’s actually happening, it gets turned into talking points.”
Yet another independent voter, when asked how he would feel if the “migrant caravan” reached 20,000 people, grandly said:
“This is the mightiest country on the planet, I think we can handle a caravan of people, unarmed, coming to this country.”
The unexpected sympathetic reaction from the panel of independent voters was celebrated by the Hate America Media (HAM). Washington Post praises the panel as heroic “rebels”; Salon commends the panel for rejecting Fox News‘ “fearmongering”; while The Hill snickeringly calls Fox News’ assemblage of the panel as an “epic fail”.
But it’s not just the panel of independent voters.
On October 22, 2018, Fox News co-host Brian Kilmeade said about the “migrants”:
“I imagine these are good people. Most of them are good people. I’m sure some are up to no good. I’m sure they just want a better life. I get that.”
On October 29, supposedly conservatie Fox News host Lou Dobbs took issue with his guest, Sidney Powell, for saying the “migrants” heading toward our southern border will bring into the United States diseases like polio that the U.S. hadn’t seen in decades. Dobbs defended the invading horde, calling them “illegal immigrants”:
“You can’t very well blame that disease on illegal immigrants. We don’t know the cause of it…I don’t think that’s fair.”
Just remember that the above examples are not from the overtly-Leftwing media. It’s supposedly conservative Fox News.
Bishop Jaime Calderón Calderón of Tapachula, Mexico even claims to know God’s mind — that God will reward those who assist the “caravan” invaders. He said:
“I am deeply grateful to my brother priests and all those people from our parishes who have gone far beyond their means to be able to provide for others. Know that God will always reward that goodness which you have shown.”
These are the disease-free, “unarmed”, “good” “immigrants” who are just fleeing “inhumane” conditions in their home countries, and whom the good bishop urges us to help:
(1) On October 19, 2018, the “migrants” broke through a flimsy border fence on Mexico’s southern border onto a bridge leading to Mexico. A violent clash with dozens of Mexican police in riot gear ensued, in which several officers were injured. See “Thousands of ‘migrant caravan’ invaders break through Mexico border fence – Video”.
(2) On October 28, 2018, as reported by the AP, another group of young male “migrants” stormed Mexico’s southern border in the Guatemala town of Tecun Uman and forced their way across. Some of the “migrants” were carrying rocks and bottles to throw at the police; others were armed with guns and firebombs. A 26-year-old male “migrant” was killed, but reports differ as to who actually killed the man. See “Shocking video of second ‘migrant caravan’ tearing down Mexico-Guatemala border fence; one invader killed”.
(3) On October 29, 2018, in a town in Chiapas, two Honduran “migrants”, one of them a minor, “attacked with firearm” the Mexican Federal Police. As recounted by the Mexican Ministry of Interior, police arrested the two “foreign nationals” — Carlos “N”, 17, and Jerson “N”, 22. They shot at police with a 38 mm Glock pistol, containing “9 useful cartridges”. “Fortunately, the assailants’ weapon failed, so they could not hurt any element of the FP.”
(4) Hours after the shooting in Chiapas, a group of Central American “migrants” facing deportation set fire to an immigration facility in Chiapas in an apparent attempt to escape. As reported by Breitbart, Oct. 30, 2018:
The fire was reportedly started at a facility dual-purposed as a checkpoint and makeshift detention center for Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) in Pijijiapan, Chiapas, when a group of migrants housed there set fire to their mattresses, Televisa Noticias reported. According to local public safety director Jaime Marroquin, authorities were housing 21 men, five women, and three children which were in the process of being deported. The migrants reportedly set fires to give cover to their escape.
Firefighters responded to the scene while Mexican Federal Police officers detained the alleged runaways and moved them to a large immigration facility in Tapachula, Chiapas.
The caravan began its journey earlier this month in Honduras and publicly announced its intent to reach the U.S. border. The Mexican government offered the caravan temporary jobs, health care, and education if they agreed to stay in southern Mexico and follow the country’s legal procedures for requesting asylum. The group largely turned down the offer, however, according to the INM, 111 migrants agreed and requested Mexican identification documents.
See also:
- Operation Faithful Patriot: more than 5,200 U.S. troops deployed to secure US-Mexico border will be armed
- Texas Border Patrol begs for help, besieged by ‘migrant caravan’ advance mob. Troops deployed at border?
- Central American ‘caravan’ invaders are in Mexico, now number more than 14,000
- Who’s behind the ‘migrant caravan’ invasion? – George Soros and the telltale Star of David
- CA Catholic church to install hideous 40-ft $2M statue of Mary to welcome illegal border-crossers and refugees
- 144 House Democrats approve of illegal aliens voting in U.S. elections
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
“This is the mightiest country on the planet, I think we can handle a caravan of people, unarmed, coming to this country.”
But, what isn’t said is this is ‘just the beginning’…if this is allowed, open the gates for thousands more every month.
J J . . . . Your comment truly is the crux of this whole issue. “Those who are in this first caravan . . . are just the beginning! At what point can any country provide housing, food, medical support, schools for an innumerable amount of people?
Here in Portland, Oregon, our city council is think ofn instituting “rent controls,” because the poorest amongst us cannot pay the prevailing rents–can you imagine what will happen when you add thousands more people looking for lower rent apartments? The problems associated with these wannabe residents of this country are vast, they need to stay in their own countries and clean them up, not move here and take the same mindset along with them.
Political ads from Commiecrats on local radio are playing up the healthcare is the most important topic for voters schtick.
They must think the deplorables are as stupid and useless as their braindead idiot true believer comrades.
Well if President Trump will provide tents for the invading locust, whom eventually will be given a free pass in the US, is he planning to donate HIS $$$$$$$$$$ to: feed them, provide healthcare, clothing, housing, Medicare/Medicaid etc, or is he planning for WE THE PEOPLE to sacrifice for their welfare. There is a family with five children, the oldest 10 and the youngest 5 mo. am I going to be their keeper? They will be absorbed in front of our noses, and we will find ourselves once again with our pants down asking for more!
If the standard is that you apply for asylum from your own home country–then that is it. If you do other than that, you get sent back home. Do we really want people whose mindset is that they burn down public buildings if they don’t get whatever it is that they want? I think not.
When I was an impovished college student back in the early 70s nothing made me feel more equal than setting fire to other peoples stuff.
This so-called migration may be motivated by The Promise of Sorrows (sic) to give each member of the family that gets inside the USA a gift of $1,000, or something on that order. I don’t know why people keep calling it a migration; that term we reserve for birds, caribou, and butterflies, amongst other critters. This is well and truly an invasion, nothing less!
Yes it is Joseph. If we haven’t already, we need to refuse to use their buzzwords and catch phrases. Trump removed the US from the Migration Treaty (at least temporarily). That’s a good thing.
We’re seeing the response. If you can stand listening to the propagandists on TV, everyone has an absolute “RIGHT” to enter any country, any time. Then they turn right around and ban conservative speakers in the UK. Go figure.
This is an illegal invasion, an act of war. Soros and his owners have caused this and the governments involved are complicit. I see no reason to sugar coat this. Soros and his organizational managers should have arrest warrants out for them.
Things like this just show how little reality there is to what anybody says. Nobody who’s subject to the will of the people has any say in this. It’s a simple matter to seal the border, it is. I’ve said several times “do not equivocate”. But here we are, dancing around.
I avoid watching The Young Turks but occasionally do watch it. Today, for example. If people knew anything about the original Young Turks, current viewers would probably change channels. The original Young Turks was a group seeking the extermination of Armenians and probably Jews as well. And TYT II flanks himself with a woman with an Armenian name and a man with what could be a Jewish name, and both unknowingly serving as dhimmis. Are such followers possessor of fewer brain cells than an amoeba, or are they victims of our present education and general information systems? As for Lou Dobbs, Sidney Powell is entirely correct. No nation is required to take in immigrants let alone invaders. The Statue of Liberty and the poem of Emma Lazarus were brought to Ellis Island when we were a nation of less than ninety million people in a vast land needing to compete with European powers during the tremendous growth of the industrial age. In reality, our national debt exceeds forty trillion dollars, so, unless those seeking presence here can be most helpful, go home and work to help your own country. We want to see your country brought up to our level. Globalist want everyone but themselves brought beneath the present level of the most impoverished.
An undercover video shows staffers on U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill’s campaign describing how Planned Parenthood sends money to her secretly so she will not look as pro-abortion to Missouri voters.
A pro-abortion Democrat, McCaskill is considered one of the most vulnerable senators running for re-election in November, Townhall reports. After voting against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, she fell behind her opponent, pro-life Republican Josh Hawley, in the polls.
The video, released by Project Veritas this week, shows how McCaskill’s campaign appears to be trying to appeal to moderate voters in the mid-western state by downplaying her radical pro-abortion stance.
“It’s f——- beautiful” how Planned Parenthood indirectly supports McCaskill’s campaign, one staffer tells an undercover investigator.
Get out and vote all RED for the November election. Urge all of your Republican, Conservative and other friends to do the same and urge them to urger others. For the sake of this country NEVER vote for a DemocRAT again, NEVER, the future of this country, you children and grandchildren depend upon it.
Isn’t that disgusting? Just think of it. The theory here is that they serve the voters. She’s a fraud, like the rest of ’em.
Every voter in Arizona should watch this video. Pass it on.
https://youtu.be/6eH6ZSLvsak
Every voter in Florida should watch this video. https://twitter.com/twitter/statuses/1057804610595897344
“Welcome to Jamaica mon…”. Does anybody ever ask themselves, “who defines these issues?”. They’ll say anything. They don’t care whether its true or not.
They are all scum-sucking politicians. Thats MUCH worse than being a whore. A whore provides an honest service. People who work for these cretins are as bad, if not worse.
“White guilt” my derrière. I have absolutely NO GUILT about anything. Mr. “Kool Runnings” goes to college and what…….? He ends up a political flim-flam man for a politician. Of course he doesn’t see that. He has no morals.
I’m assuming these independent voters and sympathetic pundits are opening their homes to these illegal aliens? obvious sarc…
“Pity the poor immigrant”, and keep ’em away from filling stations. Give ’em a roof and what do they do? They burn it down!
But what do I know? I’m a straight, white male.
The answer you get depends on the person you ask. So they got a few in one place who like illegals. I’m not impressed. Most Americans don’t want to be invaded by people who can’t follow the simple rules of applying to be here legally. Criminals from DAY ONE.
There is nothing new under the sun. I may not be a woman, black, hispanic or asian but I know the human condition since I am one. I know the range of emotions and I’ve felt everything I am sure my fellow man has felt. Except I did not break the law even at my lowest point, althought the temptation was there. This is not about human need and has very little to do with misery. It is to aid greedy, power hungry, tyrannical people get and keep power. There’s an old saying about users with selfish purposes. They won’t piss on you if you were on fire. The left is the embodiment of that. Common sense should tell these people if the left is willing to grind us into the dirt what will they do to them once they aren’t useful? They aren’t heading for a promised land unless they think chains and enslavement is a paradise.
That’s very true. If they’ll exploit these people for their own gain, what do they think they’ll do once they’re in power? Just like the Bolshevik Revolution. Everybody was running around cheering until the Cheka got organized.
Many of these people live in a cess pit. They look like they’re well-fed, clothed, etc., however. The thinking is something like; ‘if they won’t help me here, I’ll go North and get free stuff”. It isn’t our fault that their country’s are so messed up. We could, and should, do more to pressure them into helping their people.
Most of those countries are incredibly corrupt. There are legal ways to apply for entry. Few, if any, of these people are truly “refugees”. Asylum is not granted simply because someone is poor.
We have homeless people, many of them veterans, living in our streets. This plays very well into the Controller’s vision for our future. Soon EVERYONE will be poor and destitute. There will no longer be a reason to go elsewhere.