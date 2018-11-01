‘Caravan migrants’ set fire to Mexican immigration facility, as Independent voters and FoxNews express sympathy

On October 22, 2018, asked for their thoughts about the “caravans” of tens of thousands of impressively healthy and well-dressed, mainly young, military-age male “migrants” marching/trucking/bussing across Guatemala and Mexico toward the U.S. border, a panel of independent voters surprised “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy by expressing sympathy for the “migrants” because, as the panel put it, the poor “migrants” are just fleeing poverty, oppression and violence.

One independent voter said:

“I think our immigration laws need to be modernized and updated. But this country is founded on immigration. And all of us come from immigrants.”

Another said:

“There’s a humanitarian crisis taking place in Central America. And yet, this issue gets turned into a complete political football. There’s very little honest discussion about what’s actually happening, it gets turned into talking points.”

Yet another independent voter, when asked how he would feel if the “migrant caravan” reached 20,000 people, grandly said:

“This is the mightiest country on the planet, I think we can handle a caravan of people, unarmed, coming to this country.”

The unexpected sympathetic reaction from the panel of independent voters was celebrated by the Hate America Media (HAM). Washington Post praises the panel as heroic “rebels”; Salon commends the panel for rejecting Fox News‘ “fearmongering”; while The Hill snickeringly calls Fox News’ assemblage of the panel as an “epic fail”.

But it’s not just the panel of independent voters.

On October 22, 2018, Fox News co-host Brian Kilmeade said about the “migrants”:

“I imagine these are good people. Most of them are good people. I’m sure some are up to no good. I’m sure they just want a better life. I get that.”

On October 29, supposedly conservatie Fox News host Lou Dobbs took issue with his guest, Sidney Powell, for saying the “migrants” heading toward our southern border will bring into the United States diseases like polio that the U.S. hadn’t seen in decades. Dobbs defended the invading horde, calling them “illegal immigrants”:

“You can’t very well blame that disease on illegal immigrants. We don’t know the cause of it…I don’t think that’s fair.”

Just remember that the above examples are not from the overtly-Leftwing media. It’s supposedly conservative Fox News.

Bishop Jaime Calderón Calderón of Tapachula, Mexico even claims to know God’s mind — that God will reward those who assist the “caravan” invaders. He said:

“I am deeply grateful to my brother priests and all those people from our parishes who have gone far beyond their means to be able to provide for others. Know that God will always reward that goodness which you have shown.”

These are the disease-free, “unarmed”, “good” “immigrants” who are just fleeing “inhumane” conditions in their home countries, and whom the good bishop urges us to help:

(1) On October 19, 2018, the “migrants” broke through a flimsy border fence on Mexico’s southern border onto a bridge leading to Mexico. A violent clash with dozens of Mexican police in riot gear ensued, in which several officers were injured. See “Thousands of ‘migrant caravan’ invaders break through Mexico border fence – Video”.

(2) On October 28, 2018, as reported by the AP, another group of young male “migrants” stormed Mexico’s southern border in the Guatemala town of Tecun Uman and forced their way across. Some of the “migrants” were carrying rocks and bottles to throw at the police; others were armed with guns and firebombs. A 26-year-old male “migrant” was killed, but reports differ as to who actually killed the man. See “Shocking video of second ‘migrant caravan’ tearing down Mexico-Guatemala border fence; one invader killed”.

(3) On October 29, 2018, in a town in Chiapas, two Honduran “migrants”, one of them a minor, “attacked with firearm” the Mexican Federal Police. As recounted by the Mexican Ministry of Interior, police arrested the two “foreign nationals” — Carlos “N”, 17, and Jerson “N”, 22. They shot at police with a 38 mm Glock pistol, containing “9 useful cartridges”. “Fortunately, the assailants’ weapon failed, so they could not hurt any element of the FP.”

(4) Hours after the shooting in Chiapas, a group of Central American “migrants” facing deportation set fire to an immigration facility in Chiapas in an apparent attempt to escape. As reported by Breitbart, Oct. 30, 2018:

The fire was reportedly started at a facility dual-purposed as a checkpoint and makeshift detention center for Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) in Pijijiapan, Chiapas, when a group of migrants housed there set fire to their mattresses, Televisa Noticias reported. According to local public safety director Jaime Marroquin, authorities were housing 21 men, five women, and three children which were in the process of being deported. The migrants reportedly set fires to give cover to their escape. Firefighters responded to the scene while Mexican Federal Police officers detained the alleged runaways and moved them to a large immigration facility in Tapachula, Chiapas. The caravan began its journey earlier this month in Honduras and publicly announced its intent to reach the U.S. border. The Mexican government offered the caravan temporary jobs, health care, and education if they agreed to stay in southern Mexico and follow the country’s legal procedures for requesting asylum. The group largely turned down the offer, however, according to the INM, 111 migrants agreed and requested Mexican identification documents.

See also:

~Eowyn

