Can you pass this short financial quiz meant for teens?

A survey of 1,000 U.S. teens ages 13-18 released this week by youth organization Junior Achievement USA and Citizens Bank found that:

About 1 in 3 teens don’t believe they’ll be financially independent from their parents by age 30.

44% think they’ll be saving for retirement by 30.

43% think they’ll have paid off student loans by age 30.

In fact, a survey by the Federal Reserve Board found that young people (18-35) have less saved than in the past:

In 1995, the median net worth of Americans age 18 to 35 was $18,800.

In 2016, the median net worth of millennials (18-35) was $11,100.

The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) has an 8-question financial quiz for young people. The Financial Foundation Test measures whether a young person, who’s leaving the family home to be on their own, possesses the knowledge to make entry level financial decisions, including: purchasing a car, renting a home, college affordability, credit cards, loan terms and associate payments.

According to NFEC, of the 40,433 people who’d taken the test as of the writing of this post:

About 58% passed; 42% failed.

The overall average score was 67.74%.

The average scores of various age groups are: 10-14 years of age: 56% 15-18 years of age: 62% 19-24 years of age: 70% 25-35 years of age: 76% 36-50 years of age: 78% 51+ years of age: 78%



