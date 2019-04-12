California elects idiots: Maxine Waters has no idea that US government nationalized student loans

Posted on April 12, 2019 by | 6 Comments

This womyn is serving her 15th term in Congress. She is a Ranking Member of the Financial Services Committee.

She is also an idiot.

Hope you are proud, California!

DCG

6 responses to “California elects idiots: Maxine Waters has no idea that US government nationalized student loans

  1. Dr. Eowyn | April 12, 2019 at 7:00 am | Reply

    Corrupt people elect corrupt politicians.

     
    • TrailDust | April 12, 2019 at 7:27 am | Reply

      That helps explain Massachusetts. For as long as I have lived here, we’ve been stuck with extremely corrupt “representatives.” I am inclined to believe that vote fraud is the biggest cause, but some conversations I have had with fellow MA voters leave me with the realization our corrupt society is to blame, as you observed Dr. Eowyn.

       
      • William | April 12, 2019 at 7:38 am | Reply

        All things considered the quality of life is pretty good here. Socialism can appear to “work” on a relatively small scale. My sense is that people here are comfortable with the status quo so the dems are now so thoroughly entrenched that they can only ever be removed with dynamite. Thoroughly entrenched and thoroughly corrupt

         
    • William | April 12, 2019 at 7:29 am | Reply

      Because corrupt politicians (is there any other kind?) serve the interests of corrupt people

       
  2. William | April 12, 2019 at 7:42 am | Reply

    Mad Max doesn’t even come up to the level of idiot; that’s too generous. The best description I can give for her is shameless barely literate poverty pimp

     
  3. marblenecltr | April 12, 2019 at 7:50 am | Reply

    Improving on a long-held tradition.

     

