But I Repeat Myself

Rate this post

Some Repetition is NOT Vain

Psalm 136

1 Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good.His love endures forever.

2 Give thanks to the God of gods.His love endures forever.

3 Give thanks to the Lord of lords:His love endures forever.

4 to him who alone does great wonders,His love endures forever.

5 who by his understanding made the heavens,His love endures forever.

6 who spread out the earth upon the waters,His love endures forever.

7 who made the great lights—His love endures forever.

8 the sun to govern the day,His love endures forever.

9 the moon and stars to govern the night;His love endures forever.

10 to him who struck down the firstborn of EgyptHis love endures forever.

11 and brought Israel out from among themHis love endures forever.

12 with a mighty hand and outstretched arm;His love endures forever.

13 to him who divided the Red Sea a asunderHis love endures forever.

14 and brought Israel through the midst of it,His love endures forever.

15 but swept Pharaoh and his army into the Red Sea;His love endures forever.

16 to him who led his people through the wilderness;His love endures forever.

17 to him who struck down great kings,His love endures forever.

18 and killed mighty kings—His love endures forever.

19 Sihon king of the AmoritesHis love endures forever.

20 and Og king of Bashan—His love endures forever.

21 and gave their land as an inheritance,His love endures forever.

22 an inheritance to his servant Israel.His love endures forever.

23 He remembered us in our low estateHis love endures forever.

24 and freed us from our enemies.His love endures forever.

25 He gives food to every creature.His love endures forever.

26 Give thanks to the God of heaven.His love endures forever.

When I wake up in the morning, my mind gropes around for something to hold onto.

Some days I am facing problems, some days are days where enjoyable things are planned. Some days are days of battle. Some days are days of sorrow. Some days are days in sunshine, riding waves or skiing powder.

But every day, the most steadying thought is the confidence that “His love endures forever.” He will never leave me nor forsake me. In death or in life, “His love endures forever.”

“The maker of the stars would rather die for you

than live without you.” – Max Lucado

♞

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

