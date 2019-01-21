Brad Pitt’s “Make It Right” New Orleans housing charity is in trouble

From NY Post: Brad Pitt is caught in a hurricane of litigation over defective houses his Make It Right foundation built in New Orleans and he can’t find a graceful exit from the storm.
Make It Right appears to be barely functioning. The charity reportedly stopped building new houses in 2016. Its website hasn’t been updated since December 2015, and social-media accounts went idle in mid-2017. Like most nonprofit orgs, Make It Right has publicly posted its tax filings and financial statements for several years, but the last available filing is for the 2014 tax year. Years ago, the charity partnered with other groups to build veterans housing in Newark, New Jersey, and affordable apartments in Kansas City, Missouri.
New Orleans homeowners are suing Pitt and the foundation, claiming fraud over defective designs and shoddy construction. Pitt and other former foundation officers are petitioning to be removed from that suit, and he and the organization are suing the architect who oversaw the project in the city’s devastated Lower Ninth Ward. The charity has made repairs to rotting and collapsed porches.
In December, the city of New Orleans warned the 109 Make It Right homeowners that natural-gas meters in their houses might be improperly installed — a dangerous condition that could lead to gas leaks and explosions.
For Pitt — an architectural buff who hoped to pioneer new designs for affordable, green housing — the venture has been an embarrassing disaster. “The easy thing for him would have been to walk away, but then he would be accused of abandoning the people he promised to help,” my source said.
Pitt — after buying a mansion in the French Quarter and raising millions for the foundation after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — was busy making movies. He let other people run the project, which aimed to build 150 green-energy houses.
“Brad was a co-founder, but he wasn’t on the board for years,” the source said. “When the problems arose, he committed to help make it right.”
Ron Austin, the lawyer representing the homeowners, told me, “According to their 2015 tax filings, the foundation is insolvent. If Mr. Pitt succeeds in getting himself removed from the lawsuit, these residents will be without any remedy. It’s obvious he is trying to cut and run.”
Austin said his clients are stuck with 30-year mortgages. “It’s sad and scary. They don’t have anywhere to go, and they can’t afford to move.”
Emails and phone calls to the foundation were not answered.
The whole thing was a vanity project for Pitt who, though without a scintilla of training, fancies himself to be an architect. He and Angelina Jolie may also have used their charity foundation and projects (incl. her “charitable” globe-trotting”) for tax write-off purpose.
I live in New Orleans. I lost my house in Katrina so I looked into getting one of these houses. The sub-contractors were chosen from “minority group” applicants nobody ever heard of. Some of them took their money from Pitt and left without doing the work. The project had so many problems that I don’t think they even built half of the houses they promised to build. I could see it was a problem from the start. When I finally found a good contractor to build a new house on the site of my old one we had many conversations about the Pitt project. My contractor was a 25 year veteran of home building, learning the trade from the age of 14 working for his contractor father. Even with all of his experience he said that contracting and home building was a hard and stressful job because of the enormous number of things that could go wrong and then be covered up in the process by unscrupulous sub-contractors. My contractor had a core group of subs that he used over many years, that he could trust to do the job. Brad Pitt’s project was a hot mess right from the beginning and the shoddy workmanship came to light a few years ago.
I was forced to deal with minority contractors and vendors repeatedly in a couple of jobs I had. There were a couple that were excellent but the vast majority were terrible.
One concrete contractor was Jamaican and his word was gold. If he shook your hand you got top quality work with no excuses. I helped his son get into the HVAC/R business by setting him up with the tools of the trade and getting him on with a good family owned business. He is very successful and his employer is happy with him…
I also had a Jamaican that hauled stone for us. Same deal with him. His word was gold and you got exactly what you needed…
The others were terrible and we always had to get someone else or do their work over… No surprise there