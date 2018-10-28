Boy flees in terror from a chicken

This video was posted on Facebook — of a dad forcing his son to confront a rooster.

Screaming with terror, the boy flees from the rooster, who pursues him until he’s cornered.

The boy then repeatedly tries to kick the rooster, while the dad laughs in the background.

I think the boy is a soyboy wimp, and the dad is a sadist.

I root for the rooster, who stood up for itself; agree with this Clash Daily reader:

OliveBeer: “Punk az little phag and a moronic father…wish the rooster had taken both of them out.”

~Eowyn

