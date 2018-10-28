Boy flees in terror from a chicken

This video was posted on Facebook — of a dad forcing his son to confront a rooster.
Screaming with terror, the boy flees from the rooster, who pursues him until he’s cornered.
The boy then repeatedly tries to kick the rooster, while the dad laughs in the background.
I think the boy is a soyboy wimp, and the dad is a sadist.
I root for the rooster, who stood up for itself; agree with this Clash Daily reader:
OliveBeer: “Punk az little phag and a moronic father…wish the rooster had taken both of them out.”
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Please follow and like us:
If this is the typical American father and son, is anyone shocked that our country is messed up? Weird, cruel and sadistic.
Absolutely pathetic!! Disturbing!! It would be different if the rooster were chasing him in open range. That boy was in the rooster’s compound/cage. Roosters protect their hens… that is what they DO! His father is teaching him to be a BULLY by upsetting the animal whose natural instinct is to protect. This is one of the ways children learn to be indifferent to the suffering of other beings. The boy really wanted to make his dad proud by kicking the animal. Very disturbing to me. If I discover the location, I will report it to PETA, etc. This is wrong.
The father makes me sick. He’s a stupid, ignorant A-hole and is teaching his son to be one too. I feel sorry for their animals.
He should be charged with child cruelty and animal cruelty. That is serious!