Biological male wins women’s cycling championship

This transgender woman won the women’s world cycling championship. No biological advantage there…
Of course if you have a different opinion than the good doctor you are nothing but a bigot.
From News.com.au: CYCLING’S first transgender world champion has fired back at heated criticism surrounding her breakthrough victory at the 2018 UCI Masters track championships.
Canadian philosophy professor at South Carolina’s College of Charleston Dr. Rachel McKinnon endured a torrent of online trolling after taking to social media to celebrate her world championship win in the women’s 35-44 sprint final at the Velo Sports Center in Los Angeles earlier this week (this story was dated Oct. 16.).
An image of McKinnon standing tall above her competitors during the medal presentation ceremony has spread globally in the wake of her controversial victory — just as she predicted.
McKinnon, born a biological male, won gold in the sprint final against friend Carolien Van Herrikhuyzen from the Netherlands.
An elated McKinnon claimed, to her knowledge, she is the first openly transgender athlete to win a world championship in any sport, after nudging past Van Herrikhuyzen on the final straight in a time of 12.903 seconds.
American Jennifer Wagner, who finished third, led the criticism against McKinnon’s participation in the championships.
Wagner responded to English media commentator Katie Hopkins’ online swipe at McKinnon by declaring it was not fair that McKinnon was able to compete at all. Hopkins also declared it was “febrile madness” for the UCI to sanction McKinnon’s participation.
McKinnon hit out at the criticism immediately following her victory both on social media and in interviews. She told velonews.com she enjoyed no physical advantage over her competitors despite being born a male.
“I think there is absolutely no evidence that I have an unfair advantage,” McKinnon said. “People who oppose transgender inclusion in sport put us in the double bind. It’s the “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” scenario.
“If I win, they attribute it to me being trans and having an unfair advantage. If I lose, the same people think I must not be good anyway. People will never attribute my winning to hard work which is what I think I deserve.”
She said there is no research to suggest that testosterone and body development would in anyway enhance the physical performance of transgender athletes.
She recently told USA Today that policing the testosterone levels of transgender athletes violates their human rights — declaring that should override all debates surrounding potential unfair playing fields for transgender athletes.
“We cannot have a woman legally recognised as a trans woman in society, and not be recognized that way in sports,” McKinnon said recently.
“Focusing on performance advantage is largely irrelevant because this is a rights issue (#sportisahumanright). We shouldn’t be worried about trans people taking over the Olympics. We should be worried about their fairness and human rights instead.”
Read the whole story here.
DCG
Hands down, he is a man competing against real women. He won nothing and the women are losers for allowing HIM in the competition, unless the women were lesbians and then they are even.
Well if there was ever any evidence that these transgenders are mentally ill beyond their gender confusion this is it. What kind of person would insist and remain in denial of their physical advantage over others to the others detriment? Answer: A delusional narcissist without any honor, compassion, sense of fairness, or shame. There is only one thing that is going to remedy this travesty, and that is when the female athletes refuse to compete when there is a tranny in the mix. I am surprised that they have not boycotted these competitions before now. What are they waiting for? They get what they deserve if they don’t stand up to this. I have a feeling that many of these women athletes are already …cough…. ” manly” and therefore are loathe to speak up against one of their own in the LGBTQXYZ community.
Why would women take part in these things? How about arm wrestling? Remember when the Soviets were accused of either doping their women athletes with steroids or using men in their place?
So, over time, these events will devolve into insane pervert contests. Maybe they can find some midget trannies to spice things up.
If biological women athletes who don’t participate in “doping” don’t fight this, women’s sport competitions at all levels will collapse. Women athletes who are afraid to fight this crap because they’re afraid to not follow the PC narrative will lose their right to legitimate competition. It’s that simple.
It needs to be disqualified for not riding a girls bike. (sarc)
There’s a pathetic Mother’s Day video by him in an article on this insane young man in which he thanks his mother for all her support and hopes she’s now happy she’s finally got the daughter she always wanted instead. (theothermccain dot com.)
Rhys/Rachel also goes on to invite “questioning” children to ignore their own mothers if their mothers disapprove and to become part of the “glitter queer family,” which is straightforward grooming, it would appear. In his voice and mannerisms there’s the telltale, fleeting hesitation suggesting he’s acting for Mommy Dearest and not really experiencing his newfound feminine persona. The poor bastard is definitely insane.
What’s not insane but sheer evil is his hiring by a state college, run by a former Republican legislator, subverting the morality of and recruiting impressionable young people newly on their own into his life of insanity, disease, depression, and often suicide. As for the cycling farce, it shows that the feminist movement was all along about mocking rather than protecting the feminine. Young women I see around are even affecting a mannish running style that makes them look like fools.
It’s not “her” it’s “it”.
It’s a “he” that thinks its a “her”. I’ll bet the latest “mad bomber” knows what bathroom to use and he’s “retarded”.