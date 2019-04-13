Beware of these foods from China

In 2009, spurred by the worst bout of food poisoning he’d ever experienced from consuming a bowl of ice cream on a hot day in Shanghai, China, then-trade consultant Mitchell Weinberg created New York-based Inscatech — a global network of food spies who scour supply chains around the world hunting for evidence of food industry fraud and malpractice.

In the eight years since he founded Inscatech, Weinberg identified China as an epicenter of food fraud, where baby formula was laced with melamine and rat meat was sold as lamb. He said: “Statistically we’re uncovering fraud about 70 percent of the time, but in China it’s very close to 100 percent. It’s pervasive, it’s across food groups, and it’s anything you can possibly imagine.” (Independent)

Isabelle Z. reports for Natural News, Nov. 30, 2018, that a lot of food sold throughout the world comes from China, but the standards continue to leave much to be desired because Chinese food regulations are notoriously lax, and widespread government corruption means that the few regulations they do have are rarely upheld.

Below is a list of foods from China we should shun:

Fish: China’s rivers and lakes are heavily polluted. More than half of the tilapia and cod that are sold in the U.S. were grown on a Chinese fish farm, and it’s not uncommon to find heavy metals like lead or mercury in those fish. Rice: A lot of the rice sold in North America comes from China. But China has been exporting “plastic rice” that is little more than a mix of resin and potato. Garlic: A third of the garlic sold in the U.S. originate from China, which has been found to be laced with methyl bromide and other pesticides. Apple juice: Chinese apple juice was singled out by the Alternative Daily Green peas: Counterfeit green peas from China have been found which are made using sodium metabisulfite, soy, a green dye, and small amounts of real green peas. Mushrooms: Chinese mushrooms have prompted safety concerns around the world because formaldehyde and sulfur dioxide are added to make the mushrooms appear fresher. Read labels carefully: as much as a third of the processed mushrooms that are consumed in America originate in China.

Read CleanFoodWatch.com for daily coverage of food contamination.

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News , the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Rate this post

Please follow and like us: 0

Advertisements