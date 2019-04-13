Beware of these foods from China

In 2009, spurred by the worst bout of food poisoning he’d ever experienced from consuming a bowl of ice cream on a hot day in Shanghai, China, then-trade consultant Mitchell Weinberg created New York-based Inscatech — a global network of food spies who scour supply chains around the world hunting for evidence of food industry fraud and malpractice.
In the eight years since he founded Inscatech, Weinberg identified China as an epicenter of food fraud, where baby formula was laced with melamine and rat meat was sold as lamb. He said: “Statistically we’re uncovering fraud about 70 percent of the time, but in China it’s very close to 100 percent. It’s pervasive, it’s across food groups, and it’s anything you can possibly imagine.” (Independent)
Isabelle Z. reports for Natural News, Nov. 30, 2018, that a lot of food sold throughout the world comes from China, but the standards continue to leave much to be desired because Chinese food regulations are notoriously lax, and widespread government corruption means that the few regulations they do have are rarely upheld.
Below is a list of foods from China we should shun:
- Fish: China’s rivers and lakes are heavily polluted. More than half of the tilapia and cod that are sold in the U.S. were grown on a Chinese fish farm, and it’s not uncommon to find heavy metals like lead or mercury in those fish.
- Rice: A lot of the rice sold in North America comes from China. But China has been exporting “plastic rice” that is little more than a mix of resin and potato.
- Garlic: A third of the garlic sold in the U.S. originate from China, which has been found to be laced with methyl bromide and other pesticides.
- Apple juice: Chinese apple juice was singled out by the Alternative Daily for several reasons: (1) The U.S. government had restricted the import of apples from China for a time, which indicates major problems; (2) A few years ago, U.S. health officials discovered that apple juice imported from China contained antifreeze; (3) Chinese soil is laced with toxins.
- Green peas: Counterfeit green peas from China have been found which are made using sodium metabisulfite, soy, a green dye, and small amounts of real green peas.
- Mushrooms: Chinese mushrooms have prompted safety concerns around the world because formaldehyde and sulfur dioxide are added to make the mushrooms appear fresher. Read labels carefully: as much as a third of the processed mushrooms that are consumed in America originate in China.
Read CleanFoodWatch.com for daily coverage of food contamination.
~Eowyn
Antifreeze in apple juice. Plastic rice, counterfeit peas. Nice. I don’t understand why “we” would feel the need to buy food from China. We produce plenty of food here. Peas are easy enough to grow. At least half of the apples grown in orchards here go to waste. The growers can’t find anyone to pick them, it’s labor-intensive and therefore too close to actual work. I know, the Odor has decided that the brutally repressive, atheistic, state-capitalist model of China Inc. will be ascendant, to fill the vacuum left by the destruction of Western Christian Civilization. So buy their plastic rice, consumers. And a little antifreeze in your apple juice isn’t going to kill you. Not right away anyway. And it will remain liquid in your squeeze bottle on a winter day. Bet you didn’t think of that. The only direct action we can take is to not buy anything imported from China. And in practical terms that means buy nothing period. I’m personally okay with that, I don’t need or want anything. Whatever I think I need I probably already have, tucked away in a box somewhere. A side note: China is the largest producer and exporter of rare earth metals like neodymium used in the magnets of wind turbines and electric car motors. They extract the ore by pumping acid into the ground and the refining process leaves behind vast lakes of carcinogenic radioactive sludge. An environmental nightmare, for anyone who still labors under the illusion that these technologies are “green”. Very profitable, and of course members of The Party don’t live anywhere near those places. China it seems is becoming the epicenter of the Darkness. Eff China and the party they rode in on
@William,
One of my main points of exposing the insane Liberal DemocRat Watermelons as frauds, besides immigration, is Clinton & the Green Fraud Al Gore’s “NAFTA” & “WTO” which enabled US corporations to dodge US environmental laws (and our labor, quality control, and taxes) pollute with impunity and ship the toxic slave labor made junk back here tax free!
Thank you for this information, Dr. Eowyn. I had no idea about this.
A few years back thousands of US cats & dogs were poisoned by plastic in the pet food made in China. Be very careful in your food choices for your self and your pets.
U.S. approves purchase of Smithfield (by Communist China)
https://www.politico.com/story/2013/09/us-china-smithfield-096399