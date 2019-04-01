Best airline safety video, ever

From New Zealand Air:
H/t Maziel
How sad that New Zealand, once known as Tolkien’s Middle Earth, is now associated with the obviously-fake mosque shooting video. See “How we know New Zealand mosque shooting video is a CGI fake “.
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Please follow and like us:
Advertisements
I pray right now in the matchless name of Jesus that Christ Church would transform, and live up to its name, and cast off the deceptions perpetrated by the shadowy globalists.
I can not believe all the bills the idiots in government are trying to pass in the name of gun control over this. Seems they all have that knee jerk reaction and have on idea half the time what they are even talking about. After watching a bunch of these so called leaders in town hall meetings talking about gun control and say things that are total wrong and leading people to believe the BS they are spewing about guns and how to control the zealots.
Thanks, Doc – you sure find the greatest things!
Indeed, the best and the remarkable way it was filmed and presented. I don’t recall EVER watching something that caused me so much recollection of times gone by.
Perhaps it was the gentle voices and visual scenes that DID NOT flash by quicker than a 35 mm camera…as so much of the TV Trash does and movies I refuse to pay to watch garbage.
Early 70s, it was common to smoke on board and I could almost hear someone say as I watched the commercial: “The smoking lamp has been lit” and “We will be landing in15 minutes, please extinguish all smoking materials”
Also – common for men to bring shotguns, 30 06 and other caliber rifles into the passenger compartment.
The private corporate governments (and there’s more than one) that started this “terrorist” crap…and are the terrorists themselves. The perverted parasites have robbed everyone of former pleasures previously associated with travel.
The only time I had an unpleasant experience was landing in Rome, met by Military with guns in our gut ushering us along. No one told us what’s up so missed connection to Turkey and had to stay in Rome. Sometime later we’re told German gangs hijacked a plane from Athens that landed in Entebbe.
Imagine my shock when I was researching on the “Boys Buggering Club” for something else and stumbled on — “A UK government file on the crisis, released from the National Archives, contains a claim that Israel itself was behind the hijacking.”
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/6710289.stm
PS: Head between your knees – impending crash – not a good idea. It wasn’t the airlines that came up with this idea to snap your neck. Insurance companies (all owned by the same boss) knew what the payout was for all souls on board and didn’t have to mess with factoring escalating injuries.