Ben & Jerry’s unveils “Pecan Resist” ahead of mid-term elections

I have never bought Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. And I never will.
From USA Today: Ben & Jerry’s is launching a new flavor, Pecan Resist, which the company made to promote activism in the U.S.
The Limited Batch flavor – chocolate ice cream with white and dark fudge chunks, pecans, walnuts and fudge-covered almonds – is part of the company’s campaign to “lick injustice and champion those fighting to create a more just and equitable nation for us all,” it said Tuesday.
Ben & Jerry’s is donating $25,000 to each of four organizations working on behalf of people of color, Native Americans’ environmental justice and women – Color Of Change, Honor the Earth, Women’s March and Neta.
“The company cannot be silent in the face of President Trump’s policies that attack and attempt to roll back decades of progress on racial and gender equity, climate change, LGBTQ rights and refugee and immigrant rights – all issues that have been at the core of the company’s social mission for 40 years,” Ben & Jerry’s said in a statement.
The White House could not immediately be reached for comment.
The ice-cream maker made the announcement in the National Press Club’s First Amendment Room in Washington, D.C.
Ben & Jerry’s, which Unilever acquired in 2000, has used its sweet treats to promote its social justice agenda before. For example, Chubby Hubby became Hubby Hubby in 2009 to celebrate same sex marriage in Vermont, Chocolate Fudge Brownie was temporarily renamed Food Fight Fudge Brownie to support GMO labeling and EmpowerMint in 2016 was used to promote voting rights, the company said.
A half-cup serving of Pecan Resist contains 300 calories, 20 grams of fat and 25 grams of sugar, according to the flavor’s nutrition label.
A quick note for flavor-watchers: Pecan Resist was previously called New York Super Fudge Chunk. The flavor is sold only at participating Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops and through the company’s website.
Bay Area artist and activist Favianna Rodriguez designed the Pecan Resist pint. The carton reads, “Welcome to the resistance. Together, Pecan Resist!…We celebrate the diversity of our glorious nation & raise our spoons in solidarity for all Americans. Take a stand & join those on the front lines.”
A URL on the package directs people to information about the four organizations to which Ben & Jerry’s donated money.
Dipayan Biswas, a University of South Florida professor of marketing, said the new flavor will foster loyalty from some customers and prompt others to boycott Ben & Jerry’s – like what happened to Chick-fil-A in 2012 after CEO Dan Cathy spoke out against gay marriage (yeah, that boycott really did in Chick-fil-A, didn’t it? /sarc).
“Paradoxically, it makes good business sense. Brands, like politicians, often do well when they’re more polarizing,” he said. “A lot of people hate them for that. That’s fine. They get loyalty from other segments.”
But Biswas said he doesn’t know if the ice cream flavor will effect the change the company wants it to. “Research shows words have subliminal impact,” he said. “When you see the brand name, in this case, it can subtly remind people of certain things. I’m not sure it will (inspire) action.”
DCG
So the Left are now politicizing ice cream. There is no escape from the Left’s psychopathic insistence on politicizing everything. It must suck to be them.
How about their newest flavor. Fudge Packer Sorbet. Smooth chocolate with chuncks of fruit and nuts.
That’s what it’s all about, originally sexualizing and now even politicizing their fudge packing ice cream. How edgy can you get, right, associating homosexual coprophagia with the “dark pleasures” of eating “decadent” desserts.
If you google their kind and chocolate, you’ll see it actually forms a self-worshipping identitarian marker, mawkishly celebrating their “chocoholism” as an Achilles heel so benign it draws attention to their superiority. What an unnecessary burden such paranoid self-absorption must be.
Ben & Jerry’s helped to bring Limousine Liberals/Bolsheviks to Vermont, and “Communize” it. Wonder if Crazy Bernie is a cousin of Ben & Jerry’s? LOL
I’ve been in self-employed business for 55 years, and let me assure you that combining politics and business is nothing but insanity, short and simple. I think it’s easier to meld religion and business than it is to integrate political beliefs.
As any true conservative knows, it is impossible to combine genuine sentiment and sentimentality, as each will work to vitiate the other. This fact is why we cannot accommodate people holding delusional belief systems.
EXAMPLE: Broom Hilda cannot be elected, although she believes she can, because people cannot believe in her. Her sentimental belief about herself is delusional; that people cannot believe in her is a real, i.e., true sentiment. THOSE WHO’D VOTE FOR HER ARE ALSO VICTIMS OF SELF-DELUSION; fortunately, at this time there are more people with true sentiments grounded in daily realities than there are self-deluded ones.
Ice cream is my weakness, but Never put a penny in their pockets, there are better brands in the store that make a delightful treat. They won’t churn hate with my money. Boycott the damn brand.
Overrated overprice crap from some fading pinko commie rats from the 60s.
I laughed out loud the first time I checked a B&J price at the grocery.
If these comrades hate capitalism so much then why is their fatass ice cream so expensive?
Also they are owned by Unilever frankenfood company and have been since 2000.