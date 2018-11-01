‘Babe’ actor James Cromwell threatens ‘blood in the streets’ if GOP wins election

Puffed with self-importance, the usual “celebrity” suspects are oozing out of the sewer, making empty threats at Americans about dire consequences if they exercise their free will and actually vote Republican next Tuesday.

This morning, DCG informed us that Barbra Streisand declared she may move to Canada if GOP wins the House, as if that’s a bad thing. LOL

Now, another Hollyweirdo with delusions of grandeur — James Crowell, 78, the actor best known for being upstaged by a pig in the 1995 movie Babe — is threatening bloody violence if Americans don’t vote Democrat.

Nate Nickolai reports for Variety that Cromwell used the occasion of the fourth annual Carney Awards Sunday (Oct. 28) night in Santa Monica, CA, where he was honored for his work as a character actor, to rant about President Trump. He told Variety:

“This is nascent fascism. We always had a turnkey, totalitarian state — all we needed was an excuse, and all the institutions were in place to turn this into pure fascism. If we don’t stop [President Trump] now, then we will have a revolution for real. Then there will be blood in the streets.”

Cromwell continued his rant in his acceptance speech:

“We’re living in very curious times, and something is coming up which is desperately important to this country and to this planet, and that is an election, in which hopefully in some measure we are going to take back our democracy. We will have a government that represents us and not the donor class. We will cut through the corruption, [and] we won’t have to do what comes next, which is either a non-violent revolution or a violent one, because this has got to end.”

Readers’ comments on Variety are almost uniformly critical of Cromwell. Below is a sample. Each comment displays more intelligence and knowledge than Cromwell:

“This is what happens when these broccolis use their own words.” “Enough … just stop trying to incite violence … what is wrong with you ??” “James Cromwell called for people to be murdered if the Democrat Socialists lose next week. Where is the outrage?” “Odd how when conservatives lose an election they never call for such a thing, they call for working harder, winning elections, and otherwise using the liberties granted under the law. Fascism isn’t what he is opposing here – fascism is what he’s calling for!” “Its comments like Mr Cromwell made that incite violence. Remember the democrat that shot up a baseball field nearly killing many…. If there is ‘blood in the streets’, Mr. Cromwell should be held accountable for inciting this.” “NOBODY WANTS TO HEAR WHAT A STUPID 2ND RATE ACTOR HAS TO SAY.” “Cromwell is just another one of these idiotic actors who think that whatever they say has some consequence. The only blood on the street will be the poor dems who, I imagine, will slit their own wrists when they don’t get their way.” “So, what would be closer to true fascism and totalitarianism—accepting the results of a lawful election that reflects the will of those who voted in it, or carrying out violent ‘revolution’ to overturn those results?” “It is funny how the people decrying fascism always seem to be the people leading it. The cognitive dissonance of people like Cromwell is striking.” “I was told on Twitter that I couldn’t criticize him because he is Jewish and it’s only acceptable to hate whites on Twitter. I don’t hate the man. I just think he should stick with acting. And I still don’t know what the donor class is that he refers to.” “Trump is a fascist? Let’s see: Who’s been arrested for speaking against Trump? Oh, no one. Which newspaper has been taken over by the government to be an official propaganda paper? Oh. None. Which TV program has the administration forced off the air; which network has had to close its doors? None. On the other hand, who have been acting like brownshirts out in the streets, screaming, yelling, chanting, blocking traffic, confronting those with whom they disagree physically? It’s the people Cromwell apparently likes. No, Trump’s not the fascist. Check out Hillary Clinton, who says you can’t be civil with the other party; check out Maxine Waters, who urges Democrats to get in people’s faces. THEY, not Trump, are the fascists.”

H/t SHTFplan.com

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News , the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

