Armed woman takes out thug at Chicago bus stop

From Fox News: A 25-year-old woman with a concealed carry license shot and killed the man trying to rob her at gunpoint near a Chicago bus station Tuesday morning, police said — noting she needed just a single shot to take down the would-be robber.
The unidentified woman was at the bus stop in Chicago’s Fernwood neighborhood just after 6 a.m. when the man, identified as 19-year-old Laavion Goings, pulled a gun and attempted to rob her, WLS reported. Surveillance video from a nearby convenience store showed the woman waiting at the stop and Goings approaching her and aiming his gun, officials said.
The woman, however, was prepared. She pulled out her own weapon and shot Goings in the neck before fleeing the area to seek help.
Police found Goings about a block away. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
“It’s tragic that he did die, but the lady had to do what she had to do,” Bianca Daniel, who lives near the shooting scene, told WLS. “She’s on a bus stop, probably going to work, you know, and she has to encounter that early in the morning. I’m kind of proud that, like, that’s what she did because she stuck up for herself.”
Another neighbor said: “I’m glad that she had concealed carry and good aim, because there is so much going on in these streets.”
The woman, who suffered minor injuries during the incident, is not expected to face charges.
DCG
But NOW would rather this woman be a victim than defend herself.
They know its the only way the can get us under control if they take up all the guns they rule us at every juncture we turn.
Responsible citizen protects herself – this should be all over the news. I have found that all the years that I have carried, a lot of the time you’re defending others who can’t. Those who can should, for those who can’t that become victims to predators in the streets.
So had gun control won out and nobody in chicago could have a gun for protection where would this woman be today? And that is what the Left have in mind for us if they get their way.
I love it and they say only the good die young.
Taking to my site. Thanks Dr.
You should thank DCG, the author of this post.
So, If she had not had a “permit”, she would have been the perpetrator rather than victim? Still a real problem here.
This is why we will NEVER let the corrupt Congress and Democratic perverts subvert the Constitution, and fuck with the Second Amendment.
Self defense works. Waiting for others does not. It’s the difference between survivors and victims.
Laavion? What the hell did his parents think he was going to grow up to be?
I’d like to see a spreadsheet with the names of violent criminals with names that are made up and intended to be “in your face”.
“It’s tragic that he did die”. Not really. The lady not only prevented herself from being a victim, but she probably ended a life of crime that would have impacted dozens of other people. She should get an award for Crime Prevention.
I just love a good DRT* story.
They always make my day. 😀
*Dead Right There.