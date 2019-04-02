Are you paid unfairly because you’re a woman? Jennifer Newsom wants you to complain

Perpetual victimhood is not a good look…
From Sacramento Bee: If you’re a woman who’s not being paid as much as your male colleagues, Jennifer Siebel Newsom wants you to complain.
In the first big initiative she’s undertaken since her husband Gavin Newsom became governor, Siebel Newsom on Monday launched a campaign to narrow the gender pay gap in California by educating employers on how to pay workers fairly and telling employees how to report companies that break the rules.
Siebel Newsom says uplifting women and girls is her priority as California’s first partner, the title she uses instead of first lady.
“When we lift up women, we lift up everyone,” she said. “It’s time to close the gap.”
She’s leading the Equal Pay California campaign alongside Time’s Up, a group formed amid the #MeToo movement to advocate gender equality in the workplace, and the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls. It’s aimed at promoting compliance with a state law that took effect in 2016 that strengthened California’s equal pay protections.
California has the smallest gender pay gap in the country, according to the American Association of University Women, but women in the state still make roughly 89 cents for every dollar men make.
Despite California’s progress, Siebel Newsom and others involved with the campaign say the state needs to do more to close the gap.
California has had equal pay protections for decades, but the laws weren’t strong enough, said state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, a Santa Barbara Democrat who wrote the new law that took effect in 2016.
It says employers can’t pay female workers less than male colleagues who do “substantially similar” work, a provision aimed at helping women prove discrimination even if their male counterparts have different job titles. It also bans retaliation against employees for discussing their wages and puts the burden on employers to show they pay men and women equitably.
“Paying women less than men for substantially similar work is a form of wage theft,” California Labor Secretary Julie Su said. “Passing good laws is not the finish line. It puts us at the start of a great race and enforcement is how we win.”
The new campaign is promoting a website with resources for companies, such as guidelines on how to set equitable wages. For employees, it includes information on how to report employers that don’t pay equitable wages to the state, or file a lawsuit against them.
Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker with a long history of advocating feminist causes, announced the campaign at an event at the Capitol on Monday morning, where she also endorsed a paid family leave bill in the Legislature.
She touted commitments from 13 California businesses, including Apple and AT&T, to conduct their own internal reviews of their pay practices.
“I believe that there are incredible companies in this state who want to do good and want to do better,” Siebel Newsom said. “Now they have the tools, the resources and no excuses.”
DCG
The Left are miserable POS, ever looking for yet another victimhood to wallow in. They’re also friggin’ hypocrites. Their treatment of conservative women like Sarah Palin, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and First Lady Melania Trump show they don’t really care about women. Their treatment of conservative blacks like Justice Clarence Thomas show they don’t really care about blacks either.
Another liberal looney at work. Seibel Newsom looks like a porn queen in her cropped photo. What a pair she and hubby Gavin are. Good-bye, California.
She was a wanna-be Hollyweird actress. Now she’s a “feminist.”
He has a wife? I thought he was queer as a three-dollar bill. Maybe she’s a “beard”.
“Pity the poor immigrant,
“who…………”.
Oh, no, wait. We’re talking about an upper class elite spoiled brat here. I wonder if she pays her female illegals the same as the males? I remember the previous governors getting caught in that scam. “Who are those people speaking Spanish in my kitchen?”
I’ve an idea. Let’s enforce those laws about hiring illegals and there’ll be plenty to pay Whitey women. If indeed those jobs are effectively “the same”, they should be paid the same. I do know, however, that often they really aren’t.
Many people, male and female, come to believe that pay is based upon effort. Pay is usually based upon knowledge and responsibility. People tend to become dissatisfied when they do the same thing day after day, only harder, and don’t get a raise.
I understand this. I managed for many years. I DO believe that men and women should get the same pay for the same job. In this case its hard to gather much sympathy.
I am sorry, but I don’t recognize that there is a gender pay gap. The pay gap is only because there are some jobs that are gender specific. For example, I worked for over 35 years in a steel melting facility. It was for the most part a male only place. Not by rule, but merely by fact. The type of work was simply too hard, too hot, too dangerous and to be honest, no matter how careful you are, and no matter the kind of safety equipment you wear, eventually you are going to get hurt or burned.
It takes a certain mindset to work in an atmosphere like that, and most women could not do that kind of work. Because it is such a dangerous type of work, it pays quite well. So while women would like to earn that kind of money, the fact is, that they simply cannot do the work. One time, the shop wanted to try and be politically correct and hire women to do that kind of work, and hired a woman on another part of the factory, away from the melt shop. She broke her leg in the first 4 hours, and that was the last time that they tried that experiment.
I have worked for women in that place as supervisors, with no problem. In fact, I have trained them, since I was there for so long, giving them advice, because it takes time to learn about molten steel, and the furnaces and vessels etc. I never have had a problem with working with or for a woman. I had a female boss at the age of 16 pumping gas for 2 years in high school. I respect those who deserve respect. And I treat everyone with the same respect, even if they are not deserving of it. I do not, however, allow myself to be treated badly. I used to let myself be berated by a supervisor, when I was younger, but as I got older, and less unsure of myself, I figured out that no person could treat me badly unless I allowed it. And that there were other jobs out there, even if it took me working my way back up again.
At some point, you must figure out that you are a human being created by God in His image, and you deserve to be treated at least with some dignity.