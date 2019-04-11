AOC whines her life is endangered by conservative criticisms

Christal Hayes reports for USA Today that yesterday, April 10, 2019, freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted that her life is in danger by a fundraising email sent out by the Ohio College Republican Federation (OCRF) with the subject line: “AOC is a domestic terrorist.”
The email, which was posted by Center for Public Integrity politics editor Dave Levinthal, asked for donations to OCRF to “stop the brainwashing” that has college students thinking that Ocasio-Cortez is a “role model”.
AOC whined in her tweet:
“This puts me in danger every time. Almost every time this uncalled for rhetoric gets blasted by conserv. grps, we get a spike in death threats to refer to Capitol Police. Multiple ppl have been arrested trying to harm me, Ilhan, & others. @GOP, what’s it going to take to stop?”
Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not respond to questions about the death threats and whether any arose from this specific email.
In a tweet the next day (which is no longer available), OCRF issued an apology to AOC:
“We apologize to Congresswoman Ocascio-Cortez for the use of unacceptable language in this email, and we do not approve of the message conveyed.”
H/t Anon
Hey, AOC, you want to see lives endangered by hate? See:
- Nancy Pelosi signals approval of violence against political opponents
- Democrats, Party of Evil: Hillary Clinton & Eric Holder call for violence
- 85 y.o. prolifer viciously assaulted at S.F. Planned Parenthood
- MAGA hate crime: 81 y.o. man assaulted for wearing MAGA hat
- Young female Kavanaugh protester taunts & assaults elderly man
- Kentucky man arrested for pulling gun on couple wearing MAGA hats
- Conservatives attacked on campus: Sucker-punched at UC Berkeley; Tulane U. dorm room door set on fire
- Latina arrested for assaulting man wearing MAGA hat
- Hollywood producer Jack Morrissey calls for killing innocent Covington boys by putting them into the woodchipper
- Transgender journalist wants to cannibalize ‘transphobes’ in bone soup
- Anti-gun activist threatens to shoot GOP senator & the NRA
- MAGA hate crime: Black student assaults white for MAGA hat
- Jimmy Kimmel & Alyssa Milano lead vicious attack on triple-amputee veteran Brian Kolfage of border-wall GoFundMe
- Antifa terrorists at Portland rally assault, spit, and expose butt
- Unhinged Left: Man arrested for death threats against GOP senators who supported Justice Kavanaugh
- Obama administration’s DHS/FBI identified Antifa as domestic terrorists in April 2016
- Lock him up: Ex-DC demorat staffer admits to doxing republicans, threatening witness
- MAGA hate crime: California woman abuses elderly man for MAGA hat; is fired
~Eowyn
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Alexandria Occlusional-Cortex is a domestic airhead.
I don’t see any stories of deranged groups of rupblican/conservatives, other than the occasional mentally ill individual that acts in violence. R/Cs don’t claim them but lefties can’t resist saying it’s the R/Cs fault.
I guess it’s only OK to issue death threats when it’s the opposition, like Maxine Waters did, right?
https://www.dailywire.com/news/35674/mad-maxine-waters-brags-she-threatens-trump-joseph-curl
She is an actress. The role she has, has her continuously attacking those who are not Communists personally. She doesn’t discuss “ideas” she simply declares that one is on “her side” or they’re the “enemy”.
She is shallow and insipid. She cannot even explain what she says. That’s because it isn’t her speaking, it’s the script. If she wants to call others names and set them up as targets for mindless hordes of Satanic mutts like her, she shouldn’t be too surprised that there is blowback.
Her and the little gaggle of Commies that “Just-Us Demonrats”, or “New Congress” (Soros’ cutout) installed are toxic. Those two Muslims are clearly connected to the Muslim Brotherhood (just like Huma Abadin). This group also funds La Raza.
Even in the United States it is not legal to fund or secretly work for a seditious organization against the United States. Just because she took an oath doesn’t mean she can’t be charged with sedition.
She is absolutely shameless because she is just an employee with no morals and doesn’t have a brain in her head. She’s like CNN and MSNBC come to life.