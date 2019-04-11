AOC whines her life is endangered by conservative criticisms

Christal Hayes reports for USA Today that yesterday, April 10, 2019, freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted that her life is in danger by a fundraising email sent out by the Ohio College Republican Federation (OCRF) with the subject line: “AOC is a domestic terrorist.”

The email, which was posted by Center for Public Integrity politics editor Dave Levinthal, asked for donations to OCRF to “stop the brainwashing” that has college students thinking that Ocasio-Cortez is a “role model”.

AOC whined in her tweet:

“This puts me in danger every time. Almost every time this uncalled for rhetoric gets blasted by conserv. grps, we get a spike in death threats to refer to Capitol Police. Multiple ppl have been arrested trying to harm me, Ilhan, & others. @GOP, what’s it going to take to stop?”

Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not respond to questions about the death threats and whether any arose from this specific email. In a tweet the next day (which is no longer available), OCRF issued an apology to AOC: “We apologize to Congresswoman Ocascio-Cortez for the use of unacceptable language in this email, and we do not approve of the message conveyed.” H/t Anon Hey, AOC, you want to see lives endangered by hate? See:

