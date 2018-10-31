Another empty promise? Barbra Streisand “thinking” about moving to Canada if GOP wins the House

Well, that’s an incentive to vote GOP!
And how come these Hollyweird-types never threaten to move south of the border?
From Fox News: Barbra Streisand is once again thinking about leaving the United States for political reasons.
In a Tuesday interview with the New York Times, the 76-year-old star admitted that she’s considering moving to Canada if the Democrats don’t win the House in the midterms next week.
“I want to sleep nights, if we take the House I’ll be able to sleep a little bit better,” Streisand told the outlet, adding that if they don’t take control she’s been “thinking about” a potential move.
“I’ve been thinking about, do I want to move to Canada? I don’t know. I’m just so saddened by this thing happening to our country.”
“It’s making me fat,” she continued. “I hear what he said now, and I have to go eat pancakes now, and pancakes are very fattening. We make them with healthy flour, though — almond flour, coconut flour.”
This isn’t the first time Streisand has said she’s considering leaving the United States. Before the 2016 election, the singer-actress echoed the same sentiment.
“He has no facts. I don’t know, I can’t believe it. I’m either coming to your country [Australia], if you’ll let me in, or Canada,” she said according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Last month, Streisand released her first album — “Walls” — since 2005, which contains a track that directly speaks to President Donald Trump and voices her distaste for what his administration is doing to America and the world at large. “I just went ballistic,” she told The Associated Press at the time.
The track titled “Don’t Lie to Me” contains lyrics aimed at Trump such as: “How do you sleep when the world keeps turning?/All that we built has come undone/How do you sleep when the world is burning?/Everyone answers to someone.”
“I just can’t stand what’s going on,” the Oscar, Grammy and Emmy winner continued. “His assault on our democracy, our institutions, our founders — I think we’re in a fight. … We’re in a war for the soul of America.”
DCG
Is this woman so over-the-top narcissistic that she actually thinks anyone gives a fig if she leaves the U.S.?
How many times has she made this empty threat? We all know that the only way she’d ever leave is when she assumes room temperature. On second thought, Streisand won’t do that even when she croaks because her rotten and rotting carcass will be buried in the U.S., probably in Forest Lawn or another L.A. cemetery.
Dostoevsky wrote a short story, Bobok, about a man taking a break in a cemetery who all of a sudden hears voices from the ground coming from vicious creeps like Babs, so vile in life that their corpses kept up that era’s PC chattering even as they were rotting in the grave, until there was nothing left but a gurgling sound something like “Bobok, bobok…”
She’ll probably go out cursing white America, the obvious animus motivating her hatred of a proxy Trump, and exhibiting that disgusting ingratitude her kind is famous for. Also, calling that nasal honking of hers singing is pretty good evidence most Americans’ minds have been riddled by something analogous to parasitic worms that come in through movies and TV.
Do people that threaten to leave the country over the outcome of elections honestly believe their threats will influence that outcome??
They must! That’s how delusional and narcissistic these “celebrities” are.
Oooh, we must vote Democrat because Barbra Streisand will move to Canada if Republicans win. Gag!
There are some libtard family members that I no longer associate with that think Babsy is the bestest.
Commiecrats are not my friends or family and I have nothing but middle fingers for them.
“People who need people”, well she sure needed us to make millions but her pic is worth a thousand words, she’s a worn out old hag that soon won’t be able to lift a vocal cord unless in the shower. She didn’t even utter a word about the murders in Pittsburgh. “Get lost Barbara, sing the Internationale anthem in the confines of your toilet bowl”.
“It’s making me fat,” she continued.
OK, I’ll buy that excuse.
So, what’s making her so ugly? Is THAT also Trump?
“His assault on our democracy, our institutions, our founders — I think we’re in a fight. … We’re in a war for the soul of America.”
Yes, you’re right, Babs. Except that it was OBAMA who led the assault on our Democracy, Institutions, Founders, Freedoms, and our very Lives. And in 2016 the American People reacted by electing Donald John Trump to RESTORE those core values of our Country. He’s *sparing* our souls!
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14
YOUR SIDE LOST! GET OVER IT! I would gladly *donate* to send you to Australia or Canada or France if it would help, but I know you’re ridiculously wealthy from whoring yourself on stage for decades.
What, precisely is “he” doing that so unnerves them? Being “nationalistic” is a good thing. Protecting the borders is a good thing. I don’t care for the foreign wars, its true, but the other stuff isn’t “earth shattering”.
What they’re really saying is “he’s impeding the globalists plan for total absorption”. Well, they should move to Communist China.