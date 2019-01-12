Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sent mistress a pic of his penis

What is it with Democrat men and sexting pics of their penis?
Remember the penis pic that Anthony Weiner, aka Carlos Danger, former Congressman (D-NY) and husband of Hillary Clinton’s closest aide Huma Abedin, sexted a minor, for which he was sentenced to 21 months in prison?
Last Wednesday, Jan. 9, world’s richest man, Amazon founder-CEO-president and owner of the Washington Post Jeff Bezos, 55, announced in a treacly tweet that he and Mackenzie, 48, his wife of 25 years, are getting a divorce, calling it “a development in our lives”:
As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” it began. “If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.
Blah, blah, blah.
But as Salon‘s Rachel Leah puts it: “The initial message read as sweet, amicable, loving — and then it all fell apart. Hours later, the National Enquirer came through with a blockbuster exclusive,” claiming that the Bezos are actually divorcing because the Amazon CEO was caught cheating with former Los Angeles news anchor Lauren Sanchez, 49, wife of Patrick Whitesell, Hollywood agent and founding partner of William Morris Endeavor Entertainment.
Whitesell, who worked his way up from the mailroom, is no slouch in the wealth department, though less than Bezos, with an estimated net worth of $300 million. (Heavy)
The Enquirer got its story over a 4-month period by tailing the adulterous couple across 5 states “in private jets, swanky limos, helicopter rides, romantic hikes, five-star hotel hideaways, intimate dinner dates and ‘quality time’ in hidden love nests”.
The Enquirer also got hold of “raunchy messages and erotic selfies” between the couple, and released two non-Xrated sexts of Jeff Bezos:
“I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon.”
“I want to smell you, I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight.… I want to kiss your lips…. I love you. I am in love with you.”
Even worse, the Enquirer claims to have seen “lewd selfies” that Bezos sent his mistress.
James Robertson, Dylan Howard and Andrea Simpson report for the National Enquirer, Jan. 10, 2019:
In a stunning new revelation as part of the The National ENQUIRER’s blockbuster exposé, we can reveal the Amazon founder — worth an eye-watering $144 billion — was so smitten with his mistress, Lauren Sanchez, the wife of powerful Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell, that he literally lost his pants!
A cache of lewd selfies taken by Bezos and seen by reporters from The ENQUIRER are so shocking we dare not print them — but their existence could devastate his standing in the upper ranks of the tech world.
Several of the pictures show the billionaire posing with his shirt off in front of the mirror, and in another, he grins with just a towel wrapped around his waist in a steamy bathroom.
What’s more, the horndog e-commerce mogul even sent Sanchez a below-the-belt selfie — otherwise colloquially known as a “d*ck pic” — in an unsparing close-up that’s too explicit to describe in detail.
Indeed, The Enquirer’s editors decided not to publish the image or details about it out of respect to the billionaire’s privacy.
However, the relevance of the photograph and the sexually charged text messages has become ever more relevant given his insistence that the relationship did not begin until after he separated from his wife.
Bezos’ decision to share the intimate images over a span of months is a stunning lapse of judgement from the man who oversees one of the largest tech companies in the world.
It also provides a window into his mind — obsessed with his own appearance, and naively overlooking the possibility that the images could be leaked and published.
While Bezos and Sanchez insist their relationship began “in the fall” only after they had ended their marriages,The ENQUIRER can reveal the raunchy photos and texts were sent many months earlier!
In one message sent on June 1, 2018, and obtained by The ENQUIRER, on newsstands today, Bezos sent Sanchez a shirtless photo and told her:
“You know what I want? I want to get a little drunk with you tonight. Not falling down. Just a little drunk. I want to talk to you and plan with you. Listen and laugh … I basically WANT TO BE WITH YOU!!! Then I want to fall asleep with you and wake up tomorrow and read the paper with you and have coffee with you.”
The Bezos met when Mackenzie was an Amazon employee. Since they do not have a pre-nup, she stands to be the world’s richest woman after their divorce.
~Eowyn
How was she absolutely sure it wasn’t a head shot he looks like a dick head to me?
These men are so obsessed with their pp’s -what goes up must come down, to the disappointing of so many women, money talks-B.S.walks. Sorry fellows, not offending anyone, I know most of you think with your brains and not with your heads.
Have you noticed Besos eyes are different? Take a closer look, the right eye is different from the left.
I don’t really like him so I wasn’t paying any attention. Can’t IMAGINE why he’d divorce HER-she must be a Grade 5 B**CH ON WHEELS. IF it’d cost ME that much to get divorced,I’d work my tail off to make my marriage work. (Actually,the money wouldn’t even be the issue-I’d STILL work my tail off to make my marriage work. I’m no quitter….)
truckjunkie . . . . I think the day will come when his “fancy” passes from this fling, and that he will remember what he lost. I hope the Amazon conglomeration falls to ruin–there has been much damage done to other small family businesses by his tactics, and the way he treats employees.
The one crazed eye just show he’s already a half lunatic and his one eyed d*ck controls his brain.
Yes, Bezos is a dickhead .. now it’s payback time. They will “remain cherished friends?” LOL. Wait ’til the lawyers get done with them; they will hate each other. Many couples try to divorce and remain friends (for the children, of course), but then, the fee-hungry lawyers tear them to shreds. This one will be no different.
Goldbug . . . . Great comments. I agree with you. There is no way that this joker is going to remain “amicable” when he sees his wealth diminish by 50%. I hope that MacKenzie finds the most cut throat lawyer so that she comes out of this marriage with everything she deserves.
When comparing the pictures of the two women . . . except for the fact that Lauren Sanchez definitely has larger breasts than MacKenzie. MacKenzie has by far and way and much sweeter face–Lauren looks like she has been around the block time and time again.
My heart goes out to MacKenzie, to have put 25 years into a marriage only to have your husband, who has reached the pinnacles of success in business become bored and so he starts a relationship with a well worn piece of meat. For the life of me, I just do not know why anyone would put at risk a 25 year marriage just so that he could “scratch an itch.”
Yeah, amicable my butt. Her lawyers are gonna strip him!
I hope they chop him up and mix him in the pig slop. He treats everyone who works for him like garbage and indulges himself like a Roman emperor.
DCG . . . and that is as it should be!
This is why too much money (and thus, power) is a bad thing: People lose their morality, their ethics, their common sense, and their minds.
Doctormoebius . . . I tried to vote a thumbs up, but my vote did not register. I think you are absolutely correct–once a person has reached the point where they have all the money in the world (so to speak) and the power that goes along with it . . . all of a sudden, they go crazy, and as you say, they “lose their morality, their ethics, their common sense, and their minds.” It is the saddest of all situations.
Try refreshing the page-my ‘puter does that too.
truckjunkie . . . many thanks for the advice!
I don’t much care what these elite snobs do in privacy, just don’t be condescending to those of us that work for a living and strive for an honest government.
Just when I believed that Weiner (in German, correctly pronounced Winer), had vanished, he had to reappear with a posting today. And the Bezos “revelation” was added. (Did he use a Kindle tablet or an Samsung phone?) This practice is very popular today using apps such as Tinder and Hinge and is reported in the September 2015 issue of “Vanity Fair.” The article tells of a man sending pictures of his penis, women looking at it, then deciding on whether or not to indulge in a one time copulation. Could there be a market for T-shirts with “Call me Mr. Wee Wee, I am all your’n? What is it today, about sixteen hundred years since the fall of Rome?
“Dick Pic” of Bezos = ‘Selfie”. Well, at least he’s consistent. He’s a glutinous asshole in business AND his personal life. What a pig.
I’m sure the $70B will console “Ms. Bezos”. I’m sure she’s stuck with him all these years for his good looks, and his “attributes”.
If they marry, I bet Sanchez will have to sign a prenup. Bezos is evil personified.
“Fidel Bezos”, has a nice ring to it.
Didn’t Lauren Sanchez also have a hot, steamy affair with ex-LA Mayor, Antonio Villarigosa? I think she did…
Hypergamy in action…hope she enjoys it while she’s got it, because, and here’s the thing: we ALL get old. (I, too, would rather be old and rich, but either way, we get old.)
Jeff-baby does seem to have a type, doesn’t he?
“Lifestyles of the greedy and disgusting”. Gobble it up folks, when its done for you, it’s DONE! Enjoy it while you can.
This is the modern equivalent to all of those object lessons in the Hebrew Scriptures. They are laughing at us, but as Mr. Shakespeare says “he who laughs last, laughs best”.
Maybe they’re Sisters-they look so similar,they could be…..
Strange that the internet isn’t flooded with these kind of pictures of conservatives. Always seems to be the left leaning weirdos who inundate us with their shortcomings.
That’s cuz the Left LOVES Sin and Deviance. Plenty of subject matter to work with.
The abysmal state of this nation’s morality continues to grow. Here’s an article I saw last night, that says child brides are now legal in this country, if I’m reading it correctly. For example, basically, a girl can be born and raised here to be 13 years old, and then sent to an Islamic country to marry an adult man. Then he can use her to get into the U.S. and they can live here together. And it’s all legal. And it’s been going on for a while.
https://apnews.com/19e43295c76d4d249aa51c9f643eb377
OR,if the child bride can’t handle it and she kills her hubby,she can still be tried as a Minor,and the kill could be argued as self defense…..
With the exception of Donald Trump, it seems like billionaires are nothing but scum to me! Bezos is allowed to be a jerk and have any leftist political opinions he wants, but the CIA giving him $650 million to buy the Washington Post is beyond the pale, and I want to see that entire transaction reversed. As for Amazon, no more for me: Yes, they provide good stuff at a good price, but they have managed to undercut everyone else to such an extent, they really should be prosecuted under the antitrust acts. It’s a no-brainer: St. Thomas Aquinas has written that when any person obtains enough wealth, beyond a certain point, he must be stopped, and, if necessary, have that excess wealth taken away from him.
So it is with Bezos the Bozo! And people over here in New York City HAD BETTER STOP the Long Island City invasion of Amazon. I cannot provide the link here, but look up Long Island City on Google maps. Specifically, look up where they plan to put the new headquarters, not yet built: 44th Drive & Vernon Blvd. This location, on the water of the East River, may seem ideal for barge transport, but it will be between the Queens Midtown Tunnel and the Queensboro Bridge. The truck traffic will tear up the streets and be a nightmare. Parking, already bad as it is, will be even worse.
The subways, the #7, E and F lines, three separate lines, cannot handle their passenger loads right now as it is. Noise and pollution will make living here unbearable, especially with an extra estimated 25,000 (!) workers coming and going every day!
WHAT POLITICIANS GOT BRIBED TO DO THIS?!?!
When it comes to his sex life, Bezos the Bozo is just another cretin! Oh sure, many men like to brag about it, and if they have it they flaunt it. Just another immoral playboy. And I have NO NEED to compare my own manhood to his! I couldn’t care less! It is what this BASTARD is doing to other people that galls me.
Donald Trump may be a billionaire with a marriage problem, but at least he never forgot his blue collar roots and he stands up for what we working stiffs must endure. Yes, he wants to make more money, I imagine, but he wants to make America great again. What does Bezos the Bozo want? His own filthy fantasies of adultery and more billions—and he feels compelled to ruin neighborhoods to get it, too! We know what Our Lord Said about that. (And I would be surprised if Mackenzie has any morality at all, also!)
Did she “unfriend” him, or “like” him? THAT is the question.
The smaller it is the bigger the bragging ….
Gives new meaning to the phrase “Book Worm”…
Lauren Sanchez is a whore. Nothing to write home about, except for monstrous gazoombas. I don’t find her attractive AT ALL. Everyone has their lusty preferences. Mine just happen to be with intelligent, good looking women. Once the Bezos divorce is done, perhaps Mackenzie can give me a ring. I’d be as loyal as a (hmm. Wolf?) to her – she’s pretty alright. Her only downside is in her taste in men. I’m a poor Jeff Bezos – would she go slumming with me?
Perhaps the last name is really short for bezoars? Those with some background in medicine will know the term.
Just goes to show hot rotten he is, and all the more reason for the world to stop using his vile company (Remember when amazon sold, and defended selling, a pedophile “how to molest” e-book, and only relented after enough media heat showed up? Even then they still sell soft porn of children in book form to this day.) I would hope his soon to be “ex” wife uses the divorce as a way to wrest the company from him, and clean it up, but I have no idea of her character, either. The world need to not have amazon corp.
Also, in semi-related news (for vileness) the dad of the popular youtube family channel “The Ace Family”, austin mcbroom, apparently went and took a little girl (his niece?) into a sex shop, and bought her a penis lollipop. https://www.dexerto.com/entertainment/ace-family-youtubers-under-fire-after-giving-child-a-penis-lolipop-280774
The chance that Bezos, however nerdy he may be, would write that subliterate drivel and “expose” himself to blackmail and derision is probably about zero.
All the money in the world and he’s still not happy. Grandma used to say the difference in a ‘po girl and a poor girl was that the ‘po girl didn’t have much but she always made the best of what she had. While the poor girl had all the breaks, no matter how much she wanted, she just wanted more, and was never happy. And the ‘po girl still had enough to help someone else.
There’s something off about this whole current Bezos narrative. Something’s rotten in the Amazon, and I’ll bet there’s an even bigger tale that this one is meant to cover up. I can’t put my finger on what is off, though.😳