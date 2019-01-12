Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sent mistress a pic of his penis

Rate this post

What is it with Democrat men and sexting pics of their penis?

Remember the penis pic that Anthony Weiner, aka Carlos Danger, former Congressman (D-NY) and husband of Hillary Clinton’s closest aide Huma Abedin, sexted a minor, for which he was sentenced to 21 months in prison?

Last Wednesday, Jan. 9, world’s richest man, Amazon founder-CEO-president and owner of the Washington Post Jeff Bezos, 55, announced in a treacly tweet that he and Mackenzie, 48, his wife of 25 years, are getting a divorce, calling it “a development in our lives”:

As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” it began. “If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.

Blah, blah, blah.

But as Salon‘s Rachel Leah puts it: “The initial message read as sweet, amicable, loving — and then it all fell apart. Hours later, the National Enquirer came through with a blockbuster exclusive,” claiming that the Bezos are actually divorcing because the Amazon CEO was caught cheating with former Los Angeles news anchor Lauren Sanchez, 49, wife of Patrick Whitesell, Hollywood agent and founding partner of William Morris Endeavor Entertainment.

Whitesell, who worked his way up from the mailroom, is no slouch in the wealth department, though less than Bezos, with an estimated net worth of $300 million. (Heavy)

The Enquirer got its story over a 4-month period by tailing the adulterous couple across 5 states “in private jets, swanky limos, helicopter rides, romantic hikes, five-star hotel hideaways, intimate dinner dates and ‘quality time’ in hidden love nests”.

The Enquirer also got hold of “raunchy messages and erotic selfies” between the couple, and released two non-Xrated sexts of Jeff Bezos:

“I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon.” “I want to smell you, I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight.… I want to kiss your lips…. I love you. I am in love with you.”

Even worse, the Enquirer claims to have seen “lewd selfies” that Bezos sent his mistress.

James Robertson, Dylan Howard and Andrea Simpson report for the National Enquirer, Jan. 10, 2019:

In a stunning new revelation as part of the The National ENQUIRER’s blockbuster exposé, we can reveal the Amazon founder — worth an eye-watering $144 billion — was so smitten with his mistress, Lauren Sanchez, the wife of powerful Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell, that he literally lost his pants! A cache of lewd selfies taken by Bezos and seen by reporters from The ENQUIRER are so shocking we dare not print them — but their existence could devastate his standing in the upper ranks of the tech world. Several of the pictures show the billionaire posing with his shirt off in front of the mirror, and in another, he grins with just a towel wrapped around his waist in a steamy bathroom. What’s more, the horndog e-commerce mogul even sent Sanchez a below-the-belt selfie — otherwise colloquially known as a “d*ck pic” — in an unsparing close-up that’s too explicit to describe in detail. Indeed, The Enquirer’s editors decided not to publish the image or details about it out of respect to the billionaire’s privacy. However, the relevance of the photograph and the sexually charged text messages has become ever more relevant given his insistence that the relationship did not begin until after he separated from his wife. Bezos’ decision to share the intimate images over a span of months is a stunning lapse of judgement from the man who oversees one of the largest tech companies in the world. It also provides a window into his mind — obsessed with his own appearance, and naively overlooking the possibility that the images could be leaked and published. While Bezos and Sanchez insist their relationship began “in the fall” only after they had ended their marriages,The ENQUIRER can reveal the raunchy photos and texts were sent many months earlier! In one message sent on June 1, 2018, and obtained by The ENQUIRER, on newsstands today, Bezos sent Sanchez a shirtless photo and told her: “You know what I want? I want to get a little drunk with you tonight. Not falling down. Just a little drunk. I want to talk to you and plan with you. Listen and laugh … I basically WANT TO BE WITH YOU!!! Then I want to fall asleep with you and wake up tomorrow and read the paper with you and have coffee with you.”

The Bezos met when Mackenzie was an Amazon employee. Since they do not have a pre-nup, she stands to be the world’s richest woman after their divorce.

