Alyssa Milano and 50 Hollyweirdos sign letter threatening to boycott Georgia for prolife ‘heartbeat’ bill

There is a pro-life bill in Georgia’s state legislature, HB 481: Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act, aka fetal heartbeat bill, which recognizes unborn children as “natural persons” and that the “full value of a child begins when a heartbeat exists” — typically at six weeks’ gestation.
Accordingly, the bill requires physicians performing abortions to determine the existence of a detectable human heartbeat before performing an abortion. “No abortion is authorized or shall be performed if an unborn child has been determined in accordance with Code Section 31-9B-2 to have a detectable human heartbeat”.
The bill defines a detectable human heartbeat as “embryonic or fetal cardiac activity or the steady and repetitive rhythmic contraction of the heart within the gestational sac.” HB 481 furthermore states that “unless otherwise provided by law, any natural person, including an unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat, shall be included in population based determinations.”
The bill allows for some exceptions to the prohibition against aborting an unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat:
- “when a physician determines in reasonable medical judgment, that a medical emergency exists”.
- when “the probable gestational age of the unborn child is 20 weeks or less and the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest in which an official police report has been filed alleging the offense of rape or incest.”
- If the physician determines the “pregnancy is medically futile.”
On March 22, 2019, by a vote of 34-18, the Georgia Senate passed HB 481. The bill now goes to Georgia’s House of Representatives for agreement before making its way to the desk of Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, who had promised his support on the campaign trail and has reiterated his position since. With his approval, Georgia will join Kentucky and Mississippi in recently approving such legislation. Iowa did so last year. A heartbeat bill in Tennessee has passed the House of Representatives. (Christian Index)
Georgia’s fetal heartbeat bill so incensed blood-thirsty Hollyweirdos that about 50 of them signed a letter threatening to boycott the state if Governor Kemp signs the bill into law.
The letter was written by actress Alyssa Milano, 46, the has-been, rode-hard actress who wore a cleavage-bearing low-cut blouse to SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate hearing last October.
The letter was sent to Governor Kemp and Georgia House Speaker David Ralston (R), yesterday, March 28. The letter says:
As actors, our work often brings us to Georgia…. We’ve been glad to bring millions of dollars in revenue to support Georgia’s schools, parks and communities.
But we cannot in good conscience continue to recommend our industry remain in Georgia if H.B. 481 becomes law.
This dangerous and deeply-flawed bill…would…force many women to undergo unregulated, hidden procedures at great risk to their health.
We can’t imagine being elected officials who had to say to their constituents, “I enacted a law that was so evil, it chased billions of dollars out of our state’s economy.” It’s not the most effective campaign slogan, but rest assured we’ll make it yours should it come to pass….
We want to stay in Georgia…. But we will…do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women if H.B. 481 becomes law.
According to Deadline and Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the actors who signed the letter include Uzo Aduba (who’s dat?), Christina Applegate, Essence Atkins (who’s dat?), Alec Baldwin, Don Cheadle, David Cross, Mia Farrow, Colin Hanks, Rosie O’Donnell, Patton Oswalt, Sean Penn, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Ben Stiller, Amber Tamblyn, Gabrielle Union, and Bradley Whitford.
~Eowyn
I’m sorry, is it o.k. to say Fuck Them on your site??? If it is my apologies. They need to be water boarded 3-4 times a day. Thanks for the post. J.C.
Fuck them is too kind.
A first in my brief time here but you demonstrate an essential truism: F-bombs must be dropped judiciously lest they be overused and lose their impact. Because there are times when no other word will do
It’s a great word if used in the right context and sparingly.
JCScuba . . . I agree, “water board” these devils off and on 24/7.
wish we could pass a law like that here. 50 hollyweirdo idiots not coming here would be worth the supposed cost. I don’t go the movies anyway so no loss to me. Twisted, demented, insane, screwed up by money and lifestyle and they want to tell me how think. I’d be better able to give them acting pointers.
It would be a good break for Georgia if they had no presence in the state. Praying for the fetal heartbeat law to pass.
Satanists, every one of them.
Captain America . . . Obviously, they have no shame in showing us that they are among the followers of Satan. It is just unbelievable. Alyssa is among the deluded folks who still thinks that every man is lusting over her well used, rode hard and put away wet, body.
You are a Rock Star Dr. E
I hope there are more lists like this. Now I know who not to watch or pay attention to when they open their mouths and speak “Death” to America and the innocents we vow to protect.
Has-beens and never-heard-ofs, doing the bidding of the Master in exchange for free publicity. Georgians must be shaking in their boots wondering how they can possibly survive without these satanic slimeballs
That’s what they hire them to do. They’re like those kids you see wearing the “sandwich boards”.
I doubt that Gov. Kemp gives a flying F what these asshats think.
Me either. Now if it were George Clooney………!
How will Georgia ever survive without their presence? They must be “self-important”. I know they’re not “impotent” or they wouldn’t be worried about this bill.
I guess there are people who get up and just have to kill something. An infant is perfect for them because they’re powerless to fight back.
These creatures are totally insane. They don’t even recognize how twisted they’ve become.
I have been waiting and praying for the (belated) day when medical science catches up with the pro-abort crowd. I believe Georgia is ahead of the law at this time, but is on the perfectly right track: we’ve known for decades now how to perceive/exhibit the heartbeat of a developing fetus, and the approximate time when this heartbeat became discernable. However, being as ignorant medically in the general population even 3 or more decades ago, this was disregarded as a sign of “life independent from the mother.” And, so, we got Roe v. Wade, which is a legal call and NOT a medically defined position. Roll the years forward and you have babies surviving premature birth NOW at the ages when abortion is legal in most places ( and expanding into the day of delivery in the birth canal in many OTHER places) and, IMO, you have to define anew the definition of “LIFE.” Specifically, we have to medically define the definition now of “life outside the womb,” because it DOES happen in “normal” unhindered/un-aborted births, and now, it does occur in abortion survivors AND in those in the birth canal on the day of/moment of birth. At those times…..the live-born child is NO LONGER , IMO, at the mercy of his/her “mother’s” discretion to live or die. He/she is NO LONGER a part of her body, as the aborts claim a right to in their decision-making. Pretty much I believe deeply that the viability and sustainability of our culture, our values, our country, is reflected in what we allow and promote in the treatment of the most vulnerable among us: the newborn, the unborn, the nearly-born, the infant and young children. We are not doing a decent job at this and have NOT done so in decades. Sadly, the EASIEST thing to do to fix this holocaust of fallen values is to VOTE. Your vote for a pro-life candidate, year after year, in every level (town, county, state, federal) could reverse this and allow medical science to weigh in on abortion “rights.” And, if you don’t think it matters at the lowly levels of town, county, state……just remember that Barack Insane Obama, who upheld the denial of medical care for abortion survivors in his STATE legislature b/c it would “deny the mother of her rights,” was a LOCAL, “community organizer” who went on to serve in his state legislature before going on to the Senate for 100 days, and thence to the presidency
I think Ashley Bratcher says it all…
