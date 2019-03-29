Alyssa Milano and 50 Hollyweirdos sign letter threatening to boycott Georgia for prolife ‘heartbeat’ bill

Rate this post

There is a pro-life bill in Georgia’s state legislature, HB 481: Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act, aka fetal heartbeat bill, which recognizes unborn children as “natural persons” and that the “full value of a child begins when a heartbeat exists” — typically at six weeks’ gestation.

Accordingly, the bill requires physicians performing abortions to determine the existence of a detectable human heartbeat before performing an abortion. “No abortion is authorized or shall be performed if an unborn child has been determined in accordance with Code Section 31-9B-2 to have a detectable human heartbeat”.

The bill defines a detectable human heartbeat as “embryonic or fetal cardiac activity or the steady and repetitive rhythmic contraction of the heart within the gestational sac.” HB 481 furthermore states that “unless otherwise provided by law, any natural person, including an unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat, shall be included in population based determinations.”

The bill allows for some exceptions to the prohibition against aborting an unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat:

“when a physician determines in reasonable medical judgment, that a medical emergency exists”. when “the probable gestational age of the unborn child is 20 weeks or less and the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest in which an official police report has been filed alleging the offense of rape or incest.” If the physician determines the “pregnancy is medically futile.”

On March 22, 2019, by a vote of 34-18, the Georgia Senate passed HB 481. The bill now goes to Georgia’s House of Representatives for agreement before making its way to the desk of Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, who had promised his support on the campaign trail and has reiterated his position since. With his approval, Georgia will join Kentucky and Mississippi in recently approving such legislation. Iowa did so last year. A heartbeat bill in Tennessee has passed the House of Representatives. (Christian Index)

Georgia’s fetal heartbeat bill so incensed blood-thirsty Hollyweirdos that about 50 of them signed a letter threatening to boycott the state if Governor Kemp signs the bill into law.

The letter was written by actress Alyssa Milano, 46, the has-been, rode-hard actress who wore a cleavage-bearing low-cut blouse to SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate hearing last October.

The letter was sent to Governor Kemp and Georgia House Speaker David Ralston (R), yesterday, March 28. The letter says:

As actors, our work often brings us to Georgia…. We’ve been glad to bring millions of dollars in revenue to support Georgia’s schools, parks and communities.

But we cannot in good conscience continue to recommend our industry remain in Georgia if H.B. 481 becomes law. This dangerous and deeply-flawed bill…would…force many women to undergo unregulated, hidden procedures at great risk to their health.

We can’t imagine being elected officials who had to say to their constituents, “I enacted a law that was so evil, it chased billions of dollars out of our state’s economy.” It’s not the most effective campaign slogan, but rest assured we’ll make it yours should it come to pass….

We want to stay in Georgia…. But we will…do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women if H.B. 481 becomes law.

According to Deadline and Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the actors who signed the letter include Uzo Aduba (who’s dat?), Christina Applegate, Essence Atkins (who’s dat?), Alec Baldwin, Don Cheadle, David Cross, Mia Farrow, Colin Hanks, Rosie O’Donnell, Patton Oswalt, Sean Penn, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Ben Stiller, Amber Tamblyn, Gabrielle Union, and Bradley Whitford.

~Eowyn

