All Time Low: American Music Awards ratings plunge 29 percent with politically charged show

From Fox News: The politically charged 2018 American Music Awards produced dismal viewership, setting an all-time low rating for the annual special.
According to Variety, Tuesday night’s “American Music Awards” on ABC earned a disappointing 1.8 rating among the key demo of adults age 18-49 with 6.5 million total viewers, according to the Hollywood trade publication. The total was down 25 percent compared to its 2.4 demo rating in 2017.
The show – which aired on a Tuesday as opposed to the typical Sunday — dropped approximately 29 percent in total viewers after drawing 9.2 million last year, the outlet reports.
During the low-rated show, Taylor Swift – who recently broke her longtime political silence by slamming Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn — urged fans to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.
“This award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people,” the 28-year-old popstar said while accepting the Artist of the Year award, Swift’s third win of the night. She continued: “And you know what else is voted on by the people is the midterm elections on Nov. 6. Get out and vote. I love you guys.”
Comedian Billy Eichner called the upcoming midterms “the biggest election of our lifetime” and urged viewers to vote.
“Please grab your friends. Tell them to vote. If you believe in equality for women, for people of color, for the LGBTQ community. If you believe that climate change is real and that we need to do something about it, don’t let anyone tell you your vote won’t count,” Eichner said.
On Sunday, Swift took to social media to declare her support for a pair of Democrats — Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and Rep. Jim Cooper.
“As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn,” she told her 112 million Instagram followers. “Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me.”
Swift opened the American Music Awards with a performance and took home the coveted Artist of the Year award. Other big winners included Camila Cabello, Post Malone, Migos, Young Thug, Cardi B, Rihanna, Khalid, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Bruno Mars, Kane Brown and the late XXXTentacion.
See also:
- Suck it Hollyweird: Ratings for 2018 Emmy Awards hit all-time low
- Suck it Hollyweird: 2017 Emmy ratings reach new low
- Hollywood gun hypocrisy: 500+ armed guards at 2018 Academy Awards
- Trump supporter Tim Allen beats TDS-infected Candice Bergen in TV show ratings
- The Kaepernick Effect: Ratings for NFL 2018 season opener lowest since 2009
DCG
Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!
Well that’s good that the ratings were down. Of course they don’t care. They don’t work for us. They are on a propaganda and conditioning mission. Note their speech; “If you believe in equality for women, for people of color, for the LGBTQ community. If you believe that climate change is real and that we need to do something about it, don’t let anyone tell you your vote won’t count,”.
Those who get sucked into this garbage deserve what they get. Who wants to listen to Socialist propaganda when they are looking for entertainment?
Not so Swift Taylor should have known better, so now she and Hussy Lopez are the talk of the town, and will soon join the ranks of the Madonna’s. Group, how low can you go!
Bad mistake for the not so Swift Taylor should have stayed away from politics, but birds of a feather flock together, she, Hussy Lopez will soon join the ranks of Madonna. Hang on to your money girls!
You’ll see her next at a Marina Abramovich Spirit Cooking banquets. It appears that her owners decided that they wouldn’t allow her to sit on the fence any longer. They are in the same boat as the talking heads on ABCBSNBCMSNBC.
Too bad, she looked like a nice girl. Now she’ll be doing “one-eyed” videos with Katy Perry and GaGa.
A race to the bottom, who will win? The awards or the music itself.
Who is this Taylor Swift, and why does he dress like Ziggy Stardust?
And what, exactly, about Senator Marsha Blackburn’s voting record, “appalls and terrifies” him? That she votes *against* special rights for the “LGBTQ” deviants? And *for* traditional, Christian, Constitutional Rights? And for borders, and against illegal immigration, or for holding folks to account when they break the law? Horrible!
I wonder how Mr. Swift feels about Trump’s newest push to HELP the music industry NOT be ripped off by online music swapping without paying artists for their hard work? That was a GOP initiative, of which Ms. Blackburn is a part.
I wonder if Mr. Swift appreciates that the GOP is primarily responsible for making the US and other countries around the world, where Mr. Smith might be doing whatever it is he does, SAFE for Democracy and freedom of expression, even if one is an unapologetic cross dresser who wears makeup and falsies?
OK, I feel better now.
This show didn’t just “air” itself, and the photo reveals the logo ‘dcp’, standing for Dick Clark Productions, behind TS, quietly taking credit for pulling the strings of this pathetic young woman.
I don’t follow any of this at all, but was intrigued by the apparent alchemical transformation of this young beauty into a (probably) mind-controlled instrument of pure evil.
No surprises who runs dcp these days, which until just recently, unless I’m mistaken, was run by an Israeli woman. Right, and it’s the “leading producer and proprietor of TV productions.”
Where are the Republicans? Investigating this blatant genocidal destruction of our culture and the predominant religion in America? Oh, wait, they’re probably almost to the man fans of TS, especially if their handlers tell them to be, whose morally damnable silence guarantees there’s worse to come.
I have divided interests in this topic. As a former professional musician, I have watched the slide of not only the quality but also the integrity of the music slide further into the abyss that is music today. While it is true that a great number of the musicians from the past have had serious issues, such as drug use, alcoholism, and sexual perversions, we must also look at some of the music that came out of the past. Just from a purely aesthetics standpoint, some of the music, even as late as the 1980’s was among the most pleasing and interesting that has ever been done, not only in the rock and roll genre, but also in country and western music, pop, and soul/motown. The only music from today that is somewhat true to it’s roots is the jazz music, not only instrumentalists, but also from such names as Diana Krall, Anita Baker, Norah Jones, and Esperanza Spalding. People often wonder why so many people say that the music was better in the 70’s. They say it because it is true.
Now as to the political tone that so many entertainers have adopted, not only actors, and actresses, but also the musicians, I find it more surprising that these people simply don’t understand that their soapbox kind of harangues directed to the same people that they wish to cough up their hard earned money to buy their so called music, will have a very pronounced cause and effect on their bottom line. And that will translate to a much diminished viewership of their glad handing of each other, just like the Oscar television show.
I found this from the King, Elvis, an interview from I think 1972. He had this to say about getting political as an entertainer. ( No, I don’t think Elvis is a king, and I only liked a few of his songs).
http://theferalirishman.blogspot.com/2018/10/taylor-swift-could-take-some-lessons.html
“People often wonder why so many people say that the music was better in the 70’s.”
I’d say because they were in it for the love of music, not the money, or adulation that came with being famous, etc.
Most of the musicians/groups I listen to today, had their beginnings in the 70s, some in the 60s, and are still putting out new music nearly 50 years later. They’re not resting on their laurels, though they could. They’re not trying to crossover into being tv/movie stars, either, like a lot of today’s popular acts often do.
Yes, we were. I still am.
I have better things to do with my time than watch a bunch of commie-libs giving other commie-libs awards for being commie-libs.
I’ll say:
Gee, I’m Sitting here having a good laugh!
Like in C.S. Lewis excellent book “That Hideous Strength” the liberal/Bolsheviks lose the power of speech. They are already starting to lose it