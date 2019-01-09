Actor Christian Bale thanks Satan at 2019 Golden Globes

Rate this post

During the Golden Globes last Sunday night, actor Christian Bale was awarded Best Actor in a musical or comedy motion picture for his role in Vice, the movie about former VP Dick Cheney which National Review calls an “anti-Bush” “anti-Conservative vitriol”.

In his acceptance speech, Bale, who sported a goatee like a caricature of Mephistopheles, thanked Satan.

He said (o:30 mark): “Thank you, Satan, for giving me inspiration on how to play this role.”

Gateway Pundit reminds us of this video of Bale raging, thrashing, and abusing the director of photography on the set of Terminator Salvation in July 2008.

Comments on YouTube say the video is a re-enactment of an actual Bale audio, which is why in the video re-enactment, the face of the actor playing Bale is blurred.

After the audio of Bale’s foul-mouthed tirade at Terminator Salvation director of photography Shane Hurlbut was released onto the internet, Bale spoke to Los Angeles radio station KROQ. He apologized for his rant, calling it “inexcusable” and said he had “acted like a punk”: “I was out of order beyond belief. I make no excuses for it.” (The Guardian)

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

