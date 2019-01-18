A Drought Of Truth

Rate this post

Operation Mockingbird is a large-scale program of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) that began in the early 1950s and attempted to manipulate news media for propaganda purposes. It funded student and cultural organizations and magazines as front organizations. – Wikipedia

It is an understatement to say the government and news media are lying to us.

There are very few reliable sources. We can be looking to the big names in news, and it is easy for a casual observer to know the whole message is manipulated by some hidden agenda. And if we go to alternative sources online to get past the wall of lies, we are frustrated by the sheer madness of many stories.

Worse yet, turn to Youtube, and you find that every nut you would normally avoid at the local barroom now has a platform to bend your ear with his stinkin thinkin.

So where do we turn for certainty?

Speaking only for myself, at this point, I am personally so weary of the lies that I am now taking time to shelter my mind and soul in the things that are reliable. The one source I trust implicitly is the Word of God. And I commend it to you, if like me you are bitterly tired of “Mockingbird Media.”

