A cross appears on the floor of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda

Rate this post

Chad Pergram is an award-winning reporter who covers Congress for Fox News.

On January 16, 2019, Pergram tweeted this picture of the floor of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda with the cryptic text: “A cross is now visible on the center circle on the floor of the US Capitol Rotunda”.

Pergram has not responded to readers’ queries as to whether the cross had always been there or if it’s a new phenomenon, but a reader (@Knuffle_Bunny) of his tweet responded with a picture of the Capitol Rotunda’s floor before/without the cross:

Another reader (@Sindiesuu) tweeted a picture of a star in the middle of the floor, claiming that it’s of the Capitol Rotunda. But she’s mistaken: the floor with a star in the middle is in the Capitol building’s Crypt — a large circular area on the first floor of the building — not the Rotunda, which is a large, domed, circular room on the second floor of the Capitol building.

I have searched in vain for photos of the Capitol Rotunda’s floor, including a 360° virtual tour of the Rotunda, but did not find any picture showing the center of the Rotunda floor with or without a cross.

If anyone reading this can supply us with pictures, please leave a comment!

~Eowyn

Better than Drudge Report. Check out Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative frontpage founded by ex-military!

Please follow and like us: 0

Share this: Gab

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Skype

