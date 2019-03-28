85 y.o. prolifer viciously assaulted at S.F. Planned Parenthood

Shawn Carney reports for LifeNews, March 27, 2019, that an 85-year-old man who was peacefully praying outside a San Francisco Planned Parenthood, was physically attacked, knocked to the ground, and viciously kicked again and again.
Ron has been leading the 40 Days for Life campaign in San Francisco for years. 40 Days for Life has been witnessed in 816 cities in 56 countries by over 800,000 volunteers.
On March 19, 2019, a man approached the 40 Days for Life peaceful vigil outside a San Francisco Planned Parenthood, and threw a sign, a table and pro-life literature into the street. He then knocked to the ground two male pro-lifers, including Ron.
Two days later on March 21, the assailant returned, and snatched the 40 Days for Life banner. Ron tried, unsuccessfully, to stop the theft of the banner by putting a stick into the spokes of the assailant’s bicycle. The man threw Ron to the ground and violently and repeatedly kicked him while yelling, “Stay on the ground, old man!”
The attacks were reported to law enforcement, and police officers took statements from the victims. Ron was treated by paramedics at the scene. It is not clear whether a formal investigation has been launched.
Although Planned Parenthood has video surveillance of the area including the attacks, reportedly they are unwilling to release the video or assist in the pending investigation.
Matt Britton, General Counsel for 40 Days for Life and a four-term elected prosecutor, said:
“40 Days for Life will always support and defend its vigilant and peaceful prayer volunteers. As a former elected prosecutor, I have reviewed thousands of cases of violence, and anyone who would make such a brutal, vicious assault and robbery of an elderly, peaceful man should end up in the penitentiary where he can do no more harm. It is unconscionable that in the United States of America, law-abiding citizens are not free to peacefully express their opinions without the fear of thugs like this. I hope that the great City of San Francisco, which has so many protests of all types, recognizes and protects this basic American principle of Freedom of Speech by investigating, apprehending and punishing this shameful assailant.”
Ron is represented by Life Legal. Allison Aranda, Life Legal Senior Counsel and former Prosecutor of the Year, said:
“The vicious attack against our elderly client is intolerable. We will pursue all legal avenues to see that justice is served and that the freedom to speak freely on the public sidewalk without threat of physical violence is protected no matter the message. As a former prosecutor, I trust that the San Francisco District Attorney’s office will pursue all legal charges against the perpetrator and bring him to justice.”
Below are screenshots from the video showing what the demon assailant looks like:
H/t Big Lug
~Eowyn
This old troublemaker got what he deserved, trying to interfere with the constitutionally-enshrined Right to Infanticide. That right is clearly and unambiguously what the framers intended. Even I know that. But seriously folks…now I’m pissed
Justice will catch up with this creep.
The second most egregious fact here, other than the attack itself . . . is that this particular Planned Parenthood facility has refused to turn over their surveillance tapes of the attack. As far as I am concerned, they should be found to be a part of this attack–after the fact. I am dismayed that the police cannot compel them to surrender tapes of a crime which was perpetrated outside their establishment.
I do hope that the citizens of SF will step up and surrender the name of this felon.
Someone needs to SUE THE PANTS off that PP branch!
MarkyMark . . . Absolutely! They are just plain “bad actors.”
Planned Parenthood is a private business (but how could you guess due to their Federal/public funding?????) They do not have to give up their private surveillance tapes to anyone unless they WANT TO voluntarily. Otherwise, if there was a reason that required local law enforcement to issue a suppenea to them for it…..they would have to respond, or reply that the tapes (a la Hillary Clinton) had been routinely destroyed or lost, or were unavailable due to daily “expiration.” I know this b/c my kid was involved in a highly competitive national sport and my car tires were routinely damaged in the parking lot of the practice arena. The straw that “broke” my camel-back was when very long roofing nails were positioned into the 2 (NEW) back tires of the car so that, when I backed out, they would surely puncture both. At high speed on the freeway, just a few minutes away, one of the tires blew. We were lucky to NOT be killed or kill someone else. When I took the car in, the mechanics/garage showed me the NEW roofing nail that was responsible, and the one that did not blow in the OTHER back tire. I requested the parking lot films from the owner of the arena, and he refused (b/c, IMO the “guilty one” was in all probability, the competitive son of a half-owner of the arena). He was within his rights. My only recourse was to remove my child from that arena to another training facility….far away from these people.
I see my first comment got a thumbs down. FYI, I was being sarcastic. Sometimes my “humor” is black as pitch. It’s fine if someone doesn’t like what I say but somewhat troubling that anyone here would think I actually believed what I wrote there
I recognized it as such…it can be tricky on the internet to know exact intentions some time…
Yup, the perils of virtuality. Much of what we convey in actual interpersonal discourse is non-verbal. That doesn’t travel well through cyberspace
🙄 This little guy usually works for me when I want to convey sarcasm. Right click when you’re posting/replying in the comment box, and “emoji” should be at the top of the menu that appears. Select it, and a whole load of emojis appear. At first, I thought only people from their smartphones were able to use them.
Thanks. I never used emojis, never had a “smart” phone or smart anything else. Basic 15 dollar dumber-than-dirt flip phone for me. They are hard to get now, usually sold as “vintage”. I guess emojis have their place in the age of digital communication, if only to reduce potential misunderstandings
For the life of me, I can’t see what’s “sarcastic” or “humorous” about an elderly, 85-year-old man being thrown to the ground and kicked.
Nor can I, for the life of me. I was trying to convey my ABSOLUTE OUTRAGE AND HORROR, via acerbic sarcasm, that an old man who was peacefully praying and by so doing demonstrating his conviction that all life, including “unborn” life, is sacred, should be viciously assaulted. There is an element of “humor” with sarcasm, not haha humor but, as I said, black humor. As with gallows humor, people don’t make jokes on their way to be executed because they find the situation humorous. Obviously there is nothing humorous about any of this. Obviously. My comment was misunderstood by some here I guess. The story of my life
William:
A friend wrote this about your comment in his email to me: “Who is William who seems to support the attacker?”
Some things are not the stuff for jokes. I think we’ve reached such a low point in our culture war with the Left, I don’t see the “black humor” that you entertain.
Not to belabor this but I wasn’t making a “joke”. I’m not that insensitive and frankly some things just aren’t funny. But you’re right re: the low point. I don’t see how it can get much lower but it will. As for my humor, I’m from Maine so it’s as dry as old hay and combined with my “acerbic wit”, lost on most people outside of a small circle of friends who “get” me. Or maybe just not funny. That’s a possibility. So I will keep that in mind going forward. Blessings
Thank you. 😀
Where are the cops? What a Bolshevik hellhole.
On donut break. It’s in their contract
Or busy providing security at a gay pride event
Liberals are such vile hypocrites…so much for “tolerance.”
It’s a one way, my way or the highway deal with them.
They ought to find someone who’s a black belt and send them over there with a sign. You know, a little grey wig powder and makeup. Make him look real vulnerable.
Lophatt . . . Now that truly is a capital idea! Bravo.
Someone needs to do something soon. This is getting completely out of hand. An 85 YO Man? I mean, come on “Women’s Reproductive Health” advocates. An 85 YO Man? Seriously? The needle is pegged on my outrage meter
Little by little they are taking away our rights or shall I say we are giving up our rights. The brutal assault perpetrated on the elderly man is a concern to all of us, we saw It happen to a student, a drugstore employee and so forth, and we must demand that harsh punishment is given to those attackers, if not the attacks will scalate and next we’ll see crowds taking over the streets.
Perhaps he should consider him self lucky; killing the weak and vulnerable is their goal.
this punk needs to be given a retroactive abortion.